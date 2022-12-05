Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards; Kimmel Center Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The first live standings have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Standings - 12/5/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Mackenzie (Max) Lynch - TELL ME ON A SUNDAY - Temple Theaters / Mauckingbird Theatre Co 22%

Will Nolan - GAY HISTORY FOR STRAIGHT PEOPLE - The Adrienne Theater - Main Stage 18%

Annie Hnatko, et al - LOVE FROM BROADWAY - Old Acadamy Players 13%

Shannon Agnew - SIDEKICKED - Millbrook Playhouse 9%

John Cochrane Jr - MISCAST - NCT 8%

Liz Iannacci - LOUNGE LIZARDS - Spotlight Theatre 7%

N'Kenge - FOREVER SUMMER - The Adrienne Theater - Main Stage 6%

John D. Smitherman - MY BROADWAY - The Media Theatre 5%

Brooke McCarthy - HOW TO BE AN ETHICAL SLUT - Adrienne Theater 4%

Rebecca Pieper - IMITATING LIFE THROUGH SONG - Nazareth Center of The Arts 4%

Ryan Doncsecz - IMITATING LIFE THROUGH SONG - Nazareth Cebter for the Arts 4%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Sanchel Brown - DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X 16%

David Arzberger - THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse 15%

Lauren MGinnis - CABARET - MCT 13%

Heather Grayberg - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Revival Prodctions 11%

Ontaria Kim Wilson - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Temple Theaters 9%

Matt English - FOOTLOOSE - Viviana Theatre Company 7%

Christian Ryan - MAMMA MIA! - The Media Theatre 4%

Tom Yenchick - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 4%

Tom Yenchick - XANADU - Forge Theatre 4%

Chelsea Barnett - EVITA - SALT Performing Arts 4%

Geovanny Fischetti - WIZARD OF OZ - Collegium Center Stage Theatre 4%

Mariah Rose - THE WEDDING SINGER - Spotlight Theatre 3%

Katrina Brown - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Footlighters Theater 2%

Kim Greene - THE WEDDING SINGER - Spotlight Theatre 1%

Christian Ryan - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - The Media Theatre 1%

Michael McDonald - INDECENT - Civic Theatre of Allentown 1%

Stephanie Rosenberg - SAW THE MUSICAL: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY OF SAW - The Adrienne Theater - Main Stage 1%

Solise White - SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - The Ware Center 0%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tiffany Bacon - DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X 27%

Elisabeth Majewski - CABARET - MCT 14%

Amy Handkammer - ELF THE MUSICAL - Shawnee Playhouse 12%

David Arzberger - THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse 11%

Sherry Yerger - THE TEMPEST - Playcrafters of Skippack 6%

Justin Cochrane - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - NCT 5%

Erica L. Imparato - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Footlighters Theater 5%

Heidi Swartz - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Playcrafters of Skippack 4%

Justin Cochrane - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - NCT 3%

Heather Scott & Alicia Cahill - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Facetime Theatre 3%

Debbie Young - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Facetime Theatre 3%

Ariel Liudi Wang - REVERIE - Azuka Theatre 2%

Evita Colon - SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - The Ware Center 2%

Natalia de la Torre - YOUNG MONEY - Azuka Theatre 2%

Mary Jane Mccarty - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - ActorsNet 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Ozzie Jones - DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X 13%

Brittany Recupero - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Barn Playhouse 11%

Ryan Cook - THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse 10%

Deb Schrager - CABARET - MCT 9%

Heather Grayberg - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Revival Productions 7%

Max Kubiak - ELF THE MUSICAL - Shawnee Playhouse 5%

Terry Nolan - INTO THE WOODS - Arden Theatre Company 5%

Andrea Kennedy Hart, Charles Troxel, Elizabeth Fry - THE LITTLE PRINCE - 1st Street Players, Birdsboro PA 4%

