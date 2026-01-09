Philadelphia Premiere of James Ijames' GOOD BONES Extended at the Arden

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Arden Theatre Company's Philadelphia Premiere of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright James Ijames' Good Bones has been extended, adding six additional performances. The production, which begins previews on January 22, now runs through March 15.

Good Bones offers a candid, human perspective on gentrification, redevelopment, and the ripple effects these changes have on neighborhoods, families, and long-standing community ties.

The production follows Aisha as she returns to the neighborhood where she grew up. This time, working alongside developers tasked with “revitalizing” the area. When residents learn that Aisha is connected to a controversial plan to bring a major sports arena to the community, tensions rise, exposing fears of displacement, erasure, and the loss of a neighborhood’s history and identity.

Akeem Davis brings a deep connection to both the playwright and the Arden to the production. A Philadelphia-based, award-winning actor and director, Davis has appeared in numerous Arden productions, including The Mountaintop (Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.), King Hedley II (King Hedley II), Intimate Apparel (George Armstrong), The Lehman Trilogy (Mayer Lehman), and A Doll’s House (Krogstad), earning the Barrymore Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor. His work as a director continues to expand his artistic impact in the region, most recently directing A Raisin in the Sun at the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival.

The productions stars Newton Buchanan (Travis), Taysha Marie Canales (Aisha), Walter DeShields (Earl), and Kishia Nixon (Carmen).

