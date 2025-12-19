10 OUT OF 12 By Anne Washburn to be Presented at PCS Theater

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

PCS Theater will present 10 out of 12 by Anne Washburn, running January 9 through January 24, 2026. Directed by Richard Farella, with assistant direction by Mike Sokolowski and produced by Kristin Hegel, 10 out of 12 immerses audiences in the often unseen world of a technical rehearsal. Set during a rehearsal for an intentionally ambiguous new play, the production captures the beautiful chaos of tech week, complete with headset chatter, design debates, shifting scenes, and the personal ambitions of the artists involved. Scenes from the play within the play move fluidly across time periods, from the present day to moments inspired by Victorian-era theatrical style.

Director Richard Farella notes the universal experience at the heart of the play: “Tech week is where all of the various designers, performers, directors, and technicians emerge from their hideaways and join together on stage. It's the first time the set, lights, sound effects, costumes, and all the technical elements unite, transforming the show from zero to sixty overnight. If you've endured an all-day tech, you'll recognize the chaos and magic. If not, we hope this behind-the-scenes glimpse intrigues and entertains you.”

A distinctive feature of this production is the use of live headset chatter, allowing audiences to hear the candid, real-time communication of the crew as the rehearsal unfolds. As Farella explains, “Our goal is to reveal a part of the theatre usually reserved for the few who roam backstage with headsets.”

The cast for 10 out of 12 includes Max Segarnick as Ben and Charles, Sandy Lawler as Eva and Marie, Paul Henry as Jake and Richard, John B. Hedges as Paul and Carstairs, Victoria Glock-Molloy as Siget, the Old Lady, and Lucille, Colin Mallee as The Director, Michael Murphy as Jamie, the assistant stage manager, Jess Saunders and Viki H-L as the techies E2 and E3, and Becca Begnaud as the Stage Manager. Designers appearing onstage include Arlowe Willingham for costumes, Hilary Kissinger for lighting, and Michelle Kilmer for sound.