Matt English - FOOTLOOSE - Viviana Theatre Company 4%

Annie Hnatko - THE FANTASTICKS - Old academy players 3%

Will Morris - SPAMALOT - Civic Theatre of Allentown 3%

Rachel Fisher - FREAKY FRIDAY - Playcrafters of Skippack 3%

Kim Greene - THE WEDDING SINGER - Spotlight Theatre 3%

Tom Yenchick - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 2%

Christian Ryan - MAMMA MIA! - The Media Theatre 2%

Jesse Cline - BABY - The Media Theatre 1%

Christian Ryan - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - The Media Theatre 1%

Robbie Merow - EVITA - SALT Performing Arts 1%

Kate Nice, Katie McGrier & Kelsey Hodgkiss - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Facetime Theatre 1%

Kate Nice & Kelsey Hodgkiss - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Facetime Theatre 1%

Christian Ryan - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Media Theatre 1%

Daniel K. Williams - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Footlighters Theater 1%

Sandi Joy - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - SALT Performing Arts 1%

Tom Yenchick - XANADU - Forge Theatre 1%

Sally Foster-Chang - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - NCT 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Midge McClosky - SWIMMING UPSTREAM - Shawnee Playhouse 10%

Amina Robinson - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Arden Theatre Company 9%

Amina Robinson & Cheyenne Parks - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Temple Theaters 9%

Marianne Green - RUMORS - The Barn 9%

Carlo Campbell - RICHARD III - Theatre in the X 8%

Jazzy Thomas - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Rebel Stages 7%

Deb Braak - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Playcrafters of Skippack 5%

David Deratzian - THE TEMPEST - Playcrafters of Skippack 4%

Suki - 33 VARIATIONS - Forge Theatre 4%

William Sanders - INDECENT - Civic Theatre of Allentown 4%

Liz McDonald - MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Steel River Playhouse 3%

Jarad Benn - I AND YOU - Langhorne Players 3%

Ed Fernandez - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Jess Stinson - A FEW GOOD MEN - Spotlight Theatre 2%

Joe Ward - SYLVIA - Spotlight Theatre 2%

Ken Kaissar - A FEW GOOD MEN - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

Mike Sokolowski - ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

Tommy Karolyi - VERONICA'S ROOM - Colonial Playhouse 2%

Suni B. Rose - YOUNG MONEY - Azuka Theatre 2%

Sean McDermott - IN LOVE AND WARCRAFT - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

Kristyn Walko - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Wilmington Drama League 1%

Priyanka Shetty - CARROLL COUNTY FIX - Azuka Theatre 1%

Skylar Fox - THE GROWN-UPS - Theater with a View 1%

Bill Gilbertson - METEOR SHOWER - Footlighers Theater 1%

Eric D Hersh - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Between the Lines Studio Theatre 1%

Best Ensemble Performance

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Dramateurs at the Barn Playhouse 12%

THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse 11%

MOANA JR - Walnut Street Theatre 10%

DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X 9%

CABARET - MCT 8%

BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Temple Theaters 5%

SKELETON CREW - The Stagecrafters 5%

FOOTLOOSE - Viviana Theatre Company 4%

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Arden Theatre Company 4%

VERNAL RITES - Old academy players 3%

RICHARD III - Theatre in the X 3%

EVITA - SALT Performing Arts 2%

33 VARIATIONS - Forge Theatre 2%

MAMMA MIA! - The Media Theatre 2%

BABY - The Media Theatre 2%

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Playcrafters of Skippack 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Facetime Theatre 2%

ONE MAN TWO GUVNORS - Players Club of Swarthmore 1%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Media Theatre 1%

SYLVIA - Spotlight theater 1%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Steel River Playhouse 1%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - The Media Theatre 1%

XANADU - Forge Theatre 1%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Footlighters Theater 1%

A FEW GOOD MEN - Bristol Riverside Theatre 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mary Bolan and Brandon Hanks - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Shawnee Playhouse 12%

Daniel Grayberg - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Revival Productions 9%

