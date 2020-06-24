The Philly POPS Announces Details of Virtual July 3 Performance

The Philly POPS announced today the details of its first-ever streamed performance, July 3's POPS on Independence, part of Wawa Welcome America's Independence Week activities.

POPS on Independence will feature the 38-piece Philly POPS BIG Band + Strings under the direction of Music Director and Principal Conductor David Charles Abell, in his debut as Music Director. For this uniquely American celebration, the POPS takes a musical look at tradition and patriotism. The concert will also feature performances by Artistic Director for Jazz Terell Stafford, Broadway star and Philly-native Allison Blackwell, POPS fan-favorite Michael Cavanaugh, and a virtual Philly POPS Festival Chorus.

POPS on Independence begins at 7 p.m. EDT. Viewers will be able to access the streamed performance at www.phillypops.org, at www.welcomeamerica.com. The stream will remain available on the POPS website until July 10.

As part of the performance, the POPS will perform the world debut of a newly commissioned work - "Fanfare for the Frontline Workers," which honors those who protect the United States and its people, especially frontline healthcare workers. Viewers can also expect to hear "Philadelphia Freedom," "S'Wonderful," "Amazing Grace," and more.

Following the POPS' successful pivot to virtual experiences in the past months with POPS @ Home and POPS in Schools@Home, including a virtual choral arrangement of "Edelweiss" from The Sound of Music, the stream will also include a special virtual choral performance from The Philly POPS Festival Chorus @ Home singing "My Country 'Tis of Thee."

This performance is part of Wawa Welcome America and The Philly POPS' Comcast NBCUniversal Salute Series.

More details available here.

