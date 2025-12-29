Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards; CATS Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond.
This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Michael Marano
- MOMENTS
- Shawnee Playhouse
14%
Zoe Mulzet
- SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN
- The Pennsylvania Playhouse
12%
Carter Reichard
- RESILIENCE CABARET
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
9%
Angel D'Andria
- RESILIENCE CABARET
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
8%
Jenny Lee Stern
- RAZZLE DAZZLE 'EM
- Bucks County Playhouse
7%
Chris Davis
- ONE-MAN NUTCRACKER
- Proscenium Theatre @ The Drake
5%
Deanna Mogianesi
- THIS IS ME CABARET
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
5%
Jennifer Lear
- CINDERELLA
- Ritz Theatre Company
5%
Lucy Moore
- THIS IS ME CABARET
- The Pennsylvania Playhouse
5%
Malana Wilson
- THIS IS ME CABARET
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
4%
Chris Fitting
- BROADWAY SHOWSTOPPERS
- Touring
4%
Giovanni Marini
- RESILIENCE CABARET
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
4%
Danny Murphy and Brendan Hamel
- A NOT SO SILENT NIGHT
- Danny Murphy Productions
3%
Cristian Rodriguez
- A NOT SO SILENT NIGHT
- Danny Murphy Productions
3%
Isabella Box
- A NOT SO SILENT NIGHT
- Danny Murphy Productions
3%
Rick Reynolds
- DELCOBILLY
- Barnstormers Theater
3%
Laura Cilia
- HOLLIDAZZLE
- NCT (Narberth Community Theatre)
2%
Nella Hilden
- A NOT SO SILENT NIGHT
- Danny Murphy Productions
2%
Nicole Salerno
- A NOT SO SILENT NIGHT
- Danny Murphy Productions
2%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Naomi Naughton
- CATS
- Shawnee Playhouse
21%
Ali Santos
- IN THE HEIGHTS
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
8%
Morgaine Ford-Workman and Alyssa Wiltbank
- FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
6%
Ash Booth
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Ghostlight Players
6%
David Arzberger
- GREASE
- Shawnee Playhouse
4%
Matthew English
- NEWSIES
- Viviana Theatre
4%
Joseph Ambrosia
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
4%
Devon Sinclair & Jenna Williamson
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
4%
Jessica Sturm
- SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN
- PA Playhouse
3%
Jenna Eberhardt
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- In2YouArts
3%
Marley Madding
- CINDERELLA
- Town & Country Players
3%
Carson Long
- DISENCHANTED!
- Old Academy Players
3%
Stephen Casey
- SHREK
- Neshaminy valley music theater
3%
Kira Stein
- ARCADIA
- Village Players of Hatboro
3%
Lester Holmes
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Newtown Arts Company
2%
Mackenzie Lewis
- SHREK
- Civic Theater of Allentown
2%
Joseph Fuqua
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
2%
Joey Schubert
- HEATHERS
- cedar crest college
2%
Gustavo Wons
- EVITA
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
2%
Julianna Babb
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Relic Theatre Company
2%
Patrick Murray
- HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
2%
Shea Sullivan
- LEADER OF THE PACK
- Bucks County Playhouse
1%
Jess Strum
- SIGIN IN THE RAIN
- Pennsylvania playhouse
1%
Joey Schubert
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
1%
Shelli Pentimall Bookler and Tom Yenchick
- CHICAGO
- Forge Theatre
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Erik Simon
- CATS
- The Shawnee Playhouse
26%
Madison Hart
- THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE
- DCP Theatre
6%
Adriana Stigliano Beers
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- In2YouArts
5%
Kimberly May
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
5%
Annalise Settefrati
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Village Players of Hatboro
5%
Brian Sell
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Ghostlight Players
4%
Anne Hauck
- CINDERELLA
- Town & Country Players
3%
Barbara Beltz
- GREASE
- The Shawnee Playhouse
3%
Michelle Hediger
- FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
3%
Brenda McGuire & Heather Sheldon
