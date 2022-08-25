School Of Philadelphia Ballet Welcomes Jessica Kilpatrick And Andrea Long

Philadelphia Ballet has announced the addition of two new leading dance educators to the School of Philadelphia Ballet: Jessica Kilpatrick and Andrea Long. Kilpatrick, formerly Principal of Children's and Adult Programs at the School, re-joins the faculty as Principal, Lower School & Adult Programs. Long, formerly of Boston Ballet, joins the faculty as Principal, Upper-Middle School Programs. Both Kilpatrick and Long will be instrumental in the School's ongoing mission to provide the highest caliber ballet education in the greater Philadelphia region.

"We are immensely fortunate to welcome such esteemed and respected dance educators to the faculty of the School of Philadelphia Ballet," said Angel Corella, the Ruth & A. Morris Williams, Jr. Artistic Director. "I look forward to working closely with both Jessica and Andrea as we continue to offer world-class dance education to the next generation of emerging ballet artists."

School of Philadelphia Ballet provides a complete and comprehensive ballet education for its students, starting with movement classes for the youngest learners and progressing to the level of training needed to sustain a career as a working ballet professional.

"Education is key to the overall mission of Philadelphia Ballet, and Jessica and Andrea will be essential to our growth in this area," said Shelly Power, the Dr. Carolyn Newsom Executive Director. "I know they will continue to make strong and positive impacts in the lives of their students, as they have done consistently throughout their careers thus far."

Jessica Kilpatrick has devoted her life's work to studying, embodying and sharing her passion for the art of dance. She began professional ballet training at the School of the Hartford Ballet, at the age of 9. In love with classical technique, she continued on to receive her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance Pedagogy from the Hartt School, University of Hartford. Throughout her early years she performed many of the iconic classical ballets as well as works by world renowned choreographers including Kirk Peterson's American Nutcracker, works by Jose Limon, Anthony Tudor, Martha Graham, Paul Taylor and Thang Dao.

Jessica's love for teaching was born at the age of 17 when she was given the opportunity to share the beauty of ballet with students of the Boys and Girls Clubs in Hartford, CT. She went on to teach at Ballet Hispanico and The Joffrey Ballet School in New York City, The Ballet School of Stamford and The University of Hartford Hartt School Community Division where she served as Artistic Director for their 2014 Summer Ballet Intensive "From Studio to Stage II."

After her directorship with the Hartt School she was commissioned to create two ballets for their HarttWorks. With Pennsylvania Ballet, she choreographed multiple works for the ballet's Community Engagement and Adaptive Programs, PBII, and the Trainees of the School of Pennsylvania Ballet. One of the most notable works being "I AM" a ballet integrating both PBII and St. Katherine's Special Education School. The project was documented by award-winning filmmaker Glenn Holsten and premiered in 2017.

Andrea Long comes to School of Philadelphia Ballet directly from Boston Ballet School where she was a member of the faculty. Andrea has taught and coached professional dancers and pre-professional students for 15 years. She is a former member of New York City Ballet and Principal dancer with Dance Theatre of Harlem. Andrea was a faculty member and teacher trainer with Marcia Dale Weary at Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet, First Ford Foundation Visiting Faculty Chair at School of American Ballet, Guest Teacher and Coach at Washington Ballet, and member of New York City Ballet and School of American Ballet Diversity Committees.

Andrea began her training at Pennsylvania Ballet School. While a student at Pennsylvania Ballet School Andrea received full scholarships from American Ballet Theater school, Dance Theater of Harlem, and the School of American Ballet. At the young age of 14 she returned home to Philadelphia Ballet and became an Apprentice with the Company. Andrea is featured in Misty Copeland's book: Black Ballerinas, My Journey to Our Legacy, 2021; has appeared in Dance Magazine, Pointe Magazine, Vogue Magazine - Europe, American Legacy Magazine and is the recipient of the Jones Haywood Dance School, Legacy Award, 2017. Additionally, Andrea has served on multiple Diversity, Equity & Inclusion panels.

"I am thrilled by the opportunity to work alongside Andrea and Jessica at School of Philadelphia Ballet," said Davit Karapetyan, the recently appointed Director of School of Philadelphia Ballet. "Both Andrea and Jessica are experienced educators and wonderful ambassadors for the artform of ballet, and I know that our students will benefit greatly from their guidance and mentorship."

For more information about School of Philadelphia Ballet, visit philadelphiaballet.org/school/.