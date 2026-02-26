Lenape Middle School to Stage SEUSSICAL, JR. During Read Across America Week

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Lenape Players of Lenape Middle school will present Seussical, Jr. a high-energy, heartwarming musical celebration of imagination, friendship, and the power of storytelling. Performances will take place during Read Across America Week, making this joyful production a perfect tribute to the enduring legacy of Dr. Seuss and the magic of reading.

Seussical, Jr. brings together beloved characters from Dr. Seuss's most iconic stories, including Horton the Elephant (Ian Handy), the Cat in the Hat (Ryan Polchan), Gertrude McFuzz (Vienna Ludt), Mayzie La Bird (Morgan Laphen), and the Whos of Whoville, featuring Mr. and Mrs. Mayor (Caden Myers and Malia Camburn) and their son JoJo (Reese Goche/Kayla Malicki) in a colorful adventure that celebrates kindness, loyalty, and standing up for what's right. With a lively score and playful choreography, the production promises fun for audiences of all ages.

This marks the fifth production directed and choreographed by Michael O'Hara with the Lenape Players, and the show holds special personal meaning for him.

"This show has been a dream of mine since I was 12 years old, when I played a Wickersham in a theatre camp production," said O'Hara. "When I joined the Lenape Players creative team, I knew Seussical was the show I wanted to bring to life with these students. Watching them bring these characters, stories, and messages to the stage has been incredibly meaningful."

O'Hara added, "presenting Seussical, Jr. during Read Across America Week makes it even more special. It's a celebration of imagination, literacy, and the joy of storytelling--values that are at the heart of both theatre and education."

The production is led by an experienced creative team. The team includes Jaime Rogers (Producer & Music director), Becca Dunst (Scene Design), Kevin Handy (Head Carpenter), and Jennifer Miller (Costumes), whose combined talents help create a dynamic and professional theatrical experience for student performers.

This production also marks a significant milestone for Lenape Middle School, as it will be the final Lenape Players show to include ninth-grade students. Due to district realignment, Lenape will transition to a 6-8 grade middle school model beginning next school year, making the production a bittersweet farewell for the talented ninth-grade performers who have long been an integral part of the program.

The Lenape Players will present a special preview performance of the show to next year's incoming 6th and 7th grade classes next week. This performance is a highlight for the cast, that always enjoys reconnecting with their elementary school teachers and builds excitement for the next crop of students hoping to grace Lenape Middle School's stage.