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Bill Muitmer Summer Theatre Series
3%
Will Morris
- HEATHERS
- cedar crest college
3%
Todd Burkel
- SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN
- The Pennsylvania playhouse
3%
Asaki Kuruma
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Relic Theatre Company
3%
Kai Powell
- CATS
- The Shawnee Playhouse
3%
Joseph Ambrosia
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
3%
Olivia Domaleski
- BEAUTY & THE BEAST
- Rebel Stages
2%
Matthew Hogeland
- FOOTLOOSE
- Playcrafters of Skippack
2%
Nancy Ridgeway
- TITANIC
- Town & Country Players
2%
Kelcie Cosgrove
- SHREK
- Civic Theater of Allentown
2%
Rigby Maiatico
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Civic Theatre
2%
Todd Burkel
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- PA Playhouse
2%
Brenda McGuire & Heather Sheldon
- EVITA
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
2%
Lucy Moth
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Players Club of Swarthmore
2%
Camilla Dely
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Peoples Light
2%
Cathy Zeller
- THE COTTAGE
- DCP Theatre
1%Best Dance Production CATS
- Shawnee Playhouse
30%SIGIN IN THE RAIN
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
10%FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
10%ALL SHOOK UP
- Ghostlight Players
9%ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
8%GREASE
- The Shawnee Playhouse
7%HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
6%SHREK
- Neshaminy Valley Music Theatre
6%THE WEDDING SINGER
- In2YouArts - The Sherman Theater
6%HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
5%EVITA
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%Best Direction Of A Musical
Naomi Naughton
- CATS
- Shawnee Playhouse
20%
Joseph Ambrosia
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
7%
Annie Hnatko
- DISENCHANTED!
- Old Academy Players
4%
Matthew English
- NEWSIES
- Viviana Theatre
4%
Brian Sell
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Ghostlight Players
4%
Brandon Hanks
- BEAUTY & THE BEAST
- Rebel Stages
4%
Anne Marie Scalies
- THE WIZARD OF OZ, THE MUSICAL
- PCS
4%
Mackenzie Maula
- GREASE
- The Shawnee Playhouse
3%
Christina Breeman
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Newtown Arts Company
3%
Brad Ogden
- TITANIC
- Town and Country Players
3%
Daniel Petrovich
- OLIVER!
- Star of the Day
3%
Jonathan Shehab
- IN THE HEIGHTS
- Pennsylvania Playhouse - Bethlehem
3%
Leena Devlin
- CABARET
- Playcrafters of Skippack
3%
Morgaine Ford-Workman
- FOOTLOOSE!
- Newtown Arts Company
2%
Darah Donaher
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
2%
Joseph Ambrosia
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
2%
Rachel Fisher
- FOOTLOOSE
- Playcrafters of Skippack
2%
Kallie Cooper-Damon
- CINDERELLA
- Town & Country Players
2%
William Sanders
- SHREK
- Civic Theater of Allentown
2%
Patrick Murray
- HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
2%
Megan Knowlton Balne
- ONCE
- Masquerade Theatre
2%
Stephen Casey
- SHREK
- Neshaminy valley music theater
2%
Anthony SanFilippo
- ROCK OF AGES
- Players Club of Swarthmore
1%
Rachel Lutz
- SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
1%
Ryan Starczweski
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- FaceTime Theatre
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Joseph Fuqua
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
25%
Midge McClosky
- THE BLUE WHALE
- Shawnee Playhouse
9%
Adam Newborn
- FENCES
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
8%
Abby Davis
- THE TAYLOR SWIFT/UNABOMBER PLAY
- The Proscenium at The Drake
5%
Colleen Algeo/Jane Spigel
- THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE
- DCP Theatre
4%
Jack Bathke
- POCATELLO
- Langhorne Players
4%
Ashley Lora-Lee
- THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Village Players of Hatboro
3%
Emily-Grace Murray
- THE PHILADELPHIA STORY
- Playcrafters of Skippack
3%
Carter Reichard
- HAMLET
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
3%
Josh Tull
- CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME
- Old Academy Players
3%
Amina Robinson
- PRIMARY TRUST
- Philadelphia Theatre Co.