Asia Christian - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Temple Theaters 7%

Shannon Zura - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Arden Theatre Company 7%

Colette Boudreaux - THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse 7%

Taylor Ridgeway - VERNAL RITES - Old Academy Players 6%

Ryan Kadwill - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Playcrafters of Skippack 5%

Pamela Hobson - RICHARD III - Theatre in the X 5%

Will Morris - INDECENT - Civic Theatre of Allentown 5%

Robbie Merow - EVITA - SALT Performing Arts 4%

Joe Ward - A FEW GOOD MEN - Spotlight Theatre 4%

Aimee Hanyzewski - MAMMA MIA! - The Media Theatre 4%

Aimee Hanyzewski - BABY - The Media Theatre 4%

Kelsey Hodgkiss - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Facetime Theatre 3%

Noelle Longenberger - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Media Theatre 3%

Ryan Kadwill - THE TEMPEST - Playcrafters of Skippack 3%

Aimee Hanyzewski - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - The Media Theatre 3%

Hugh Abbott Jr - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Footlighters Theater 2%

J. Dominic Chacon - REVERIE - Azuka Theatre 2%

Nathaniel Swofford - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 2%

Bless Rudisill - CARROLL COUNTY FIX - Azuka Theatre 2%

Hugh Abbott Jr. - NEXT TO NORMAL - Footlighters Theater 1%

Nathaniel Swofford - XANADU - Forge Theatre 1%

Minjoo Kim - A FEW GOOD MEN - Bristol Riverside Theatre 1%

Cooper Jordan - SAW THE MUSICAL: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY OF SAW - The Adrienne Theater - Main Stage 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Will Brock - DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X 18%

Barbara Newberry and Laura Burhans - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Dramateurs at the Barn Playhouse 17%

Todd Deen - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Shawnee Playhouse 12%

Barb Newberry/Erin Toscani - CABARET - MCT 11%

Daniel Grayberg - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Revival Productions 9%

Hunter Chadeayne - THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse 9%

Ben Kapilow - MAMMA MIA! - The Media Theatre 4%

Susan Greene - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Footlighters Theater 4%

Emily Merow/Michael Toolan - EVITA - SALT Performing Arts 3%

Raquel Garcia - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - NCT 3%

Ben Kapilow - BABY - The Media Theatre 3%

Ben Kapilow - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Media Theatre 2%

Denise Wisneski - XANADU - Forge Theatre 2%

Ben Kapilow - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - The Media Theatre 2%

Sarah Linger - SAW THE MUSICAL: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY OF SAW - The Adrienne Theater - Main Stage 1%

Best Musical

DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X 15%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Dramateurs at the Barn Playhouse 14%

THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse 11%

CABARET - Methacton Community Theater 8%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Revival Productions 7%

INTO THE WOODS - Arden Theatre Company 6%

MAMMA MIA! - The Media Theatre 4%

GYPSY - Rebel Stages 3%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Playcrafters of Skippack 3%

BABY - The Media Theatre 3%

XANADU - Forge Theatre 2%

DESCENDANTS - Viviana Theatre Company 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Viviana Theatre Company 2%

ASSASSINS - Footlighters Theater 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Media Theatre 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Facetime Theatre 2%

EVITA - SALT Performing Arts 2%

WEST SIDE STORY - Footlighers Theater 2%

FOOTLOOSE - Viviana Theatre Company 2%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - The Media Theatre 2%

CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 1%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Footlighters Theater 1%

RAISE YOUR VOICE - Spotlight Theatre 1%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - NCT 1%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Footlighters Theater 1%

Best New Play Or Musical

SWIMMING UPSTREAM - Shawnee Playhouse 22%

BOUNDLESS - Music Theatre Philly 20%

MONSTER - Footlighers Theater 13%

YOUNG MONEY - Azuka Theatre 13%

RAISE YOUR VOICE - Spotlight Theatre 10%

VERNAL RITES - Old academy players 9%

REVERIE - Azuka Theatre 5%

CARROLL COUNTY FIX - Azuka Theatre 4%

SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - The Ware Center 3%

Best Performer In A Musical

Michaeline Lauchle - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Barn Playhouse 12%

