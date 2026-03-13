THE SLEEPING BEAUTY Kicks Off MSO-Ballet Manila Collaboration

🎭 NEW! Philippines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Philippines & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Manila, Philippines—In a grand convergence of Filipino artistic legacies, the Manila Symphony Orchestra (MSO) kicks off its landmark Centennial Season alongside Ballet Manila’s 40th Performance Season. This historic collaboration brings Tchaikovsky’s timeless "The Sleeping Beauty" to the Aliw Theatre through March 15, 2026.

Under the baton of Russian conductor Maestro Alexander Vikulov, the production offers a fresh perspective on the fairy tale. Ballet Manila Artistic Director Lisa Macuja-Elizalde introduces a narrative "flashback" that reimagines Princess Aurora not merely as a passive victim of a curse, but as a woman whose heart had already awakened to love before her century-long slumber.

In "The Sleeping Beauty," Tchaikovsky's score is known for its transitions between ceremonial marches, waltzes, and fairy variations, assigning distinct melodies and rhythms to each principal character, including Aurora, Prince Desire, the good Lilac Fairy, and the evil Carabosse.

A highlight of the ballet is Tchaikovsky's Pas de Deux (No. 28), a wedding duet between Aurora and Prince Desire. It includes a solo violin passage, performed by MSO Concertmaster Alessio Benvenuti.

"The Sleeping Beauty" is the first of six planned concerts for the MSO's "In Pursuit of Excellence" Centennial Season. The other concerts will showcase Mozart, Mahler, operas, and kundiman.

Photo: MSO