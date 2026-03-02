PHOTOS: First Look at Batangas City’s Inaugural Brunch Theater Series

🎭 NEW! Philippines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Philippines & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Batangas, Philippines — Local collective Teatro B is redefining the regional arts scene with the launch of the first-ever brunch theater series in Batangas. Moving away from traditional evening curtains, the group brings intimate plays and monologues into the daylight atmosphere of local coffee shops, beginning at Hashtag Coffee (Capitol Site).

Its inaugural production, "Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw," features selected works from the acclaimed “Ampalaya Monologues” by Mark Ghosn. Due to popular demand, the run—which began February 28—has been officially extended through March 14, 2026.

The concept, which mirrors recent immersive trends in Manila, targets first-time theatergoers and younger audiences looking for shared, social experiences. The café setting is designed to encourage dialogue between the performers and the community, both before and after the show.

Directed by Peregrine Santiago, the showcase includes three one-act plays:

"Babies & The Bridges They Burn" starring CJ Ferrancullo-Aguba and MJ Correa

"Mga Naiwang Tanong sa Huli Nating Tag-araw" starring Vince Conrad and Wendel Sangalang

"Beauty and the Bes" starring Verniz Buenaflor and RK Mercado

The cast is supported by Dylan Gutierrez and Daniel Lunar in ensemble roles, with technical direction by Glenn Ramirez.

Ticket Information: Tickets are priced at P500 and include a 10% discount on food or drinks (valid for single-receipt transactions).

Photos: Oliver Oliveros

Peregrine Santiago

The company

CJ Ferrancullo-Aguba

MJ Correa

Daniel Lunar

MJ Correa, CJ Ferrancullo-Aguba

Wendel Sangalang

Vince Conrad, Wendel Sangalang

Vince Conrad, Wendel Sangalang

Wendel Sangalang, Vince Conrad

Daniel Lunar

Verniz Buenaflor

RK Mercado

Verniz Buenaflor, RK Mercado

Daniel Lunar

Verniz Buenaflor, RK Mercado

RK Mercado