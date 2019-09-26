Photo Flash: Quintessence Theatre Group Stages THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD

Quintessence Theatre Group, Philadelphia's professional classic repertory theatre, launches its tenth anniversary season of progressive classic theatre with J. M. Synge's masterpiece THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD. The play will be presented in repertory with THE SYNGE TRIPTYCH, three short plays by J. M. Synge presented in one evening. All performances are at the Sedgwick Theater, 7137 Germantown Ave., Mt. Airy, Philadelphia, 19119. To purchase tickets, visit www.QTGrep.org or call 215.987.4450.

A young man walks into a rural tavern and declares that he has murdered his abusive father in self-defense. He is beloved by the locals and heralded as a hero until the truth of his past is revealed. A riotous comedy, J.M. Synge's timely tale looks at the power of personality over facts, challenges the wisdom of popular opinion, and asks us what separates criminality from heroism. Quintessence Artistic Director Alexander Burns will be directing the complete works of J.M. Synge. Costumes are by Summer Lee Jack (Awake & Sing!) and lighting is by John Burkland (One Man Two Guvnors, Waiting for Godot, Uncle Vanya).

Riots broke out in Dublin in 1907 when THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD premiered at the Abbey Theatre. The production toured globally, and in January 1912 at the opening night of the play in Philadelphia, riots once again broke out. The local Clan na Gael leader brought an injunction against the production on the grounds of indecency and the actors were arrested. The court ruled in favor of the company, and the tour was allowed to continue but not without controversy in every city it played. Over 100 years later, the questions of truth and morality at the heart of the play still resonate.

Featuring Quintessence favorites Eunice Akinola (King Lear) as Sara Tansey. Melody Ladd (Awake & Sing!) as Margaret Flaherty, E. Ashley Izard (King Lear, Long Day's Journey Into Night, Happy Days) as Jamie Farrell, Daniel Miller (Oliver!, The Broken Heart, Love's Labor's Lost, Mother Courage) as Honor Blake, and Hannah Wolff (Frankenstein, Wilde Tales) as Susan Bradey. Brandon Walters makes his Philadelphia theatre debut as the title character Christopher Mahon. Quintessence is pleased to welcome Christopher Morriss as Shawn Keogh, Barrymore Award winner Joe Guzman as Michael Flaherty, Barrymore Award nominated Megan McDermott as Widow Quin, and acclaimed Shakespearean actor and Helen Hayes Award winner Floyd King as Philly Cullen. Joseph Langham who has appeared nationally at the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, American Shakespeare Center, Colonial Shakespeare Company, and the Glade Theatre will round out the cast as Old Mahon.

Photo Credit: Shawn May





