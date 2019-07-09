Two Philadelphia Jazz Artists Selected To Represent USA Abroad

Jazz Philadelphia, the non-profit organization created to promote Philadelphia's thriving jazz scene and prolific jazz history, is proud to announce that two local artists have been selected to be among 17 U.S. bands representing the diversity of American music to embark on two-week international tours in 2019-2020 as part of the American Music Abroad (AMA) international cultural exchange. AMA, created in 1957, is an initiative of the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, implemented by the Association of American Voices. AMA fosters cross-cultural connections while showcasing America's rich and diverse musical traditions to a global audience.

After competitive auditions, Philadelphia's Laurin Talese and Vineland, NJ's Paul Jost will be a part of AMA, representing the genre of Jazz for the United States. During their tours, the bands will collaborate with local musicians, hold workshops and classes, and perform at community events. Final bands were chosen through a rigorous application and audition process. The AMA judging panel selected 45 bands to audition live from an application pool of nearly 250 bands representing 34 states. The finalists were evaluated for musical talent and their commitment to outreach and education, which will be significant elements of their programming overseas.

Gerald Veasley, President of Jazz Philadelphia, is thrilled about this honor for two artists in his community. He said, "We are so pleased that two of the three jazz artists representing the United States are Philadelphia-area talent, demonstrating, once again, that Philadelphia continues to be a hot bed of jazz excellence."

Laurin Talese calls Philadelphia home but her talents have allowed her to travel the globe. She is the winner of the 7th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, which demonstrates the union of her pure tone and poignant lyrics that enchant and captivate all who experience her music. Laurin has shared stages with numerous international recording artists including Bilal, Gregory Porter, Patti LaBelle, and Robert Glasper. In 2016, Laurin released her debut album, "Gorgeous Chaos", to wide acclaim. The project features Christian McBride, Christian Sands, and is Co-produced by Grammy-award winning drummer and producer, Ulysses Owens Jr. and Tony-award nominated bassist and music director, Adam Blackstone (BASSic Black Entertainment.) "Gorgeous Chaos" made its debut on the Billboard Jazz Charts and received acclaim from Downbeat, The Chicago Tribune, and other music outlets. www.laurintalese.com

Paul Jost, a Southern New Jersey resident, living just outside Philadelphia, is a unique vocalist and arranger who is often referred to as a "passionate storyteller". His combined talents as a multi-instrumentalist, composer and arranger contribute to him being a standout vocalist. After a long career as an instrumentalist, Paul launched his solo vocal career in 2014 with the release of his debut vocal album "Breaking Through" (Dot Time Records). Included in that album is "Book Faded Brown," a composition he wrote that was recorded by The Band, Rick Danko and Carl Perkins. Paul's next recording, "Simple Life", features his Quartet -- Jim Ridl-piano, Dean Johnson-bass and Tim Horner-drums and vibraphonist Joe Locke as special guest. Paul has performed worldwide with tours in Asia, Germany and Ireland and in such festivals in the U.S. as the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival, Exit Zero Jazz Festival and the Rochester International Jazz Festival. He's been making his mark in New York with an ongoing residency at the internationally acclaimed jazz club 55 Bar and many other venues including Dizzy's Coca Cola Club in Lincoln Center as a guest vocalist with Joe Locke, Blue Note, Mezzrow, SMOKE and many others. For more Information, please visit www.pauljostmusic.com

Here is a listing of the selected bands that represent a wide range of genres, backgrounds and geographical regions. To find out more about each group, visit amvoices.org/ama.

Farewell Angelina (Country, Nashville, TN);

Buyepongo (Afro-Latin Fusion, Los Angeles, CA);

ReVoiced (A Capella, New York, NY);

Kazual (R&B/Pop, Atlanta, GA);

Hot Buttered Rum (Bluegrass, San Francisco, CA);

Seth Glier Trio (Folk-Pop, East Hampton, MA);

Paul Jost (Jazz, Vineland, NJ);

Daniel Ho (Hawaiian, Honolulu, HI);

Violet Bell (Americana, Chapel Hill, NC);

JaciCaprice and Audieux(sy) (Hip Hop, Detroit, MI);

Derik Nelson and Family (Pop/Folk, Olympia, WA);

Nobody's Girl (Folk, Austin, TX);

Nelly's Echo (Folk/Soul, Baltimore, MD);

Laurin Talese & A Novel Idea (Jazz/Soul, Philadelphia, PA);

Sam Reiderand the Human Hands (American Roots Music, Brooklyn, NY);

Huntertones (Jazz Fusion, Brooklyn, NY);

Rappalachia (Folk/Soul, Brooklyn, NY).

AMA tours will begin in the fall of 2019 and continue into spring of 2020, with programming in more than 40 countries in all six continents. AMA bands have performed in 140 countries to date, organized in conjunction with U.S. embassies and consulates and local partners.