Justin Lamphere - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Barn Playhouse 10%

Colin Mash - CABARET - Methacton Community Theater 8%

Taylor J. Mitchell - DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X 6%

Candace Benson - DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X 6%

Wesley Don Hopkins - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Revival Productions 5%

Addyson Hamilton - THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse 5%

Paige Horvath - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Shawnee Playhouse 4%

Donovan Sloane McDonald - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Revival Productions 4%

Josh Tull - THE FANTASTICKS - Old Academy Players 4%

Leah Senseney - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Media Theatre 3%

Emilee Lawson - THE LITTLE PRINCE - 1st Street Players, Birdsboro PA 2%

Dorian Bean - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Viviana Theatre Company 2%

Gillian Turner - GYPSY - Rebel Stages 2%

Matthew Christie - THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse 2%

Ryan Fogler - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Shawnee Playhouse 2%

Lindsay Looloian - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - NCT 2%

Joseph Xavier-Mack - DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X 2%

Ryan Cook - THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse 2%

Jennie Eisenhower - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - The Media Theatre 2%

Krissy Fraelich - MAMMA MIA! - The Media Theatre 1%

Liana Henrie - EVITA - SALT Performing Arts 1%

Courtney Rowan - FOOTLOOSE - Viviana Theatre Company 1%

Carolyn Nelson - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - NCT 1%

Carlee Bonanno⁠ - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Madison Russell - I AND YOU - Langhorne Players 10%

Christina Foye - HOTEL WILLIAMS - Temple Theaters 9%

Brandon Hanks - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Rebel Stages 8%

Omar Bullock - SKELETON CREW - The Stagecrafters 8%

Carlo Campbell - RICHARD III - Theatre in the X 6%

Cheyenne Parks - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Arden Theatre Company 6%

Jil Dente - SWIMMING UPSTREAM - Shawnee Playhouse 5%

Sandy Lawler - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Playcrafters of Skippack 4%

Lauren Rozensky Flanagan - BLITHE SPIRIT - The Barley Sheaf Players 3%

Tom Pitt - 33 VARIATIONS - Forge Theatre 3%

Barbara Burri - 33 VARIATIONS - Forge Theatre 3%

Thomas-Robert Irvin - DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE - Players Club of Swarthmore 3%

Ryan Henzes - VERNAL RITES - Old Academy Players 3%

Nina Kelley - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Steel River Playhouse 2%

Maryjane Baer - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Rebel Stages 2%

Morgan Charece Hall - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Arden Theatre Company 2%

Allison Deratzian (Ariel) - THE TEMPEST - Playcrafters of Skippack 2%

Jackie meissner - VERNAL RITES - Old Academy Players 2%

Zachary Jackson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Wilmington Drama League 2%

Eric Rupp - METEOR SHOWER - Footlighers Theater 2%

Ang(ela) Bey - YOUNG MONEY - Azuka Theatre 1%

Liz Iannaci - SYLVIA - Spotlight Theater 1%

Gabrielle Affleck - VERONICA'S ROOM - Colonial Playhouse 1%

Jim Fryer - A FEW GOOD MEN - Spotlight Theatre 1%

Ryan Mattox - A FEW GOOD MEN - Spotlight Theatre 1%

Best Play

BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Temple Theaters 10%

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Arden Theatre Company 10%

SKELETON CREW - The Stagecrafters 9%

DRIVING MISS DAISY - Rebel Stages 9%

RICHARD III - Theatre in the X 9%

SWIMMING UPSTREAM - Shawnee Playhouse 7%

33 VARIATIONS - Forge Theatre 6%

A FEW GOOD MEN - Bristol Riverside Theatre 6%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Wilmington Drama League 5%

