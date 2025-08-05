CATCHING FIREFLIES to Light Up the Philadelphia Fringe Festival This September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fresh off its Off-Broadway run at The Players Theatre earlier this year, Catching Fireflies, a new queer musical, will make its Philadelphia debut at the 2025 Fringe Festival from September 19–24.

Set during the height of the 2020 pandemic, Catching Fireflies follows a writer navigating her gender identity and artistic voice while living in lockdown with her queer friend group in Philadelphia. Through conversations with her ideal and physical self, entangled love triangles, and a challenge to queer tropes, the show explores what it means to reach one’s full potential as both artist and individual.

The musical is written by longtime collaborators Flynn Faye, Jenavive Banes, and Adam Gloc, with direction by Zoe Belle Gronner. The principal cast includes Juliana Malicoat, Audrey Loverro, Abi Painter, Jordan Jackson, Rafi Perez, and Bridget Brynes. Understudies are Bella Dundar, Anne Miele, Kam Kampton, Kayla Platania, Natalie Petit, and Carrington Johnson.

The production is produced by Haley Dorrance and Sun, Moon, & Stars LLC, with assistant direction by Will Flynn, music direction by Adam Gloc, vocal direction by Jenavive Banes, and set design by Justin Ifland.

Gronner, who served as production manager during the show’s Off-Broadway run, makes her theater directorial debut with the Fringe production. “Catching Fireflies means so much to me because of the universal message of the story—and don’t get me started about how insanely catchy the music is,” she said. “A whole new script, cast, and location! I am thrilled and honored.”

Faye and Banes have reworked the original two-hour script into a streamlined 90-minute version for the Fringe. “This new version feels more cohesive and focused,” said Faye. “It still includes so many of the classic songs our audiences love, but the story has grown into a full body of work. A show featuring a trans lead with nonbinary and queer characters based on true stories is rare, and I feel empowered to provide that visibility.”

Faye added, “To bring it home to the city where I started writing this show in 2020, five years later, is an honor and feels so full circle.”

Tickets are available at phillyfringe.org, and the concept album is streaming now via Lorien Sound on Spotify.