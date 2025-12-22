Bees Deluxe to Perform at Jamey's House of Music in December

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Boston-based British/American modern blues powerhouse Bees Deluxe are buzzing back into Pennsylvania with their electrifying live show, landing at Jamey's House of Music on Saturday, January 10 at 8:00 PM. Fresh off winning the New Hampshire State Blues Challenge, the band is now gearing up to represent the region at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis in January 2026.

Jamey's House of Music is a special stop for the band. "It feels like home to us," says guitarist Warre. "We've made so many friends there, and we look forward to playing Jamey's more than almost anywhere else."

An intimate, world-class listening room with 75 seats (99 capacity), Jamey's House of Music is owned and run by bassist and renowned sound engineer James Reilly, whose résumé includes working with legends such as Aerosmith, Frank Zappa, The Beach Boys, and The Who. Every seat offers a perfect sightline-and pristine sound.

Bees Deluxe is a four-piece electric band touring relentlessly from Maine to Miami and as far west as the Cleveland House of Blues. Regulars at premier venues including Daryl's House Club, The Lizzie Rose Music Room, The Bull Run, Black Eyed Sally's, and Boston City Winery, the band seamlessly blends classic blues (Etta James, Bobby "Blue" Bland, Otis Rush) with modern icons like Robert Cray, Jimi Hendrix, and ZZ Top-plus striking originals of their own.

