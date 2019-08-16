Bristol Riverside Theatre Presents Broadway Summer Spectacular At Summer Music Fest

Bristol Riverside Theatre concludes its Summer Music Fest series with a trip to the Great White Way...BRT style. Back by popular demand, Broadway Summer Spectacular brings Broadway to Bristol in one sensational concert, August 15-25. It'll be an evening packed with Broadway's best from composers like Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jerry Herman, and Leonard Bernstein. Led by Keith Baker and the BRT Concert Band, the program features BRT favorites Elyse Langley, Michele Sexton, Liam Snead, and Tasha Waters

Performances are Thursday, August 15 at 7:30PM; Friday, August 16 and 23 at 8:00 PM; Saturday, August 17 at 8:00 PM; Sunday, August 18 and 25 at 3:00 PM; Wednesday, August 21 and Thursday, August 22 at 2:00 PM; and Saturday, August 24 at 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM. Tickets start at $32, with discounts for students, groups and military personnel. Visit brtstage.org or call the BRT Box Office at 215-785-0100 for more information. Bristol Riverside Theatre is located at 120 Radcliffe Street in Bristol, PA.

BRT's 33rd Mainstage season opens with An Act of God, a sinfully funny comedy by 13-time Emmy Award winner David Javerbaum (September 17 - October 13, 2019). In the Fall, BRT presents one of Broadway's biggest and most compelling musicals, Next to Normal (October 29 - November 24, 2019). The New Year kicks-off with William Shakespeare's King Lear (January 28 - February 16), followed by the Kander and Ebb Tony Award-winning musical Cabaret (March 10 - April 12, 2020). The season concludes with the world premiere of A Leg Up by Ken Kaissar (May 12 - May 31, 2020).

Since 1986, BRT has continued to bring critically acclaimed professional theatre to Bucks County. The theatre is the recipient of over 71 Barrymore Award nominations for Excellence in Theatre, given annually by Theatre Philadelphia. Under the direction of Artistic Director Keith Baker, Founding Director Susan D. Atkinson, and Managing Director Kevin Maroney, the theatre serves as a cultural hub for the community. In addition to its Mainstage productions, BRT offers four concerts including the holiday tradition An American Christmas Songbook, the new play development series America Rising, and the summer theater arts camp ArtRageous. For information, visit www.brtstage.org.





