THE QUEST FOR THE ADARNA Streams From Repertory Philippines This Month

Once upon a time, there was an idyllic kingdom called Berbania. The citizens adored their King and Queen and their three mighty princes. The kingdom was peaceful and tranquil, but alas, something was about to change all that.

Find out what happened when you watch THE QUEST FOR THE ADARNA!

REP Theater for Young Audiences' critically-acclaimed original musical streams this May 22, 2021 (10 AM PST) to May 23, 2021 (10 AM PST).

Get your tickets now at https://www.ticket2me.net/e/33331.

Ticket Price: Php 500.

For inquiries, call or text 0966-905-4013 or email marketing@repphil.org