SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE GREAT DETECTIVE To Premiere At Walnut Street Theatre

Walnut Street Theatre will continue their 217th season with the world premiere of Sherlock Holmes: The Great Detective, an adaptation of some of the most famous detective stories ever told. The show begins previews January 13, opens January 21, and runs through February 15.

Intrigue, adventure, and comedy unfold in Sherlock Holmes: The Great Detective, a world premiere adapted from the stories of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Holmes and Watson, drawn together once more, face rivalry, disguises, and mishaps galore. From Baker Street, the two embark on a whirlwind chase, complete with antics and absurd conspiracies, all masterminded by the sinister Professor Moriarty. Mayhem and whimsical mystery unfold in this all-new tale with the world’s greatest detective. Playwright and director Bill Van Horn is no stranger to the Walnut’s stage in any sense. After the smash success of Sherlock Holmes – The Adventure of the Speckled Band in WST’s 2021–22 season, he was commissioned to adapt another brand-new story about the intrepid heroes, Sherlock and Watson. WST’s beloved yearly productions of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol were also conceived and adapted by Van Horn, and his credits as director at Walnut Street Theatre include Noël Coward’s Hay Fever, Sherlock Holmes – The Adventure of the Speckled Band, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime, Peter and the Starcatcher, Around the World in 80 Days, and The Glass Menagerie. In addition to leading the cast as both director and dramatist, Van Horn also returns to the role of Holmes’ familiar sidekick, Dr. John Watson, after portraying him in Sherlock Holmes – The Adventure of the Speckled Band. Van Horn most recently trod the Walnut’s boards in A Christmas Story: The Musical.

Tackling the role of the titular detective is Harry Smith. Audiences will remember Smith from last season’s production of Noël Coward’s Hay Fever. An avid mathematician and explorer himself, Smith is excited to return to the Walnut and make his mark on one of the world’s most iconic literary characters. Dan Hodge takes on the role of Professor James Moriarty, Holmes’ arch-nemesis and the criminal mastermind controlling Europe’s seedy underbelly. Hodge is a longtime collaborator with Walnut Street Theatre, most recently appearing in Sherlock Holmes – The Adventure of the Speckled Band. The balance of the cast play multiple characters, adding to the uproarious mayhem. Actress Mary Martello also makes her highly anticipated return to the Walnut stage in her role as Mrs. Hudson and Others, Holmes’ long-suffering but steadfastly loyal landlady. Martello’s last appearance at Walnut Street Theatre was in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Anna Bailey returns as well to portray Arabella Moriarty and Others, the sadistic younger sister of the scheming professor; audiences can recall Bailey playing opposite Smith in last season’s Hay Fever. Rounding out the cast is Dave Johnson as Detective Inspector Lestrade and Others, a determined but conventional Scotland Yard officer and a close friend of Sherlock’s. Johnson most recently appeared in Groucho: A Life in Revue.

Each member of the production’s creative team brings unique and spectacular talents to the production. Scenic designer Jason Simms makes his Walnut debut as his sets transport audiences to London, the Alps, and across the continent. Aly Docherty returns to the Walnut as lighting designer, having last dazzled audiences with Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Sound designer Christopher Colucci creates an atmosphere of exhilaration and thrills for audiences and is no stranger to comedy after last designing for Hay Fever. Natalia de la Torre transforms the cast into each of their various characters as Costume Designer, having previously costumed Hay Fever, and she again collaborates with wig designer Amari Callaway, who last outfitted the cast of Million Dollar Quartet and brings the styles of turn-of-the-century Europe to the Walnut stage.

Grab your bags, your closest confidant (or partner-in-crime), and get ready to leap into the hilarious mysteries of Sherlock Holmes: The Great Detective. The 2025–26 season continues with Sherlock Holmes: The Great Detective, with performances beginning January 13 and running through February 15, 2026. Open captioning will be available for the Sunday, January 25, 7 p.m. performance.