2%
Sally Foster-Chang
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- NCT (Narberth Community Theatre)
2%
Thomas Rush
- THE COTTAGE
- DCP Theatre
2%
Jessa Casner
- PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE
- Town & Country Players
2%
Ashley Teneza
- THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Village Players of Hatboro
2%
Caity Logan
- A RINGING OF DOORBELLS
- Town & Country Players
2%
Giovanni Marini
- WOMEN AND THE FICTION THAT THEY WRITE
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
2%
Ray Thompson
- A ROCK SAILS BY
- DCP Theatre
2%
Cameron Kunsman & Carter Reichard
- BULL IN A CHINA SHOP
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
2%
Paul Pride
- THE WORKER
- Town & Country Players
1%
Debi Kierst
- 4000 MILES
- Langhorne Players
1%
Kayla Bowe
- THE WOLVES
- PCS Theatre
1%
Cat Miller
- DANGEROUS CORNER
- ActorsNET
1%
Joel Rosenwasser
- CROSSING DELANCEY
- Allens Lane Art Center
1%
Joshua Starczewski
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- FaceTime Theatre
1%Best Ensemble CATS
- The Shawnee Playhouse
22%INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
4%NEWSIES
- Viviana Theatre
4%POCATELLO
- Langhorne Players
4%ALL SHOOK UP
- The Ghostlight players
3%OLIVER!
- Star of the Day
3%GREASE
- Shawnee Playhouse
3%IN THE HEIGHTS
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
3%TITANIC
- Town & Country Players
3%THE WEDDING SINGER
- In2YouArts-The Sherman Theater
3%A ROCK SAILS BY
- DCP Theatre
3%FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
2%SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
2%THE PROM
- Methacton Community Theatre
2%ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
2%SHREK
- Neshaminy Valley Music Theatre
2%HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
2%A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
2%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Civic Theatre
2%RABBIT HOLE
- The Stagecrafters Theater
2%SEUSSICAL
- Star of the Day
1%MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Village Players of Hatboro
1%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Peoples Light
1%SPRING AWAKENING
- Relic Theatre Company
1%LITTLE WOMEN
- Village Players of Hatboro
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Robert Lozada
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
20%
Brandon Hanks
- BEAUTY & THE BEAST
- Rebel Stages
5%
Bill Algeo
- A ROCK SAILS BY
- DCP Theatre
5%
Brett Oliveira
- IN THE HEIGHTS
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
5%
Holden Sysler
- FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
4%
Andrena Wishnie
- DANGEROUS CORNER
- ActorsNET
4%
Krista Smith
- LA OTRA
- 1812 Productions
4%
Scott Monsees
- TITANIC
- Town & Country Players
4%
Chris Hnasko
- CATS
- The Shawnee Playhouse
4%
Chris Hnasko
- GREASE
- The Shawnee Playhouse
3%
Carl Link
- OLIVER!
- Star of the Day
3%
Brett Oliveira
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%
Bless Rudisill
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Relic Theatre Company
3%
Abrham Bogale
- ETIQUETTE
- Pier Players Theatre Company
3%
Bill Algeo
- THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
- DCP Theatre
3%
Brett Oliveira
- EVITA
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%
Steve Hnatko
- DISENCHANTED!
- Old Academy Players
2%
Robert Lozada
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
2%
Brett Oliveiro
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Pennsylvania playhouse
2%
Christopher Hnasko
- CATS
- Shawnee Playhouse
2%
Ebony Burton
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Peoples Light
2%
Scott Monsees
- CINDERELLA
- Town & Country Players
2%
Tom Yenchick
- CHICAGO
- Forge Theatre
2%
Harley Cooper
- NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
2%
Robert Lozada
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Alvera Sylvester
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
17%
Bryan Scotton
- CATS
- The Shawnee Playhouse
11%
Amanda Haag
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- PA Playhouse
5%
Susan Den Outer
- FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
5%
Mark Urmson
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Ghostlight Players
5%
Deanna Badik
- BEAUTY & THE BEAST
- Rebel Stages
4%
Heidi New
- CINDERELLA
- Town & Country Players
4%
Todd Deen
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- In2YouArts
4%
Susan Den Outer
- TITANIC
- Town & Country Players
4%
Eileen Fields
- NEWSIES
- Viviana Theatre
3%
Nicholas Conti
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%
Amanda Haag
- SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
3%
Noelle Vallario
- GREASE
- The Shawnee Playhouse
3%
Mel Nichols
- OLIVER!
