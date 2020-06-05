Repertory Philippines' Summer Workshops Migrate Online In July 2020

Manila, Philippines - Repertory Philippines (REP) gives you the chance to explore the world of theater from your home via REP's Workshops for the Performing Arts. Get the full REP workshop experience through intensive online classes running from 6-31 July 2020. Get 10% off if you sign up before 8 June 2020.

For decades, REP has offered summer workshops to train the next generation of theater performers. And many of REP's talented workshop students have ventured into professional theater through the workshops, and they now proudly join the ranks of REP's roster of professional actors.

Facilitated by REP veteran actors, the classes, beyond teaching theater performance skills, have also helped students gain real-life skills that last a lifetime. The lessons build confidence, enhance communication skills, improve kinesthetic learning, sharpen memory skills, heighten creativity and aptitude, and develop an appreciation for discipline, focus, and teamwork.

REP's Workshops for the Performing Arts include musical theater classes that teach the basics of acting, singing, and dancing skills required for musical theater. Enrollees will be grouped by age: kiddies (ages 4-8), pre-teens (ages 9-12), teens (ages 13-16), and adults (ages 17 and up). Also, for students who wish to focus on honing a specialty such as voice, or dance and movement, special classes are being offered on voice, as well as dancing and movement, both with an emphasis on a musical theater performance.

For the first time, REP is also launching a class on costume design, which is open to creatives and enthusiasts aged 16 and above. US-based costume designer Raven Ong will teach Costume Design for Children's Theater Musicals. Ong has been responsible for many of REP's dazzling costumes. He has been nominated thrice at the prestigious Gawad Buhay for Outstanding Costume Design.

Enrollment is now open with a fee of P6,000 for the musical theater classes, P6,000 for the specialized courses in voice, as well as dance and movement, and P8,000 for the costume design class.

Enroll, head to bit.ly/2zMOV14, or email Marketing@Repphil.org or Repphilfoundation@gmail.com.

