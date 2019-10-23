The Midtown Men Celebrate 10th Anniversary Tour At The State Theatre

As original cast members of Broadway's Jersey Boys, they took the world by storm. From the development of Jersey Boys, through their historic three season run on Broadway, THE Midtown Men are together again, on their Tenth Anniversary Tour, doing what they do best: "Sixties Hits With A Modern Twist." The quartet returns to the State Theatre stage on Thursday, November 21st.

Tickets are $50 & $45 and can be purchased by visiting the State Theatre Box Office, 453 Northampton Street, Easton, by calling 1-800-999-STATE, 610.252.3132 or online at www.statetheatre.org. Sponsored by The Morning Call and N. Pugliese, Inc.

Tony Award winners Christian Hoff, Michael Longoria, Daniel Reichard and Tony Award nominee J. Robert Spencer are taking their sensational sound on the road, bringing to life their favorite "Sixties Hits" from The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Motown, The Four Seasons and more.

THE Midtown Men are lifting audiences to their feet in venues across the continent, realizing the dream they brought to life as the iconic Four Seasons. THE Midtown Men is the next chapter for these accomplished entertainers, making them the first vocal group ever formed by the principal cast of a high-profile Broadway show.

Not only have they continued to win over audiences of all ages in nearly 2,000 live shows, their self-titled debut album, THE Midtown Men: Sixties Hits was met with critical acclaim and garnered 5-star album reviews across iTunes. The album was recorded in New York City and features the group performing such iconic '60s hits as, "Can't Buy Me Love," "Up On The Roof," "Time Of The Season," "Candy Girl" and more. They also recorded their first radio single "All Alone on Christmas" with producer Steven Van Zandt and members of Springsteen's E Street Band with appearances on Good Morning America, Katie, The Chew and Access Hollywood Live.

THE Midtown Men last performed at the State Theatre in March of 2018. This will be their fifth show at the historic theatre.

"Not a performance of, Not affiliated with the show Jersey Boys."

For more, visit http://themidtownmen.com





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You