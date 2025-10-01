Review: THE BODYGUARD THE MUSICAL Launches Rockwell’s Proscenium Theater in Spectacular Style

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Manila, Philippines--Rockwell’s Proscenium Theater makes its grand debut, heralding not just a new stage but a hub for immersive, unforgettable theatrical experiences in the heart of Metro Manila. For its inaugural production, the theater presents 9 Works Theatrical’s staging of The Bodyguard The Musical, bringing audiences a thrilling blend of romance, suspense, and powerhouse music.

Adapted from the 1992 blockbuster starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, the musical reimagines the story of global superstar Rachel Marron and her protective and devoted Secret Service agent, Frank Farmer. As danger encroaches, so too does an unexpected romance—set to a soundtrack that defined a generation. Iconic hits like “I Will Always Love You,” “I Have Nothing,” and “Run to You” are performed with energy, precision, and emotional resonance by a cast of seasoned Filipino and international talents.

While Alexander Dinelaris's book hews closely to the film's straightforward plot, this production's triumph lies not in narrative complexity, but in the sheer star power of its leads and the emotional force of Houston's iconic songbook.

From sold-out arenas with Andrea Bocelli to the West End stage in Hamilton, Grammy-nominated artist Christine Allado has built an international career defined by versatility and vocal brilliance. Her return to Manila, stepping into the iconic role of Rachel Marron in The Bodyguard The Musical, marks both a triumphant homecoming and a milestone for the Proscenium Theater’s debut theatrical production. Allado’s résumé is formidable — from The Prince of Egypt and In the Heights to Carousel, We Will Rock You, and Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends alongside Lea Salonga and Bernadette Peters. Later this year, she will headline the West End premiere of Jo: Little Women The Musical.

Yet it is her role as Rachel— a part once immortalized by Houston — that now brings her artistry full circle back to the Philippines. Onstage, Allado commands with crystalline vocals and undeniable presence. The show’s powerhouse ballads — "I Have Nothing," "Run to You," "I Will Always Love You," and of course the over-the-top 11 o'clock number "One Moment in Time," — are delivered with both technical precision and emotional weight. More than just vocal fireworks, her performance uncovers the tension between Rachel’s superstar bravado and her inner vulnerability. What could have easily been an exercise in mimicry instead becomes a deeply personal interpretation. Allado pays homage to Houston’s legacy while carving her own path, infusing the role with resilience, warmth, and humanity. It is this balance — the glamor of a pop icon set against the fragility of a woman in love and under threat — that gives the production its emotional core. With Allado at its center, the production shines a light on homegrown talent that can hold its own on the world stage. Her performance is not only a celebration of her career but also a proud moment for audiences who can claim her as one of their own. In The Bodyguard The Musical, Allado does not just reprise Rachel — she redefines her. It is a star turn that affirms her place as one of the brightest Filipino performers of her generation.

Christine Allado plays Rachel; Matt Blaker, Frank.

While Allado dazzles as Rachel, The Bodyguard The Musical finds its steady anchor in West End star Matt Blaker, making his Manila debut as Frank Farmer. With a résumé that spans Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera, Bob Gaudio in Jersey Boys, James in Jesus Christ Superstar, Billy Flynn in Chicago, Billy Bigelow in Carousel, Dexter Haven in High Society, and Lt. Cable in South Pacific, Blaker arrives with an impressive pedigree — and he puts it to understated yet commanding use.

As the stoic bodyguard charged with protecting Rachel, Blaker plays Frank as a man pulled in two directions: bound by duty, yet quietly undone by love. His strength lies not in grand gestures but in restraint. Each scene is layered with nuance — the clipped discipline of a professional shadowed by an emotional vulnerability he can never fully admit. This quiet duality comes through most poignantly in his tender rendition of "I Will Always Love You," where Blaker’s stillness speaks volumes. Opposite Allado’s fiery brilliance, Blaker never attempts to compete with spectacle. Instead, he offers something rarer: a performance rooted in stillness and sincerity. He captures Frank’s quiet dignity, commanding the stage without ever overshadowing. The result is a portrayal that grounds the production’s high-octane energy with heart and humanity. In Blaker’s hands, Frank is more than Rachel’s protector — he becomes the story’s moral center, a reminder that even in a world of glitter and power ballads, silence and restraint can be just as powerful.

With The Bodyguard The Musical, the Proscenium Theater establishes itself as a bold new home for quality productions in Manila. But more than spectacle, it is a statement, it is the performances — Allado’s vulnerable, Blaker’s restrained yet powerful — that remind us why theater endures: because it makes us feel. In this Manila premiere, Allado doesn’t just return home, and Blaker doesn’t just debut — together, they anchor a production that is both glamorous and heartfelt. And in a show built on stardom and stillness, they prove that when art meets artistry, Manila shines just as brightly as the West End. Together, Allado and Blaker create a dynamic foil that drives the heart of the musical. Their chemistry sparks against the backdrop of high-stakes drama, pulsing choreography, and Houston’s timeless soundtrack.

