Come to the Jellicle Ball! London Revival Production of CATS Visits Manila!

Manila, Philippines--The acclaimed London revival production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS comes to Manila for a strictly limited run at the Theatre at Solaire, starting November 6, 2019.

The hit revival was reworked by the original creative team: Director Trevor Nunn, Choreographer & Associate Director Gillian Lynne, Set Designer John Napier, and Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber--and has received excellent reviews.

Based on T. S. Eliot's "Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats." the show is set amongst a larger-than-life junkyard playground and is alive with our favorite feline characters including Rum Tum Tugger, Mr. Mistoffelees, Macavity, Jennyanydots, Old Deuteronomy, Grizabella, and Skimbleshanks.

On just one special night of the year, all Jellicle cats meet at the Jellicle Ball where Old Deuteronomy, their wise and benevolent leader, makes the Jellicle choice and announces which of them will go up to The Heaviside Layer and be reborn into a whole new Jellicle life.

CATS, one of the longest-running shows in London's West End and on Broadway, received its world premiere at the New London Theatre in 1981 where it played for 21 record-breaking years and almost 9,000 performances. The ground-breaking production was the winner of the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards for Best Musical. In 1983, the Broadway production became the recipient of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, and ran for 18 years.

CATS has been presented in over 30 countries, translated into 15 languages, and has been seen by more than 81 million people worldwide. Both the original London and Broadway cast recordings won Grammy Awards for Best Cast Album.

Its musical score includes the poignant hit song "Memory," which has been recorded by over 150 artists from Barbra Streisand and Johnny Mathis to Liberace and Barry Manilow.

CATS is a brilliant song and dance spectacular not to be missed!

The international tour of the Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group production of CATS is presented in Manila by David Ian Productions and Lunchbox Theatrical Productions.

Photo: Matthew Murphy





