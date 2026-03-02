PHOTOS: First Look at Batangas City’s Inaugural Brunch Theater Series
Teatro B’s ‘Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw’ extends to March 14, 2026.
Batangas, Philippines — Local collective Teatro B is redefining the regional arts scene with the launch of the first-ever brunch theater series in Batangas. Moving away from traditional evening curtains, the group brings intimate plays and monologues into the daylight atmosphere of local coffee shops, beginning at Hashtag Coffee (Capitol Site).
Its inaugural production, "Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw," features selected works from the acclaimed “Ampalaya Monologues” by Mark Ghosn. Due to popular demand, the run—which began February 28—has been officially extended through March 14, 2026.
The concept, which mirrors recent immersive trends in Manila, targets first-time theatergoers and younger audiences looking for shared, social experiences. The café setting is designed to encourage dialogue between the performers and the community, both before and after the show.
Directed by Peregrine Santiago, the showcase includes three one-act plays:
-
"Babies & The Bridges They Burn" starring CJ Ferrancullo-Aguba and MJ Correa
-
"Mga Naiwang Tanong sa Huli Nating Tag-araw" starring Vince Conrad and Wendel Sangalang
-
"Beauty and the Bes" starring Verniz Buenaflor and RK Mercado
The cast is supported by Dylan Gutierrez and Daniel Lunar in ensemble roles, with technical direction by Glenn Ramirez.
Ticket Information: Tickets are priced at P500 and include a 10% discount on food or drinks (valid for single-receipt transactions).
Photos: Oliver Oliveros
Peregrine Santiago
The company
CJ Ferrancullo-Aguba
MJ Correa
Daniel Lunar
MJ Correa, CJ Ferrancullo-Aguba
Wendel Sangalang
Vince Conrad, Wendel Sangalang
Vince Conrad, Wendel Sangalang
Wendel Sangalang, Vince Conrad
Daniel Lunar
Verniz Buenaflor
RK Mercado
Verniz Buenaflor, RK Mercado
Daniel Lunar
Verniz Buenaflor, RK Mercado
RK Mercado
