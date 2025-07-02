Newport World Resorts Holds Auditions for Young & Teen Fiona

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nicholas Hambruch plays Shrek; Cecily Dionne Davis, Fiona, in the 2024 reimagined production of SHREK THE MUSICAL.

Manila, Philippines—Newport World Resorts (NWR) is looking to cast “Young and Teen Fiona” in its upcoming production of the Broadway smash “Shrek The Musical.” The musical is based on Dreamworks’ animated film, featuring the book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Jeanine Tesori, who have also collaborated on the Tony Award-winning musical “Kimberly Akimbo.”

“We’re on the hunt for fierce and fearless princesses to play the roles of Young [10-12 years old] and Teen [14-16 years old] Fiona,” NWR says.

The auditions will be held at the Academy for Leisure and Tourism (ALT), 2F Horizon Centre, 100 Andrews Ave., Newport City, Pasay City, on July 19-20, 2025.

Registration starts at 10 a.m.; the audition proper begins at 1 p.m.

The auditionees must prepare to sing “I Know It’s Today” from the musical and demonstrate a soprano vocal range from B3 to C#5.

Each should also submit their latest CV, a 3R-sized headshot, and a full-body shot, and fill out a registration form at the venue.

For other audition inquiries, email info@fhtcentertainment.com.

“’ Shrek The Musical’ follows the hilarious fairy tale of an unlikely hero, an ogre, alongside a wisecracking donkey and the feisty Princess Fiona. In their world, it’s not easy being green, but this irreverently fun musical proves that beauty is truly in the eye of the ogre!” says the show’s synopsis.

The musical's original creatives recently reimagined “Shrek The Musical,” which toured across North America, from Utica, New York, to Toronto, Canada.

NWR’s “Shrek The Musical” is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Photo: @FullOutCreative

Comments

