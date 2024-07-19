Photos: SINTANG DALISAY, Filipino-Ethnic Adaptation of 'Romeo and Juliet'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Manila, Philippines--It toured Taiwan, Vietnam, and Malaysia through the years, but nothing comes close to home. “Sintang Dalisay,” a Filipino-ethnic adaptation of one of William Shakespeare’s great tragedies, “Romeo and Juliet,” returns to its roots—the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City.

Originally staged by Tanghalang Ateneo and the late Ricky Abad at ADMU’s Rizal Mini Theatre in 2011, “Sintang Dalisay” now plays on a bigger stage, ADMU’s 840-seater Hyundai Hall, at the Arete, through July 20, 2024. Guelan Varela-Luarca co-helms this production of a mix of professional theater practitioners and TA’s student members.

Its cast includes Alex Amansec (Binatang Mustapha), Aly Ribo (Mensahero), Anyah (Rosmawatti), Fred Layno (Imam), Gab Mactal (Pinsang Kalimuddin), James Reyes (Rajah), Jerome Dawis (Rashiddin), Jerome Ashley Gutierrez Loresco (Datu Pian-dao), Karl Borromeo (Rashiddin), Katriel Garcia (Mensahero), Lars Michaelsen Salamante (Binatang Kalimuddin), Lawrence Miranda (Binatang Mustapha), Lyle Viray (Taupan), Maliana Beran (Jamila), Mitzie Lao (Jamila), Nicole Chua (Rosmawatti), Roldine Gabriel Ebrada (Badawi), Sachi Dris, (Dalagang Kalimuddin), Sophia Alba (Ginang Mustapha), and Yani Lopez (Ginang Kalimuddin).

Following “Romeo and Juliet’s” tragic love story, whose families are at war, but the couple falls in love with each other, nonetheless, “Sintang Dalisay,” is set in an undisclosed Muslim community in the Philippines. It could be in Tawi-Tawi, an island province part of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. Throughout the one-act play with music, the cast tells the story of Rashiddin (Romeo) and Jamila (Juliet) while performing the Igal dance, which is closely identified with Tawi-Tawi’s Sama ethnic group.

The storytelling is accompanied by Indonesia’s gamelan and neo-ethnic music-inspired score by Edru Abraham and Jayson Gildore, played by Anima Tierra, Filipino musicians who specialize in world music repertoire. Anima Tierra’s playing of traditional, percussive instruments transports the audience to Rashiddin and Jamila’s imaginary world with utmost immediacy. With John Robert Yam’s sound design, the aural experience at the Hyundai Hall has never sounded better, which previous productions at the same venue fell short.

Also part of the artistic team are Isaiah Matthew Canlas (assistant direction), Teia Contreras, assistant direction), Sabrina Basilio (dramaturgy), Raven Wilwayco Alvarez (assistant dramaturgy), Missy Maramara (intimacy coordination), Salvador Bernal (production design), Tata Tuviera (production design), Matthew Santamaria (choreography, associate direction), Brian Sy (fight choreography), Kiram Ignacio (Igal master), Mark Tanjili (Igal master/dance mentor), Radzmina Tanjili (Igal master/dance mentor), and D Cortezano (lighting design).

Photos: Arete, Tanghalang Ateneo