- Star of the Day
3%
Olivia Ruth
- FOOTLOOSE
- Playcrafters of Skippack
3%
Nick Conti
- SHREK
- Civic Theater of Allentown
2%
Nick Conti
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Civic Theatre
2%
Kristy Joe
- ONCE
- Masquerade Theatre
2%
Jake Collins
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Relic Theatre Company
2%
Denise Wisneski
- CHICAGO
- Forge Theatre
2%
Sandy Stalter
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
2%
Thomas Fosnocht & Val Zvinyatskovsky
- KISS ME, KATE
- Quintessence Theatre
2%
Lucille DeMasi Kincaid
- EVITA
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
2%
Joe Perry
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- FaceTime Theatre
2%
Raquel Garcia
- INTO THE WOODS
- Narberth Community Theatre
2%Best Musical CATS
- Shawnee Playhouse
21%INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
5%NEWSIES
- Viviana Theatre
4%IN THE HEIGHTS
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
3%TITANIC
- Town & Country Players
3%ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
3%GREASE
- Shawnee Playhouse
3%OLIVER!
- Star of the Day
3%BEAUTY & THE BEAST
- Rebel Stages
3%ALL SHOOK UP
- Ghostlight Players
3%FOOTLOOSE!
- Newtown Arts Company
2%ROCK OF AGES
- Players Club of Swarthmore
2%LEADER OF THE PACK
- Bucks County Playhouse
2%THE WEDDING SINGER
- In2YouArts
2%SHREK
- Neshaminy Valley Music Theatre
2%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Peoples Light
2%SHREK
- Civic Theatre
2%FOOTLOOSE
- Playcrafters of Skippack
2%CABARET
- Playcrafters of Skippack
2%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Music Mountain Theatre
2%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Newtown Arts Company
2%THE PROM
- Methacton Community Theatre
2%HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
2%DISENCHANTED!
- Old Academy Players
2%NEXT TO NORMAL
- FaceTime Theatre
1%Best New Play Or Musical THE BLUE WHALE
- Shawnee Playhouse
24%WOMEN AND THE FICTION THAT THEY WRITE
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
12%A ROCK SAILS BY
- DCP Theatre
10%THE TAYLOR SWIFT/UNABOMBER PLAY
- The Proscenium at The Drake
9%LA OTRA
- 1812 Productions
7%PENELOPE
- Theatre Horizon
5%THE BALLAD OF KING HENRY
- PCS Theatre
5%WISHING TO GROW UP BRIGHTLY
- Theatre Horizon
5%ETIQUETTE
- Pier Players Theatre Company
5%INK & PAINT
- Pier Players Theatre Company/Media Theatre
4%THE FAIRYMAN
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
4%PINKY PROMISE
- Paper Doll Ensemble
3%FELIPILLO
- Beacon Theatre
3%LIONS
- Lightning Rod Special
3%Best Performer In A Musical
Michael Guerriere
- CATS
- The Shawnee Playhouse
25%
Amanda Cutalo
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Newtown Arts Company
4%
Jovon Barnes
- GREASE
- Shawnee Playhouse
2%
Alexis Leon
- SEUSSICAL
- Star of the Day
2%
Allison Toth
- CHICAGO
- Main Street Theater
2%
Alyssa Moore
- TITANIC
- Town & Country Players
2%
Dorian Bean
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Ghostlight Players
2%
Brendan Baldwin
- NEWSIES
- Viviana Theatre
2%
Serena Barone
- THE PROM
- Methacton Community Theatre
2%
Dakota Yates
- SHREK
- Neshaminy valley music theater
2%
Jane Vitelli
- FOOTLOOSE
- Playcrafters of Skippack
2%
James Legette
- SHREK
- Neshaminy valley music theater
2%
Hailey Lara
- IN THE HEIGHTS
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
2%
Joseph Ambrosia
- CATS
- Shawnee Playhouse
1%
David Arzberger
- CATS
- Shawnee Playhouse
1%
Emily-Grace Murray
- CABARET
- Playcrafters of Skippack
1%
Courtney Bird
- ONCE
- Masquerade Theatre
1%
Alicia Huppman
- INTO THE WOODS
- NCT (Narberth Community Theatre)
1%
Jordan Oney
- CATS
- The Shawnee Playhouse
1%
Carson Long
- DISENCHANTED!
