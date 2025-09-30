PIVOT! THE FRIENDS EXPERIENCE Makes Asian Debut in Manila

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Manila, Philippines-- Could we be any more excited? This October, Filipino fans will finally have the opportunity to step through the iconic purple door as the world-renowned The FRIENDS™ Experience makes its long-awaited Asian debut in Manila.

The FRIENDS™ Experience: The One in Manila brings the iconic series to life in an interactive exhibition that’s equal parts nostalgic and immersive. From Monica’s Kitchen to the Central Perk orange sofa, fans can step into life-sized recreated sets, strike poses at the purple door, lounge in Chandler and Joey’s recliners, and even attempt Ross’s legendary “Pivot” with his oversized couch. Add in replica costumes, props, and behind-the-scenes moments, and it becomes more than an exhibition—it’s a heartfelt love letter to FRIENDS™ devotees across generations.

“We’re excited to introduce The FRIENDS™ Experience to Asia with its Manila debut, and we can’t wait to welcome fans to the famous orange sofa,” shares Stacy Moscatelli, CEO of Original X Productions.

Already a global hit in over 30 cities, from New York to London to Las Vegas, the Manila run marks a milestone as the very first in Asia—produced by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, Original X Productions (OGX), and Warner Bros. Television Group, in partnership with GMG Productions.

“Bringing The FRIENDS™ Experience to Manila is an incredible opportunity to celebrate one of television’s most beloved series,” says Carlos Candal, CEO of GMG Productions. “FRIENDS™ created generations of laughter and connection, and we’re thrilled to let fans relive it in a whole new way.”

An experience this iconic requires a venue that’s just as impressive. Fittingly, this cultural debut takes place at The Space at Solaire, Manila’s newest premier venue. Officially opening this October, the 1,400-square-meter space sits at the heart of Solaire Resort Entertainment City, designed with versatility and imagination in mind.

With the capacity to host up to 500 guests for banquets and cocktail gatherings, The Space isn’t just another events hall. Located on Level 3, adjacent to the Theater Lobby, it offers seamless access and the convenience of ample, complimentary parking. More importantly, it’s envisioned as a cultural stage: a blank canvas for high-impact events, art exhibits, community gatherings, and bold experiences.

“This is not just a venue—it's a place for new experiences, enhanced by Solaire Resort’s dining, retail, and entertainment offerings,” says Gregory Hawkins, President and Chief Operating Officer of Bloomberry Resorts Corporation.

Opening with THE FRIENDS™ Experience is a statement in itself. The collaboration reflects The Space’s identity: flexible, creative, and designed to welcome both global spectacles and local moments. It’s a celebration of how Manila gathers—not only to be entertained, but to belong.

From October 8 to November 30, FRIENDS fans can step into the sitcom’s world at Solaire’s newest landmark venue. Together, the exhibition and the space mark a cultural milestone for the city: proof that in Manila, the best experiences are yet to come. Tickets: asia.friendstheexperience.com

Photos: GMG Productions, The Space at Solaire