Teatro B Breaks Tradition with Batangas’ Brunch Theater Series

Batangas, Philippines— Local collective Teatro B is redefining the regional arts scene by launching the first-ever brunch theater series in Batangas. Moving away from traditional evening curtains, the group is bringing plays and monologues into the casual, daylight atmosphere of local coffee shops, starting at Hashtag Coffee.

Its inaugural production, "Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw," runs at Hashtag Coffee (Capitol Site) on weekends from February 28 to March 8, 2026. The showcase features selected works from the acclaimed "Ampalaya Monologues" by Mark Ghosn.

The concept, which has also been experienced in Manila recently, targets first-time theatergoers and younger audiences seeking immersive experiences among their social circles. It also encourages dialogue before and after the performances.

"Performances are scheduled for late mornings and early afternoons within intimate venues such as cafés and restaurants. This allows audiences to engage with the arts while consuming food and beverages," said Verniz Buenflor, marketing and PR director.

"By removing the requirement to 'dress up' or adhere to rigid theater etiquette, the format creates a welcoming environment. It is designed to feel like 'meaningful moments shared over coffee' rather than a distant spectacle," she added.

Directed by Peregrine Santiago, "Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw" features one-act plays "Babies & The Bridges They Burn, starring CJ Ferrancullo-Aguba and MJ Correa; "Beauty and the Bes," starring Buenaflor and RK Mercado; and "Mga Naiwang Tanong sa Huli Nating Tag-araw," starring Vince Conrad, Wendel Sangalang, and Daniel Lunar.

Tickets are sold at P500 each; each purchase includes a 10% discount on food or drinks and is valid for single-receipt transactions only.