Rob McClure, Maggie Lakis & More to Perform at CONCERT FOR CALEB Benefit

Join in for refreshments, incredible prizes, and performances from twenty of Philly's favorite vocalists with a special appearance by ComedySportz Philly. Performers include Broadway's Rob McClure, Maggie Lakis, Jake Blouch, Kim Carson, Rachel Brennan, Adam Hoyak, Ben Michael, Rob Tucker, Jenna Pinchbeck, Amanda Jill Robinson, Marissa Hines, Nancie Sanderson, and Brittany Wit Martin. Co-hosted by Megan O'Brien, Leah Walton, and Grayce Carson. Doors open at 6pm, Concert begins at 7pm.

Caleb O'Brien is an incredible six-year-old who has been diagnosed for a second time with Pre B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Caleb has had to endure demanding treatments and chemotherapy. His current treatment requires the O'Brien family, who normally reside in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to temporarily relocate to Wilmington, Delaware to be near Nemours DuPont Children's Hospital. In addition to obtaining housing, Caleb's parents, Colleen and Michael, have had to take a leave of absence from their jobs and acquire supplementary childcare for their one-year-old son Felix, in addition to other medical and living expenses.

Silent auction includes box seats to the Philadelphia Flyers, Broadway tickets, restaurant gift cards, and so much more.

All funds raised will go towards supporting Caleb and his family during this time.

To reserve seats RSVP at: www.concert4caleb.com