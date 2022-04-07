Langhorne Players Return For 75th Season Of PLAYS WORTH TALKING ABOUT

Langhorne Players, the critically-acclaimed theatre organization performing at the historic Spring Garden Mill in Newtown, Pennsylvania, have announced their 75th season (and first back in the theatre since 2019!) of plays worth talking about. Following the upheaval of the COVID pandemic and the subsequent rise of Black Lives Matter and similar social justice movements, Langhorne Players are proud to present a spate of plays by celebrated female, LGBTQ+, and POC playwrights.

Additionally, the theatre space has been upgraded following a massive flood in September 2021 with new floors, paint, restroom renovations, and more, as well as newly-implemented COVID safety protocols, such as increased sanitization and high-quality air filters. "We want audience members to be challenged by the material we present, not by the circumstances of their return to the theatre," says vice president John Boccanfuso.

"But we also took the time over the last few seasons to discuss what our company's ultimate goal is. We have always celebrated diverse voices, but we made a concerted effort to highlight those voices with our first season back on stage after two completely dark summers. We have a comedy by a Jewish drag queen, a satire by a Mexican-American woman, a drama about gender identity, and more." The plays comprising the 2022 season at Langhorne Players include Charles Busch's Olive and the Bitter Herbs, which opens just after Passover on April 29; Daniel Pearle's A Kid Like Jake in June; Laurie Gunderson's popular two-hander I and You in July; Third, the final play completed by Tony and Pulitzer winner Wendy Wasserstein before her death in 2006, in late August and September; and the satirical comedy Native Gardens by Karen Zacarías closing out the season in October. Single tickets and season subscriptions are available at www.langhorneplayers.org