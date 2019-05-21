FREAKY FRIDAY To Get Lehigh Valley Premiere

Star of the Day Event Productions is honored to bring the Lehigh Valley Community Theatre premiere of Disney's Freaky Friday A New Musical. Performances are at 7:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, June 21 & 22, with a 2:00 p.m. matinee on Sunday, June 23rd. The new musical, Freaky Friday, based on the beloved 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, features a book by Bridget Carpenter - the co-executive producer and writer on the beloved TV hits, "Friday Night Lights" and "Parenthood" - and music and lyrics by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey - the Pulitzer Prize-winning composers of Next to Normal and If/Then.

When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again. It is a heartfelt, comedic, and unexpectedly emotional update on an American classic. By spending a day in each other's shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another's struggles, learn self-acceptance, and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter.

The all young adult cast star Southern Lehigh High School graduate, Lauren Jardine as Katherine and Quakertown High's Alexa Scheetz as Ellie. Thie show also features David Erb as Mike, Emma Cort as Hannah, Kyleigh Vicoso as Savannah, Maggie Toner as Gretchen, Gabriel Craig as Adam, Brewer Cort as Fletcher, and Brittany Baumeister as Torrey. Also appearing are Aiyana DeBello, Ada Corovessis, Anna Lorenzo, Gabi Kutz, Annaliese Warnke, Riley Loz, Nik Peterson, Camryn Ivory, Bryanna Pye, Maeve Yanes, Courtney Bodnar, Emily Ahern, Chelsi Fread, Haylee Leayman, Abby Roth, Danny Merk, Brian Merk, Daniel Vanarsdale, Tessa Seals, and Kalley Yellak. Directed by Daniel Petrovich, Assistant Director - Bekah Eichelberger, Vocal Directory - Chris Hamm, Choreographer - Kirsten Almeida, Stage Manager - Aine Shay.

All tickets are $20 and can be ordered online at http://www.StaroftheDay.org. Performances will take place at Salisbury High School, 500 E Montgomery St., Allentown, PA. FREE PARKING, ACCESSIBLE.