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Playcrafters of Skippack 5%

VERNAL RITES - Old Academy Players 4%

MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Steel River Playhouse 4%

METEOR SHOWER - Footlighers Theater 3%

THE TEMPEST - Playcrafters of Skippack 2%

AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

VERONICA'S ROOM - Colonial Playhouse 2%

REVERIE - Azuka Theatre 2%

YOUNG MONEY - Azuka Theatre 1%

TOWN - Theatre Horizon 1%

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Between the Lines Studio Theatre 1%

THE GROWN-UPS - Theater with a View 1%

PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - ActorsNET 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Harvery Perelman - CABARET - Methacton Community Theater 13%

Colin McIlvaine - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Arden Theatre Company 9%

Ryan Cook - THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse 8%

Anthony Guerra & Marissa Rachjaibun - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Shawnee Playhouse 7%

Tom Weber - FOOTLOOSE - Viviana Theatre Company 7%

Marie Laster - RICHARD III - Theatre in the X 7%

Will Morris - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Civic Theatre of Allentown 7%

T. Mark Cole - VERNAL RITES - Old Academy Players 6%

Max Kubiak - ELF THE MUSICAL - Shawnee Playhouse 5%

Robbie Merow - EVITA - SALT Performing Arts 5%

Matthew Miller - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - The Media Theatre 5%

Tom Yenchick - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 4%

Tom Yenchick - XANADU - Forge Theatre 3%

Heidi Swartz - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Facetime Theatre 3%

Daniel K Williams - ASSASSINS - Footlighters Theater 3%

Heidi Swartz & Matt Nice - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Facetime Theatre 3%

Hugh Abbott Jr. - METEOR SHOWER - Footlighters Theater 2%

Marie Laster - REVERIE - Azuka Theatre 2%

Andrew Deppen - A FEW GOOD MEN - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

Ron Hill - VERONICA'S ROOM - Colonial Playhouse 1%

Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - ActorsNET 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Will Brock - DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X 20%

Andi Schubert - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Shawnee Playhouse 14%

Ryan Kadwill - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Playcrafters of Skippack 11%

Billy McClosky - ELF THE MUSICAL - Shawnee Playhouse 10%

Jim McIntosh - VERNAL RITES - Old Academy Players 5%

Karen Smith - RICHARD III - Theatre in the X 4%

Carl Park - MAMMA MIA! - The Media Theatre 4%

Chris Koles - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Footlighers Theater 4%

Carl Park - BABY - The Media Theatre 3%

Ryk Lewis - A FEW GOOD MEN - Bristol Riverside Theatre 3%

Jim Miccolis - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - NCT 3%

Chris Koles - ASSASSINS - Footlighers Theater 3%

Anthony Martinez-Briggs - YOUNG MONEY - Azuka Theatre 3%

Carl Park - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - The Media Theatre 3%

Ava Weintzweig - CARROLL COUNTY FIX - Azuka Theatre 3%

Christopher Koles - ASSASSINS - Footlighters Theater 2%

Larry D. Fowler, Jr. - REVERIE - Azuka Theatre 2%

Michael Chang - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Nct 2%

Evita Colon - SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - The Ware Center 1%

Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - ActorsNET 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Sarah McCarroll - THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse 9%

Wyatt McManus - BABY - The Media Theatre 9%

Danielle Shaw-Oglesby - DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X 8%

Kayla Byrd - DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X 8%

Janice Orner - CABARET - MCT 7%

Ariana Grace - SPRING AWAKENING - Temple Theatres 6%

Anthony DeCarlo - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Barn Playhouse 4%

Maura McColgan - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Barn Playhouse 4%

Matt Bookler - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Barn Playhouse 4%

Connor Roberts - DAMN YANKEES - Munopco 4%

Dawn Sheppard - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Viviana Theatre Company 3%

