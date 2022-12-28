Rob McClure, Maggie Lakis & More to Perform at CONCERT FOR CALEB Benefit
Silent auction includes box seats to the Philadelphia Flyers, Broadway tickets, restaurant gift cards, and so much more.
Join in for refreshments, incredible prizes, and performances from twenty of Philly's favorite vocalists with a special appearance by ComedySportz Philly. Performers include Broadway's Rob McClure, Maggie Lakis, Jake Blouch, Kim Carson, Rachel Brennan, Adam Hoyak, Ben Michael, Rob Tucker, Jenna Pinchbeck, Amanda Jill Robinson, Marissa Hines, Nancie Sanderson, and Brittany Wit Martin. Co-hosted by Megan O'Brien, Leah Walton, and Grayce Carson. Doors open at 6pm, Concert begins at 7pm.
Caleb O'Brien is an incredible six-year-old who has been diagnosed for a second time with Pre B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Caleb has had to endure demanding treatments and chemotherapy. His current treatment requires the O'Brien family, who normally reside in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to temporarily relocate to Wilmington, Delaware to be near Nemours DuPont Children's Hospital. In addition to obtaining housing, Caleb's parents, Colleen and Michael, have had to take a leave of absence from their jobs and acquire supplementary childcare for their one-year-old son Felix, in addition to other medical and living expenses.
Silent auction includes box seats to the Philadelphia Flyers, Broadway tickets, restaurant gift cards, and so much more.
All funds raised will go towards supporting Caleb and his family during this time.
To reserve seats RSVP at: www.concert4caleb.com
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 27, 2022
EgoPo’s 2022-2023 Harlem Renaissance Season, co-presented with Theatre in the X, will kick off its first production with an immersive world premiere theatrical staging of Langston Hughes’ The Ways of White Folks on Martin Luther King weekend.
York's The Belmont Theatre to Present FOUR WEDDINGS AND AN ELVIS This Winter
December 22, 2022
The Belmont Theatre is bringing you a ton of laughs for the new year with the hilarious comedy Four Weddings and an Elvis written by Nancy Frick.
Professional Philadelphia Regional Premiere Of The Go-Go's HEAD OVER HEELS Comes To Theatre Horizon
December 22, 2022
Hey, 80's kids: we've got the beat for you! Theatre Horizon, located in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, is preparing for the regional professional premiere of HEAD OVER HEELS, featuring an incredible pop catalog of favorite music from The Go-Go's.
Quintessence Theatre Group Extends MARY POPPINS Through January 8; New Year's Day Performance Added
December 21, 2022
Audiences will get one more week to experience Quintessence Theatre Group's well reviewed and audience favorite production of Mary Poppins with an extension until January 8.
Hedgerow Theatre Launches 100th Anniversary With Special One-Night Only Engagement Of LOVE LETTERS
December 19, 2022
This January, Hedgerow Theatre Company kicks off its 100th Anniversary with a one-night only engagement performed by and directed by Hedgerow legends. Broadway favorite Austin Pendleton and Hedgerow's award-winning Artistic Director Emeritus Penelope Reed team up to perform a one-night only engagement of A.R. Gurney's Love Letters with celebrated director William Roudebush on Saturday, January 7 at 7 pm.