What truly makes this staging remarkable, however, is the ensemble. A vibrant mix of Filipino veterans and rising stars fills the production with energy and authenticity. The company’s vocal power and sharp choreography amplify the show’s iconic score. At the same time, their collective artistry ensures that this is far more than just a faithful retelling of the classic film. Together, the cast transforms The Bodyguard The Musical into a thrilling and memorable theatrical experience—one that celebrates both international talent and the depth of the Philippine stage.

Sheena Palad plays Nicki.

Award-winning gospel singer-songwriter Sheena Palad makes a striking impression as Nicki Marron. Known for her commanding voice and soul-stirring performances, Palad infuses the role with both vocal and emotional firepower ("Saving All My Love For You"). Her credentials are formidable—musicals (Going Home to Christmas, Joseph the Dreamer), and she is a host on television and live events. On stage in The Bodyguard The Musical, Palad not only showcases her powerhouse vocals but also reveals a grounded dramatic presence ("Run To You"), elevating Nicki beyond a supporting role and ensuring she leaves a lasting mark on the production ("All At Once").

Alternating in the role of Fletcher are two remarkable young performers, Elian Santos and Giani Sarita. Santos, who began his stage journey at the age of four, already shows an impressive range with credits that include Liwanag Sa Dilim, Si Medea, Ibarra, and Joseph the Dreamer. Recording artist and international ramp model Sarita, on the other hand, brings both charisma and confidence to the role, offering Fletcher a blend of charm and youthful vitality. Together, Santos and Sarita enrich The Bodyguard The Musical with fresh energy, showing that even its youngest cast members carry the weight of the production with polish and promise. This versatility is reflected in his poised stage presence.

With over two decades in the industry, Star Magic artist CJ Navato steps into the role of Ray Court with the ease of a seasoned performer. His stage credentials are equally solid, with recent turns in Side Show: The Musical, Liwanag Sa Dilim, One More Chance The Musical, and Charot!. In The Bodyguard The Musical, Navato’s steady presence brings depth to Ray Court, underscoring his versatility and reliability as a performer. He proves himself not only as a familiar face on television but also as a confident force on the theater stage.

Sought-after host and eventologist Tim Yap makes a lively return to the theater as Sy Spector. Best known for his flair as a media personality—spanning his GMA talk show in 2013, to hosting Miss Universe Philippines and the GMA Gala—Yap brings the same charisma and quick wit to the stage. As Spector, his larger-than-life energy enhances the production’s showbiz glamor, offering a playful counterpoint to its more dramatic turns. The performance feels true to his persona: stylish, confident, and impossible to ignore. At times, however, clarity gives way to sheer exuberance, slightly blurring delivery. Even so, Yap’s magnetic presence ensures the character remains a memorable highlight of the production.

Multi-award-winning performer John Joven-Uy lends gravitas to the role of Bill Devaney. Uy continues to bridge the stage and screen, with recent television appearances on GMA and ABS-CBN, alongside international credits in Miss Saigon (Germany) and Song of Joseph. Uy tempers the production’s spectacle with grounded authority, anchoring the story with a mix of warmth and restraint. His performance underscores the seasoned professionalism of the cast, reminding the audience that even the quieter roles can carry a commanding weight.

Vien King plays Agent Laney.

With the authority of a decade-long career behind him, theater leading man Vien King steps into the role of Agent Laney. A two-time Best Actor in a Musical awardee (Gawad Buhay, LEAF Awards) for Passion, King has built a reputation for layered, emotionally charged performances in productions such as Liwanag Sa Dilim, Rama Hari, tick, tick…BOOM!, and Side Show: The Musical. King brings a quiet intensity to the stage, delivering a performance that strikes a balance between discipline and humanity. Playing multiple characters in the production, King’s presence commands attention, a testament to his artistry and the depth of his craft.

Bringing both discipline and warmth to the stage, artist and educator Jasper Jimenez takes on the role of Tony Scibelli. Fresh from acclaimed turns in Liwanag Sa Dilim, Buruguduystunstugudunstuy, Ang Huling El Bimbo, and Himala: Isang Musikal—including its 2024 MMFF film version—Jimenez continues to prove his versatility across both stage and screen. Jimenez offers a steady, reliable presence that grounds the high-stakes drama of The Bodyguard The Musical. His performance, while understated, adds crucial texture to the ensemble, reminding audiences that even supporting roles can leave a lasting impression when played with craft and conviction.

With an ease shaped by years of varied experience, Paji Arceo steps into the role of Douglas. Beginning his journey in a Batangas repertory group, he has made his mark in Liwanag Sa Dilim and One More Chance The Musical. Arceo delivers a performance that feels both grounded and heartfelt, lending the character an unassuming warmth that deepens the ensemble dynamic. It’s a thoughtful turn that underscores his quiet versatility as an actor.