- Old Academy Players
1%
Malana Wilson
- BEAUTY & THE BEAST
- Rebel Stages
1%
Nikki Cohen
- HAIRSPRAY
- NCC Summer Theatre
1%
Elizabeth Axler
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Music Mountain Theatre
1%
Tricia (Curley) Clark
- CINDERELLA
- Town & Country Players
1%
Angel Sigala
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Relic Theatre Co.
1%Best Performer In A Play
Michael Guerriere
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
34%
Braden Dell'Aquila
- THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE
- DCP Theatre
17%
Yajaira Paredes
- LA OTRA
- 1812 Productions
4%
Alyssa Steiner
- HAMLET
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
3%
AnnaLee Marine Paige
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
3%
Taylor James
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
2%
Esther Vough
- THE BLUE WHALE
- Shawnee Playhouse
2%
Josie O'Connell
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Village Players of Hatboro
2%
Matt Johnston
- CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Old Academy Players
2%
Zachary Lentz
- HAMLET
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
1%
Angelina Canavan
- THE WOLVES
- PCS Theatre
1%
Cadence Bohdal
- THE BLUE WHALE
- Shawnee Playhouse
1%
Emily-Grace Murray
- ROZ AND RAY
- Players Club of Swarthmore
1%
Margaret Wilson
- DIAL M FOR MURDER
- PA Playhouse
1%
Kelly Krieger
- BOEING BOEING
- Shawnee Playhouse
1%
Darwin Zehr
- THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROVE
- DCP Theatre
1%
Angelina Meehan
- PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE
- Town & Country Players
1%
Caitlin Davies
- PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE
- Town & Country Players
1%
Barbara Scanlon
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Colonial Playhouse
1%
Morgan Petronis
- DANGEROUS CORNER
- ActorsNET
1%
Jules Gindraux
- COASTIE
- Shawnee Playhouse
1%
Lucy Fletcher
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- NCT (Narberth Community Theatre)
1%
Caity Brown
- AFTER THE BLAST BY ZOE KAZAN
- Langhorne Players
1%
Roseann Enwright
- THE WORKER
- Town & Country Players
1%
Jules Gindraux
- THE BLUE WHALE
- Shawnee Playhouse
1%Best Play A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
35%THE COTTAGE
- DCP Theatre
17%THE BLUE WHALE
- Shawnee Playhouse
4%FENCES
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
4%LITTLE WOMEN
- Village Players of Hatboro
4%NOISES OFF!
