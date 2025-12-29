The Shawnee Playhouse Will Hold Auditions For FIDDLER ON THE ROOF SR. and More

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Shawnee Playhouse will be holding auditions for their 2026 productions of Fiddler on the Roof Sr., On Golden Pond, and The Kitchen Witches, on Saturday, January 10th, 2026, from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm, on stage at The Shawnee Playhouse.

Auditioners should fill out the form here to register for an audition slot, prior to their audition.

Auditioners should also bring their headshot, resume, and conflicts to the audition, and should prepare a thirty-two bar cut of a musical theatre song for Fiddler on the Roof Sr., and a one-minute monologue for the other two productions. They may also be asked to do a cold reading during their audition as well. Please note that auditions for Fiddler on the Roof Sr. are specifically for adults ages fifty-five and older. Auditioners must also be available for all performances that they are cast in.

About Fiddler on the Roof Sr.

This special adaptation of the nine-time Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, Fiddler on the Roof Sr. (performances running from March 13th through March 22nd, 2026) centers on Tevye, a poor milkman, as he tries to protect his five daughters and his way of life from a changing world. Created by Broadway legends Jerome Robbins, Harold Prince, Jerry Bock, Sheldon Harnick, and Joseph Stein, Fiddler on the Roof Sr. tackles the universal theme of tradition in ways that reach across barriers of race, class, nationality, and religion for a special cast of actors, all aged fifty-five plus. Set in the Little Village of Anatevka, and with the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to marry off his daughters and instill in them a sense of tradition in the face of growing anti-Semitism in Czarist Russia. Fiddler on the Roof Sr. is a great introduction, or reintroduction, to the world of musical theatre, giving performers an opportunity to connect with a timeless classic. With iconic and beloved songs such as "Sunrise, Sunset," "If I Were a Rich Man," and "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," Fiddler on the Roof Sr. is the perfect mix of audience-pleasing humor and heart.

About On Golden Pond

On Golden Pond (performances running from April 11th through April 19th, 2026) is the love story of Ethel and Norman Thayer, who are returning to their summer home on Golden Pond for the forty-eighth year. Norman is a retired professor, nearing eighty, with heart palpitations and a failing memory, but still as tart-tongued, observant, and eager for life as ever. Ethel, ten years younger, and the perfect foil for Norman, delights in all the small things that have enriched and continue to enrich their long lives together. They are visited by their divorced, middle-aged daughter and her dentist fiancé, who then go off to Europe, leaving his teenage son behind for the summer. The boy quickly becomes the "grandchild" the elderly couple have longed for, and as Norman revels in taking his ward fishing and thrusting good books at him, he also learns some lessons about modern teenage awareness and slang in return. In the end, as the summer wanes, so does their brief idyll, and in the final, deeply moving moments of the play, Norman and Ethel are brought even closer together by the incidence of a mild heart attack. Time, they know, is now against them, but the years have been good and, perhaps, another summer on Golden Pond still awaits.

About The Kitchen Witches

The Kitchen Witches (performances running from May 23rd to June 7th, 2026) highlights Isobel Lomax and Dolly Biddle, two "mature" cable-access cooking show hostesses, who have hated each other for thirty years, ever since Larry Biddle dated one and married the other. When circumstances place them together on a TV show called The Kitchen Witches, the insults are flung harder than the food! Dolly's long-suffering TV-producer son, Stephen, tries to keep them on track, but as long as Dolly's dressing room is one inch closer to the set than Isobel's, it's a losing battle, and the show becomes a ratings smash as Dolly and Isobel top both Martha Stewart and Jerry Springer!

For more information, please visit The Shawnee Playhouse at www.shawneeplayhouse.org or contact Midge McClosky, the executive director of The Shawnee Playhouse, at shawneeplayhouseexecdir@gmail.com. If you need further assistance, please call the Shawnee Playhouse Box Office at 570-421-5093.

