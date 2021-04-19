Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE GREAT CHRISTMAS COOKIE BAKE-OFF Will Stream From Repertory Philippines This Winter

The musical features book, music and lyrics by Rick Hip-Flores.

Apr. 19, 2021  
THE GREAT CHRISTMAS COOKIE BAKE-OFF Will Stream From Repertory Philippines This Winter

REP's RTYA Children's Theater will present Broadway Online's production of The Great Christmas Cookie Bake-Off this November. The musical features book, music and lyrics by Rick Hip-Flores.

The production will be streaming into your homes from November 15 - December 15, 2021. It is directed by Joy Virata.

This production combines the time-honored tradition of Christmas cookies with the ever popular phenomenon of reality baking competitions. In this musical, eight young cookie chefs have been selected from all over the country to battle it out for first prize at the Cookie Coliseum. Just as no two cookies are the same, each contestant reveals their unique personality through song. Suspense mounts as the chefs are eliminated one by one, by three distinguished celebrity judges. Over the course of the competition, feelings of intense rivalry give way to virtues of charity, family, and forgiveness, as the chefs learn what really makes for a winning Christmas recipe.

This show has been reworked so families and children can watch REP's artists perform The Great Christmas Cookie Bakeoff! from the safety of your own homes via streaming.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Philippines Stories
Atlantis Virtual Workshop Returns this Summer Photo

Atlantis Virtual Workshop Returns this Summer

10 and 10 with Gerald Santos and Composer-Director Rommel Ramilo Photo

'10 and 10' with Gerald Santos and Composer-Director Rommel Ramilo

VIDEO: Ballet Philippines Streams FIREBIRD AND OTHER BALLETS Photo

VIDEO: Ballet Philippines Streams FIREBIRD AND OTHER BALLETS

The Japan Foundation, Manila Presents TAHANAN Photo

The Japan Foundation, Manila Presents TAHANAN


More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: First Look at RLT's THE LAST FIVE YEARS Concert
  • When Will Broadway On Tour Return? Find Out What's Coming Up Near You!
  • MerleFest, Presented By Window World, Announces 2021 Festival This September
  • KIDSWRITE 2021 Plays Announced from Burning Coal Theatre Company