A strong supporting company further enriches the production’s depth. Jasmine Fitzgerald ably covers both Rachel and Nicki, while powerhouse vocalist Radha and seasoned performer Fay Castro add vocal and dramatic weight. Winchester Lopez, Carmelle Ros as Rory, Richardson Yadao as Bobby, Iya Villanueva, Vyen Villanueva as Jimmy, Alex Aure, Julio Laforteza, Natalie Duque, PJ Rebullida, Lorenz Martinez, and Lani Ligot complete the ensemble with energy and precision. Together, they bring a seamless blend of talent to The Bodyguard The Musical, ensuring that even in its busiest set pieces, the stage feels alive with personality and polish. This collective strength underscores the production’s greatest asset: a company that thrives as much in harmony as in the spotlight.

Christine Allado as Rachel, and company

The Manila production is helmed by veteran director Robbie Guevara, whose assured pacing and eye for spectacle keep the show moving with both cinematic sweep and theatrical flair. His direction strikes a careful balance: intimacy in the quieter moments and full-throttle energy in the musical set pieces, allowing both the drama and the iconic soundtrack to resonate. Assisting him is Raul Montesa, whose steady hand lends clarity and cohesion to the staging. Together, Guevara and Montesa ensure that this staging does more than recreate the original West End or touring UK productions—it carves out its own identity, one that highlights the unique strengths of its Filipino cast and creative team.

A few staging choices distract from the otherwise polished flow. Nicki’s repeated entrances and exits from stage left become noticeable and disrupt the illusion of natural movement; a more seamless approach—whether through freeze, alternate blocking, or varied stage geography—could have preserved the scene’s fluidity. Likewise, the bar sequence feels underdeveloped: the absence of bottles and glasses, seemingly minor details, diminished the realism of a scene meant to feel grounded in its setting. The inclusion of a “selfie” moment further jars against the period context, undermining the internal logic of the production.

The set transitions sometimes affect pacing and continuity when scene changes are accompanied by unnecessary noise, which breaks the immersion and pulls the audience out of the story. These technical lapses, while small, stand out all the more against the otherwise strong direction and ensemble work. Smoother, more fluid transitions could help the production achieve the cinematic and theatrical flow its direction clearly aims for.

At the heart of The Bodyguard The Musical is its iconic score, and under the baton of musical director Daniel Bartolome, the score pulses with both polish and power. Bartolome respects the power of the originals and ensures that Houston’s timeless hits are given fresh theatrical life—allowing the vocals to soar without losing dramatic momentum. His musical direction keeps the orchestra sharp and the vocals soaring, sustaining the energy that drives the production forward.

Mio Infante’s set design provides a sleek, flexible canvas that transitions seamlessly between intimate interiors and larger-than-life performance spaces. The design supports both the drama and the musical spectacle, giving performers room to shine while creating visually striking tableaux.

With Arnold Trinidad as choreographer, the production’s dance language matches the pulse of its score—slick, concert-inspired staging that fuels the show’s star power. The sequences burst with vitality, showcasing the ensemble’s stamina and flair. At times, the choreography leans more toward spectacle than storytelling. Still, even then, the precision and dynamism of the performers elevate the big musical numbers, adding a sense of scale and electricity worthy of the material.

Under the vision of Shakira Villa-Symes, the lighting design stands out as one of the production’s strongest assets. It shifts fluidly from sultry nightclub hues to high-voltage concert atmospheres, sculpting the stage with mood and intensity. Symes’s work frames the performers with clarity and elegance, amplifying both suspense and spectacle so that the visual storytelling complements the drama and energy of the score. However, there were multiple instances where the leads were not properly lit, which momentarily undermined focus and visibility. While the overall design is compelling, more consistent illumination of key performers would have further strengthened the audience’s engagement with the action on stage.

Aji Manalo, as sound engineer and designer, ensures every note, effect, and vocal nuance reaches the audience with clarity, supporting both the drama and musicality of the production. GA Fallarme, handling video and projection design, adds dynamic visual layers that enhance storytelling and create immersive environments. Jay Aranda, as technical director, generally keeps the production running smoothly, overseeing timing, cues, and transitions, though a few moments revealed minor inconsistencies in execution.

Completing the visual tableau, Elliza Aurelio, hair and makeup designer, contributes to character authenticity and stage presence. Her designs help differentiate personalities and maintain continuity—from the glamorous looks of Rachel and Nicki to the period-appropriate styling of supporting characters—elevating the overall realism and polish of the production.

While minor technical and staging issues occasionally surface, the powerhouse cast, creative team, and state-of-the-art venue combine to create a thrilling, emotionally resonant, and musically unforgettable experience; the story at the heart of the Manila staging often falters. Thin, predictable, and inconsistently executed, the narrative struggles to match the energy of the spectacle, leaving audiences with a sense that the story has been overshadowed by the very elements meant to support it. In short, no amount of iconic songs, technical brilliance, or polished performances can fully compensate for a story that never quite takes flight.

The Bodyguard The Musical at Rockwell’s state-of-the-art 780-seater Proscenium Theater runs from September 26 to October 19, 2025 — Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM, with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 3:00 PM. Tickets are now available at ticketworld.com.ph.

The Bodyguard The Musical is presented through a special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

Photos: 9 Works Theatrical

