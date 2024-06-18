Philadelphia Children Will Beat the Heat at Summer Circus Camp

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Philadelphia School of Circus Arts has announced 2024 Summer Circus Camp June 17 - August 23, for students looking to run off to the region's big top. PSCA’s award-winning camp is back and has options for kids ages 4 -5 (Kinder), 6 -7 (Junior), 8 – 12 (Youth) and 13 – 16 (Teen). Campers are divided into groups within each camp by age and experience level. No prior experience is needed for camp. Each session lasts one week and culminates in an immersive circus show presented to family and friends. Children will walk the wire, take to the air and juggle their creativity from 9:00am to 3:00pm at PSCA's beautiful circus campus (6452 Greene Street). Full-day (9am – 3pm) Kinder, Junior, Youth and Teen camps cost $475 for each one-week session. Extended camp (3:00pm – 5:00pm) costs an additional $25 per day (not available for Kinder). For registration and additional camp information, visit www.phillycircus.com/camp/ or call 215-849-1991.



Summer Circus Camp is a one-of-a-kind experience that incorporates elements of play, mental concentration, trust, and of literally turning yourself upside-down. Trained professionals will lead lessons and activities on real circus equipment used by professional artists. Campers learn trapeze, aerial rope, silks, feather-balancing, scarf-juggling, plate spinning, tightwire, rolling globe and acrobatics. Campers will also create new friendships, become more receptive to new ideas, build self-esteem, learn team-work, and experience tons of circus fun.



"We are thrilled to offer a full summer of circus camp for kids of all ages," said Executive Director Kitsie O’Neill. "Summer is the perfect time to challenge your children with the right balance of creativity, skill building and connecting with new friends. Summer Circus Camp is a one-of-a-kind experience that incorporates elements of play, mental concentration, trust, and of literally turning yourself upside-down. Participants will create new friendships, learn new skills, become more receptive to new ideas, build self-esteem, learn team-work, and simply experience pure fun!"



Summer Circus Camp runs weekly from Monday to Friday, from 9:00am to 3:00pm. Drop-off begins at 8:45am each morning. Camp enrollment is limited to allow for individual attention with PSCA's trained staff of professional performers and teachers. Camp will be broken down by age groups and by skill level.



"Circus Camp is a unique and fun option for families looking to try something new and to unlock new talents to show off at the next family gathering," added O’Neill. "There's really nothing else like it in the entire tri-state region. We love seeing new faces and also so many repeat campers. See you at circus camp!"



Circus Summer Camp will take place at Circus Campus, the home of Philadelphia School of Circus Arts, Circadium School of Contemporary Circus and Airplay Entertainment, plus the home of other circus and physical theatre artists and organizations. Summer Circus Camp will take place inside and outside around the 30,000+ square foot home in the former St. Madeleine Sophie Church in Mt. Airy with some classes in the 40 foot high sanctuary, with separate gymnasium and classrooms and extensive outdoor green space.



For options and a look at a typical day for Summer Circus Camp, see below:

A typical Kinder/Junior camp day (9 am – 3pm):

Camp starts with a warm-up activity and then campers spend the morning working on different circus disciplines: acrobatics, aerials, juggling and balance – with plenty of snack, water and breaks outside. After lunch they will rest and recharge, do some arts and crafts and play fun circus games. Each camp session culminates in a performance for campers’ families!

A typical Youth/Teen camp day (9 am – 3pm):

Camp starts with a warm-up activity and then campers spend the morning working on different circus disciplines: 30 mins each of acrobatics, aerials, juggling and balance. After lunch there are specialty workshops (clown, hula hoop, theatre and more!) and a chance to hone their skills during a supervised open practice time. Camp ends with a fun and active group game. Each camp session culminates in a performance for campers’ families!



Extended camp (3:00 pm – 5:00 pm) is available for Junior, Youth and Teen campers! More than just babysitting, this is a great option for those interested in a little extra circus time.



Pricing is Full-day (9am – 3pm) Kinder, Junior, Youth and Teen camps cost $475 for each one-week session. Extended camp (3:00pm – 5:00pm) costs an additional $25 per day (not available for Kinder). A $100 deposit per camp session enrollment is due when you register.



Pre-registration and a deposit is required for all camp programs. Sign-up by visiting www.phillycircus.com, e-mailing info@phillycircus.com, or calling (215) 849-1991.



