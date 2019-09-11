Photo Flash: Mimi Lien & Pig Iron's SUPERTERRANEAN At The Philly Fringe Festival

Check out photos from the world premiere of SUPERTERRANEAN by Mimi Lien and Pig Iron Theatre Company, directed by Dan Rothenberg. The run continues through September 15, 2019 as part of the Philly Fringe Festival at 2300 Arena.

SUPERTERRANEAN is a new work of visual theater driven by Lien's fascinations with urban infrastructure acting in concert with the human body. On the outskirts of an unknown city, massive structures emerge from the murk. Here, nine performers embody our hunger for permanence, our dreams of utopia, and the melancholy contemplation of our skin, our organs, and our deepest urges.

The cast includes Rolls Andre, Isaac Calvin, Evelyn Chen, Jenn Kidwell, Melissa Krodman, Chelsea Murphy, Tony Torn, Saori Tsukuda and Dito Van Reigersberg.

The production team includes Mimi Lien (Scenic Design), Barbara Samuels (Lighting Design), Lea Bertucci (Sound Design), Olivera Gajic (Costume Design), Rosie Herrera (Choreography), Shayna Strype (Puppet & Object Director), Noah Mease (Props Artisan), Colin McIlvaine (Associate Scenic Design), Geoff Manaugh (Dramaturg), Lisa Iacucci (Stage Manager) and Meiyin Wang (Creative Producer).

Remaining performances are Thursday 9/12 at 7:30pm, Friday 9/13 at 7:30pm, Saturday 9/14 at 2pm & 7:30pm, and Sunday 9/15 at 2pm & 7:30pm. Tickets are $35 (general) and $15 (students + 25-and-under). Membership discounts available. Purchase at https://fringearts.com/event/superterranean or by calling the FringeArts box office at 215-413-1318. Wheelchair accessible. Running time is 80 minutes.

For more info on Pig Iron visit https://www.pigiron.org.

Photo Credit: Johanna Austin.



Evelyn Chen

Jenn Kidwell

Melissa Krodman

Melissa Krodman

Melissa Krodman

Melissa Krodman

Rolls Andre, Dito Van Reigersberg

Rolls Andre, Isaac Calvin

Rolls Andre, Isaac Calvin, Dito Van Reigersberg, Chelsea Murphy

Tony Torn, Melissa Krodman





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You