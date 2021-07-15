Bristol Riverside Theatre Takes Audiences Way Back with 70s FLASHBACK

Bristol Riverside Theatre takes audiences back to the decade of bell-bottoms and 8-tracks with a concert that was supposed to be presented indoors during the pandemic.

The Bucks County theatre is finally bringing 70's Flashback to town for audiences as part of its outdoor William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest. 70s Flashback will take audiences back in time with the soundtrack of a generation. The band performs July 30 and 31 at 8pm. All tickets are $40. All performances will take place at Bristol Township's outdoor amphitheatre, 2501 Bath Road. Tickets and more information are available online at brtstage.org or by calling the box office at 215-785-0100.

"We were excited about presenting 70s Flashback inside our theatre in the spring of 2020 -- and then COVID hit," said BRT Producing Director Amy Kaissar. "Our audience was so disappointed when we had to cancel the show. So we knew we would need to bring them back as soon as the pandemic was over. And then with our Totally Awesome 80s (July 16-18) show it became clear that July was going to be our tribute to the decades month."

Tickets are on sale now. Seating is socially distanced and masks are required for audience members who are not vaccinated. Food trucks will be on-site. No alcohol permitted. Chairs and blankets are available for purchase at the venue and online at brtstage.org. All seating is general admission.

From Carole King and Three Dog Night, to The Doobie Brothers and Led Zeppelin, to Studio 54 and CBGB - 70's Flashback invites audiences to step back in time, as they bring to life the soundtrack of a generation. Their high energy, show-stopping performance will have audiences singing along to every iconic lyric, dancing in the aisles, and re-living the promise of the grooviest music ever written.

"They are incredible musicians," said BRT Producing Director Ken Kaissar. "There are few shows that let you get excited about the great music of the 70s. I don't see a tribute to that period too much. So we're excited to rock out with this one. Audiences can expect great voices singing great music. This group's harmonies are incredible. Their voices have a lot of energy and they bring to life everyone's favorite artists including: Rolling Stones, Queen, Linda Ronstadt, and John Lennon."

Other concerts in the William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest line-up include the following shows. Watch for more details as each show approaches.

William Penn BANK SUMMER MUSIC FEST 2021

Broadway Ahead

with Keith Baker and the BRT concert band

August 13-14 at 8pm

August 15 at 3pm

All tickets $35

The lights may be dimmed on Broadway, but the future is bright. End the summer enjoying songs from the Broadway shows just waiting to shine again. Audiences will hear fan favorites from Come From Away, Moulin Rouge, Company, and more.

The Doo Wop Project

August 27-28 at 8pm

All tickets $40

The Doo Wop Project begins at the beginning: tracing the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic sound of five guys singing harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits on the radio today. In their epic shows The Doo Wop Project takes audiences on a journey featuring foundational tunes from the Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos through the vocal artistry of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, and The Four Seasons all the way to DooWopified version of modern hits from Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz, Maroon 5, and Sam Smith.

Featuring stars from the Broadway hits Jersey Boys, Motown: The Musical, and A Bronx Tale, The Doo Wop Project brings unparalleled authenticity of sound and vocal excellence to recreate-and in some cases entirely reimagine-the greatest music in American pop and rock history.

For information, visit www.brtstage.org.