Dorian Bean - FOOTLOOSE - Viviana Theatre Company 3%

David Robert - THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse 2%

Alessandra Fanelli - WEST SIDE STORY - Footlighers Theater 2%

Mark Johnson - THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse 2%

Joe Foering - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Barn Playhouse 2%

Jay Miller - THE LITTLE PRINCE - 1st Street Players, Birdsboro PA 2%

Jenny Lee Stern - MAMMA MIA! - The Media Theatre 2%

Ashley Sweetman - BABY - The Media Theatre 1%

Liam Nyte - THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse 1%

Ellen Cohn - DISENCHANTED! - Players Club of Swarthmore 1%

Melissa Lesperance - EVITA - SALT Performing Arts 1%

Cassidy Else - NEXT TO NORMAL - Footlighters Theater 1%

Joseph Cartagena Jr. - WEST SIDE STORY - Footlighters Theater 1%

Katrya Oransky-petka - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - NCT 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Nancy Marie - RICHARD III - Theatre in the X 10%

Colleen Popper - SWIMMING UPSTREAM - Shawnee Playhouse 9%

Zuhariah McGill - RICHARD III - Theatre in the X 9%

Dan Eash - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Rebel Stages 9%

Nancy Kadwill - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Playcrafters of Skippack 8%

Will Erwin - INDECENT - Civic Theatre of Allentown 5%

Bill Gilbertson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Steel River Playhouse 4%

Tia Brown - A KID LIKE JAKE - Langhorne Players 4%

Kendra O'Donnell - 33 VARIATIONS - Forge Theatre 3%

Ryan McFarland - 33 VARIATIONS - Forge Theatre 3%

Caitlin Riley - VERNAL RITES - Old Academy Players 3%

Aaron Wexler (Caliban) - THE TEMPEST - Playcrafters of Skippack 3%

Anna Faye Lieberman - CARROLL COUNTY FIX - Azuka Theatre 3%

Bobby Underwood - A FEW GOOD MEN - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

Stephanie Rogers - VERNAL RITES - Old Academy Players 2%

Charles Hoffmann - A FEW GOOD MEN - Spotlight Theatre 2%

Julia Teruso - METEOR SHOWER - Footlighters Theater 2%

Chas Thomas - SYLVIA - Spotlight Theatre 2%

Richard B. Watson - A FEW GOOD MEN - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

Gwen Armstrong Barker - SYLVIA - Spotlight Theatre 1%

Anthony Rizzuto - INDECENT - Civic Theatre of Allentown 1%

Adam Howard - CARROLL COUNTY FIX - Azuka Theatre 1%

Patricia Birnbaum - INDECENT - Civic Theatre of Allentown 1%

James Lee - A FEW GOOD MEN - Bristol Riverside Theatre 1%

Nancy Vander Zwan - VERNAL RITES - Old Academy Players 1%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MOANA JR - Walnut St Theatre 28%

OLIVER JUNIOR - Shawnee Playhouse 19%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Footlighters Theater 10%

DESCENDANTS - Viviana Theatre Company 9%

WILLY WONKA JR. - The Media Theatre 8%

FROZEN JR. - Salt 7%

JUNIE B. JONES - Spotlight Theater 5%

WINNIE THE POOH - Salt 5%

RAISE YOUR VOICE - Spotlight Theatre 4%

JUNGLE BOOK KIDS - The Media Theatre 3%

BELLE'S LIBARY PARTY - The Adrienne Theater - Main Stage 2%

Favorite Local Theatre

Kimmel center 15%

Revival Productions 14%

Steel River Playhouse 12%

Academy of music 9%

Spotlight Theatre 9%

Langhorne Players 7%

Footlighters Theater 7%

SALT Performing Arts 7%

1st Street Players, Birdsboro 6%

Millbrook Playhouse 4%

Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Colonial Playhouse 2%

ActorsNET 2%

Between the Lines Studio Theatre 2%

Munopco 2%

The Ware Center 1%