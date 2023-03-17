Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Lauren Kidwell Belts Out 'Climb Ev'ry Mountain'

Here’s something to kick off your weekend on a high note—literally!

Mar. 17, 2023  

Manila, Philippines--Lauren Kidwell, who plays Mother Abbess in the US National Tour of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "The Sound of Music," reprises the same role in the Asian tour engagements of the beloved family musical, which plays the Samsung Performing Arts Theatre at Circuit Makati until March 26, 2023.

In the featured video, watch how Kidwell holds power over the audience in her hand as the actor (also a singer-songwriter, director, and coach) belts out the inspirational anthem "Climb Ev'ry Mountain" with her scene partner Jill-Christine Wiley, who plays the postulant Maria.

But did you know Kidwell has played the role of Mother Abbess about 520 times already?

"Jill-Christine and I have been part of the show on the road since 2017," Kidwell told BroadwayWorld.

"It's been a while, but honestly, every day, I still get surprised that after so many performances, when we get on stage and act opposite each other, it still feels fresh and new."

Three-time Tony winner Jack O-Brien, who directs this production, aimed at re-dissecting and digging much deeper into the characters from "The Sound of Music," which different generations fell in love with. One creative decision was to cast actors of somewhat the same age for the roles of Maria and Mother Abbess, which traditionally is offered to an older actor and dramatically changes the dynamics between the two.

"They want Mother Abbess to be younger; they want her to look at Maria like more of a sister than looking down at her as a 'mother.' So, we were able to discover the nuances of that, Maria's love for the mountains and music, and the possibility that she would, at some point, choose between two things: the family or the church," said Kidwell.

Based on the memoir "The Story of the Trapp Family Singers," written by Maria Augusta von Trapp, "The Sound of Music" is set in Austria right before World War II (1939). A postulant named Maria proves too high-spirited for a life of prayer in the abbey and is re-assigned to serve as a governess to a widowed navy captain's seven children. Maria wins over the children and, eventually, the heart of their father.

Besides O'Brien's direction, this production also features Danny Mefford's choreography, Andy Einhorn's musical supervision, Matt Lenz's original tour restaging, James Gray's original choreography restaging, Douglas Schmidt's set design, Jane Greenwood's costume design, Natasha Katz's lighting design, and Shannon Slaton's sound design.

Its cast also includes Cassi Mikat (Sister Berthe, Baroness Eberfeld), Cassidy Sledge (Sister Margaretta), Amanda Hootman (Sister Sophia), Trevor Martin (Captain von Trapp), Dayne Joyner (Franz), Sabina Petra (Frau Schmidt), Markki Stroem (Rolf Gruber), Karylle Tatlonghari (Elsa Schraeder), Alli Atkenson (Ursula), Joshua La Force (Max Detweiler), Sean Thompson (Herr Zeller), Patrick Cogan (Baron Elberfeld), and Cory Greenan (Admiral von Schreiber).

The children are played by Lauren O'Brien (Liesl), Daniel Karash (Friedrich), Audrey Simon Winters (Louisa), Desmond Elyseev (Kurt), Lydia de Jesus (Brigita), Olivia O'Sullivan (Marta), and Olive Ross-Kline (Gretl).

The Broadway International Group, Broadway Asia, AMA Group of Companies, in association with GMG Productions, co-present the Manila leg of the show's international tour, which kicked off in Singapore, followed by a limited run in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

After Manila, the production travels to Mumbai, India.

"The Sound of Music" is accompanied by a 17-piece orchestra conducted by T.C. Kincer

BWW Video: Oliver Oliveros




VIDEO: Jack OBrien-Directed THE SOUND OF MUSIC Opens in Manila Photo
VIDEO: Jack O'Brien-Directed THE SOUND OF MUSIC Opens in Manila
The North American touring production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s 'The Sound of Music,' directed by Tony winner Jack O’Brien, has reached Manila and plays at the Samsung Performing Arts Theatre at Ayala Malls’ Circuit Makati until March 26, 2023.
DICKTALK Stirs Up Conversations About Manhood Photo
DICKTALK Stirs Up Conversations About Manhood
It’s the men’s turn to openly talk about masculinity, gender identity, and male genitalia via a new play titled 'DickTalk,' which runs at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza, in Makati City, from April 15-23, 2023.
Tanghalang Ateneo to Present TARTUFFE O ANG MANLOLOKO This Month Photo
Tanghalang Ateneo to Present TARTUFFE O ANG MANLOLOKO This Month
Tanghalang Ateneo, the longest-running theater company of the Loyola Schools of Ateneo de Manila, will be showcasing in its 44rd Theater Season, Reformatio | Pagbabagong-hugis, a full-length adaptation of the classic theatrical comedy Tartuffe o Ang Manloloko as translated by National Artist Rolando S. Tinio, and directed by seasoned director Ron Capinding.
2023 National Womens Month Celebration Comes to Philippines Photo
2023 National Women's Month Celebration Comes to Philippines
The 2023 National Women’s Month Celebration marks a juncture in the advancement of women’s rights as it launches a new recurring theme from this year to 2028: WE for gender equality and inclusive society. 

From This Author - Oliver Oliveros

Oliver is a seasoned organizational communication, public relations, and digital marketing professional who works with CEOs and young professionals to hone their creativity, stakeholders' engag... (read more about this author)


VIDEO: Jack O'Brien-Directed THE SOUND OF MUSIC Opens in ManilaVIDEO: Jack O'Brien-Directed THE SOUND OF MUSIC Opens in Manila
March 13, 2023

The North American touring production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s 'The Sound of Music,' directed by Tony winner Jack O’Brien, has reached Manila and plays at the Samsung Performing Arts Theatre at Ayala Malls’ Circuit Makati until March 26, 2023.
Review: Disney's FROZEN, A Welcome Back Treat to the TheatreReview: Disney's FROZEN, A Welcome Back Treat to the Theatre
February 26, 2023

On the gala premiere of Disney’s 'Frozen,' the film-to-stage adaptation of the hit animated film, co-presenters Disney Theatrical Productions and Base Entertainment Asia, on a voice-over, welcomed the audiences back to the theatre, which closed for more than 12 months due to COVID-19. The recorded message, along these lines, said, 'Welcome back to the theatre, especially those who are watching a theatrical performance for the first time.'
Disney's FROZEN Offers SGD88 Tickets for 88 Hours OnlyDisney's FROZEN Offers SGD88 Tickets for 88 Hours Only
February 22, 2023

Presenter Base Entertainment Asia has released SGD88-priced tickets for 88 hours only to Disney’s 'Frozen,' the hit Broadway musical, playing until March 19, 2023, at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands.
Video: ANG PAG-UUSIG Cast Take Their Opening Weekend BowsVideo: ANG PAG-UUSIG Cast Take Their Opening Weekend Bows
February 19, 2023

Tanghalang Pilipino (TP) carries on its 36th season offerings with the restaging of 'Ang Pag-uusig,' a Filipino translation of Arthur Miller’s classic play “The Crucible.”
Karylle Tatlonghari, Markki Stroem Join the International Cast of THE SOUND OF MUSICKarylle Tatlonghari, Markki Stroem Join the International Cast of THE SOUND OF MUSIC
February 16, 2023

Overjoyed to fill in the roles of Baroness Elsa von Schraeder and Rolf, TV-theater actors Karylle Tatlonghari and Markki Stroem have been announced to join the latest international tour of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s 'The Sound of Music,' produced by the Broadway International Group and Broadway Asia, and directed by three-time Tony awardee Jack O’Brien.
share