- Methacton Community Theater
3%CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Old Academy Players
2%THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
- DCP Theatre
2%POCATELLO
- Langhorne Players
2%PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE
- Town & Country Players
2%BOEING BOEING
- Shawnee Playhouse
2%HAMLET
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
1%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Colonial Playhouse
1%4000 MILES
- Langhorne Players
1%THE TAYLOR SWIFT/UNABOMBER PLAY
- The Proscenium at The Drake
1%THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Village Players of Hatboro
1%NOW AND THEN
- ActorsNET
1%ONE-MAN NUTCRACKER
- Proscenium Theatre & The Drake
1%MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Village Players of Hatboro
1%A ROCK SAILS BY
- DCP Theatre
1%PRIMARY TRUST
- Philadelphia Theatre Company
1%WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION
- Town & Country Players
1%A DOLL'S HOUSE
- ActorsNET
1%THE WOLVES
- PCS Theatre
1%THE THREE MUSKETEERS (IN SPACE)
- FaceTime Theatre
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jahn Kefa
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
32%
Bill & Colleen Algeo
- THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE
- DCP Theatre
12%
Midge McClosky
- CATS
- Shawnee Playhouse
8%
Brett Oliveira
- IN THE HEIGHTS
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
4%
Tom Weber
- NEWSIES
- Viviana Theatre
3%
Anton Volovsek
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Peoples Light
3%
Brett Oliveira
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%
Wren Workman
- FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
3%
Max Kubiak
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- In2YouArts
3%
Chris Haig
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Relic Theatre Company
2%
Mickey Brown
- SEUSSICAL
- Star of the Day
2%
David Sharper
- TITANIC
- Town & Country Players
2%
Chuck O'Neil
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
2%
Chuck O'Neil Jr.
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
2%
David Sullivan
- POCATELLO
- Langhorne Players
2%
Jamie Bradley
- CINDERELLA
- Town & Country Players
2%
Brett Oliveira
- FENCES
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
1%
Harvey Perelman
- NOISES OFF!
- Methacton Community Theater
1%
David Fischer
- HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Village Players of Hatboro
1%
Brett Oliveira
- EVITA
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
1%
Melissa Victor
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Newtown Arts Company
1%
Dino Capone
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Barnstormers Theater
1%
Colleen Algeo
- A ROCK SAILS BY
- DCP Theatre
1%
Cat Milone
- DANGEROUS CORNER
- ActorsNET
1%
Melissa Victor
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- Newtown Arts Company
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chris Dombrow
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
17%
David Krupski
- CATS
- The Shawnee Playhouse
13%
Seth Epstein
- FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
7%
Brett Oliveira
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
6%
Bill Algeo
- A ROCK SAILS BY
- DCP Theatre
6%
Liz Atkinson
- LA OTRA
- 1812 Productions
5%
Brett Oliveira
- EVITA
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
5%
Adriano Shaplin
- ONE-MAN NUTCRACKER
- Proscenium Theatre @ The Drake
5%
Midge McClosky
- THE BLUE WHALE
- Shawnee Playhouse
4%
Steve Niles and Kira Stein
- ARCADIA
- Village Players of Hatboro
4%
Chris Dombrow
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
4%
Larry Fowler
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Relic Theatre Company
3%
Abrham Bogale
- ETIQUETTE
- Pier Players Theatre Company
3%
Ryan Kadwill
- ROZ AND RAY
- Players Club of Swarthmore
3%
Paul Miletti
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
3%
Caleb Flannery
- HAMLET
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
2%
Ryan Kadwill
- NOISES OFF!
- Methacton Community Theater
2%
Don Otto
- INTO THE WOODS
- NCT (Narberth Community Theatre)
2%
Dirk Marks
- BOEING BOEING
- Shawnee Playhouse
2%
Marcus Dominguez
- BOLEROS FOR THE DISENCHANTED
- PCS Theatre
2%
Caleb Flannery
- THE FAIRYMAN
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
1%
Dan Black
- THE FAIRYMAN
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Michael Guerriere
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
26%
Liam Griffith
- OLIVER!
- Star of the Day
3%
Hayden Brown
- SEUSSICAL
- Center Stage Productions
3%
Lauren Ralston
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Ghostlight Players
3%
Olivia Stettler
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Ghostlight Players
2%
Alexis Goode
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
2%
Anthony Gaglione
- GREASE
- Shawnee Playhouse
2%
Joseph Cutalo
- FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
2%
Alyssa Moore
- CINDERELLA
- Town & Country Players
2%
Johanna Gelbs
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
2%
Alyssia Sims
- DISENCHANTED!
