GOING VIRAL Festival Continues

To combat theatre's closing amid virus, Maladjusted presents: Going Viral Festival. Only on Facebook.com, every Wednesday thru Saturday. They have released to following statement:

In these confusing and unsure times, we want to be a part of helping more art exist. Following all of the CDC suggestions, we're going to make some! Join us on Facebook Live every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at 7pm EST for a 10-minute play entirely rehearsed and performed over video chat. Co-Produced by Paige Zubel (Playwright: Houston, TX: Gel Us, In Full Bloom, NYC: Dead Meat, The Pull of the Moon, and Scotland: Under Covers), and Eleanor Safer (Israel: Be'er Sheve Fringe Festival, Philly: A New Kind of Whole, After Last Call...or How To Make A Play In 24 Hours), and Shamus Hunter McCarty (Close Your Legs Honey!, Sex Talk). Then, stick with us every Saturday at 7pm EST as we tell a quarantine comedy about confusion, adventure, and girl scout cookies in 10-minute episodes every week.

This is a pay what you decide event! Our goal is to make art and entertain those that wish they could be at the theatre this week and we understand that many folks have lost their income and can't afford much. But for those who are able, we are accepting donation by Venmo (@Mal-adjusted) and we will be splitting the profits each week with everyone involved in that week's performances. Most of these folks are out of work artists, so your donation is a big help!

We will be streaming to the Facebook page Going Viral Festival every Wednesday-Saturday night at 7pm. We hope you'll join us!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You