Hershey Area Playhouse Presents Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID

Hershey Area Playhouse is proud to present a highlight of its 20th Anniversary Season, Disney's The Little Mermaid.

The classic tale, based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney's The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. Ariel, King Triton's youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.

With a dynamic cast and riveting visuals, the musical comes to life in Hershey Area Playhouse, creating an immersive experience for attendees.

"The Little Mermaid is a beautiful, classic tale," says co-director Valerie Schrader. "With the 30th anniversary of the movie this year, we thought this was a perfect time to bring this show to the Playhouse stage. We love how the musical script features everyone's favorite songs from the movie, but also adds additional songs and provides more dimensions to each character. We're really excited for this wonderful cast to share this well-known story with our audiences."

"It's admittedly been a challenging process to bring this particular show to life in this space, but we've gathered an incredible array of talent to do just that," co-director Jilly Harris says about the process of bringing Disney's The Little Mermaid to life. "I know I speak for Valerie along with myself and the rest of the cast and crew when I say that I can't wait for everyone to join us under the sea for this amazing production."

The actors that bring this classic tale to life include: Emilie Leyes as Ariel; Shawn Matthews as Prince Eric; Brianne Yeagley as Ursula; Amy Jo Brixius as Sebastian; Roxanne Hennessy as Scuttle; John Mallonee as King Triton; Cheyleigh Hykes as Flounder; Keifer Kemmerly as Grimsby; Nevina Frese as Flotsam; Allison Hoke as Jetsam; Cody-Paige Lowery as Chef Louis/Ensemble; Shelby Snyderas Aquata/Princess 6; Rachel Hitz as Andrina/Princess 4; Jaime Carson as Arista/Princess 5; Amelia Ritrievi as Atina/Princess 1; Madison Rae Lenhart as Adella/Princess 3; Gia Koutsokostas as Allana/Princess 2; Colleen Mullikin as Windward/Chef/Ensemble; Anton Aluquin as Pilot/Sea Creature/Chef/Ensemble; David Lang as Leeward/Chef/Sailor/Ensemble; Joe Owsley as Sea Creature/Sailor/Chef/Ensemble; Larissa Curcio as Sea Creature/Seagull/Ensemble; Marte Engle as Sea Creature/Seagull/Ensemble; Chloe Dougherty as Sea Creature/Seagull/Ensemble; Sandy McInerney as Sea Creature/Maid/Ensemble; Elizabeth Zachary as Sea Creature/Seagull/Chef/Ensemble; Lindsay Aluquin as Sea Creature/Seagull/Chef/Ensemble; Kayla Belt as Sea Creature/Seagull/Ensemble; Shiloh Keeler as Sea Creature/Maid/Ensemble; Harleigh Freeman as Sea Creature/Maid/Ensemble; Maggie Herr as Maid/Ensemble; Julia Aluquin as Sea Creature/Ensemble; Ben Silvis as Sea Creature/Ensemble; Isabella Curcio as Sea Creature/Ensemble; Morgan Owsley as Sea Creature/Ensemble; Abby Jackson as Sea Creature/Ensemble; Charlotte Caples as Sea Creature/Ensemble. For their generous contributions during the Playhouse's cabaret in January, Maxine Oliver and Mike Ritter will have swim-on roles as Jellyfish.

In addition to Schrader and Harris, the production team for Disney's The Little Mermaid include Producer, Amanda Forr; Stage Manager, Kirstin Bauer; Music Director, Ellen Perkins; Orchestra Director, Lindy Mack; Choreographer, Dena McKell; Assistant Choreographer, Carter Rutkowski; Ensemble Dance Captain, Shiloh Keeler; Sound Tech Alex Truccano, Sound Designers Jilly Harris and Dave Ebright, Set Designer Travis Zimmerman, Lighting Designer Cameron Ebright, and Lighting Tech Dave Ebright.

Experience the classic musical Disney's The Little Mermaid, running July 18 to 21 and July 25 to 28. Thursday through Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday performances begin at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $23 for teens/adults and $20 for those ages 12 and under. Tickets are available by visiting www.HersheyAreaPlayhouse.com or by calling the Playhouse's box office at 717-533-8525.