- Old Academy Players
2%
Ben Fried
- CABARET
- Playcrafters of Skippack
1%
Bri Rosa
- CATS
- Shawnee Playhouse
1%
Dawn Sheppard
- NEWSIES
- Viviana Theatre
1%
Adam Chandler-Berrat
- SMALL BALL
- Philadelphia Theatre Company
1%
Maria Pfender Seifert
- TITANIC
- Town & Country Players
1%
Samantha Lipperini
- GREASE
- Shawnee Playhouse
1%
alyssa weber
- HEATHERS
- cedar crest college
1%
Alyssa Wiltbank
- SHREK
- Neshaminy Valley Music Theatre
1%
Liam McKernan
- FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
1%
Brooke Harrsch
- SHREK
- Civic Theater of Allentown
1%
Maggie Toner
- OLIVER!
- Star of the Day
1%
Cassidy Butler
- FOOTLOOSE
- Playcrafters of Skippack
1%
Vanessa Ramos
- GREASE
- Shawnee Playhouse
1%
Nikki Cohen
- HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Darren Fouse
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Milford theater
32%
Marianne Dell'Aquila
- THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE
- DCP Theatre
18%
Alex Miller
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Milford theater
5%
Kris Tjornhom
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
4%
Ben Fried
- THE PHILADELPHIA STORY
- Playcrafters of Skippack
2%
Isabelle Law
- THE BLUE WHALE
- Shawnee Playhouse
2%
Akeem Davis
- PRIMARY TRUST
- Philadelphia Theatre Company
2%
Kyle Hulehan
- POCATELLO
- Langhorne Players
2%
Tom Stone
- CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Old Academy Players
2%
Thomas Rush
- THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE
- DCP Theatre
1%
Bobby Riser
- PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE
- Town & Country Players
1%
Skipper DeBlasio
- THE BLUE WHALE
- Shawnee Playhouse
1%
Kyra Lavine-Ertle
- THE BLUE WHALE
- Shawnee Playhouse
1%
Meg Waldowski
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Village Players of Hatboro
1%
Juliet Dunham
- BOEING BOEING
- Shawnee Playhouse
1%
Dan Black
- HAMLET
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
1%
Emily Ewig
- POCATELLO
- Langhorne Players
1%
Chris DeWitt
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Village Players of Hatboro
1%
Christie Fischer
- CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Old Academy Players
1%
Tiffany Peoples
- A ROCK SAILS BY
- DCP Theatre
1%
Esh Ryans
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- ActorsNET
1%
Cheyenne Malfaro
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS (IN SPACE)
- FaceTime theatre
1%
Sofia Barbour
- BULL IN A CHINA SHOP
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
1%
Sophia Senderov
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Village Players of Hatboro
1%
Chuck O'Neil III
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE
- DCP Theatre
27%SHREK
- Civic Theater of Allentown
12%A CHRISTMAS WIZARD OF OZ
- Shawnee Playhouse
11%THE JUNGLE BOOK
- Shawnee Playhouse
9%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Players Club of Swarthmore
8%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stars of Tomorrow- Newtown Arts Company
7%THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG PRINCE
- Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival
7%CAFE MURDER
- Classics for Kids- Newtown Arts Company
6%NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
6%DARE TO DREAM
- Star of the Day
4%RAINBOW FISH
- Star of the Day
4%Favorite Local Theatre
The Milford Theater
29%
DCP Theatre
15%
Shawnee Playhouse
14%
Pennsylvania Playhouse
3%
Langhorne Players
2%
Town & Country Players
2%
Newtown Arts Company
2%
Viviana Theatre
2%
The Ghostlight Players
2%
Players Club of Swarthmore
2%
Rebel Stages
2%
Star of the Day
2%
Bucks County Playhouse
2%
Civic Theatre
1%
In2YouArts
1%
Old Academy Players
1%
Playcrafters of Skippack
1%
The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
1%
Milford Theater
1%
Music Mountain Theatre
1%
SALT
1%
Neshaminy Valley Music Theatre
1%
The Pennsylvania Playhouse
1%
Peoples Light
1%
Relic Theatre Co.
1%