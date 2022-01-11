BEAUTIFUL – THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL to Return to the Kimmel Cultural Campus

The Kimmel Cultural Campus presents Tony & Grammy Award-winning Broadway hit Beautiful-The Carole King Musical, about the early life and career of the legendary and groundbreaking singer/songwriter, February 22 - 27, 2022, at the Campus' Academy of Music.

"Theater fans and music aficionados are familiar with Carole King's incredible music and industry prominence, still recognizable across generations today as an icon," said Matias Tarnopolsky, president and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. "Fans of King's can recreate their Beautiful experience across our 2021-22 season, with The Simon and Garfunkel Story, A Tribute to Aretha Franklin, and more."

Deeply committed to the health and safety of guests, artists, and staff and proudly certified by GBAC, the gold standard for infection prevention programs, the Kimmel Cultural Campus is requiring masks to be worn at all times, as well as proof of vaccination for those over 12. Guests under 12 will be required to show a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of the event.

Long before she was Carole King, chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, Brooklyn girl with passion and chutzpah. She fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her twenties, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock 'n' roll. But it wasn't until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice. Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation. Beautiful features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including "I Feel The Earth Move," "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "You've Got A Friend" and the title song, "Beautiful."

"Following this unprecedented intermission from live theater, we are thrilled that Beautiful will be back on the road to bring joy and music once again to audiences across North America for the sixth touring season," producer Paul Blake said. "We are humbled that over five million audience members worldwide have been entertained by our celebration of Carole's story and her timeless music."

With a book by Tony and Academy Award nominee Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni and choreography by Josh Prince, Beautiful features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil. On October 27, 2019, the Broadway production of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical ended its smash-hit, record-breaking run after nearly six years. By the time the production took its final bow, it played 60 preview and 2,418 regular performances, surpassing the original production of Annie and the landmark 1998 revival of Cabaret to become the 27th longest-running musical (and the second longest running "bio-musical") in Broadway history. On Broadway, the show was seen by almost 2,200,000 audience members (including, quite famously, King herself) and is the longest-running and highest-grossing show in the history of the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical (Ghostlight Records) won the 2015 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and is available on CD, digitally, and on vinyl.

Sony Pictures has announced that the film adaptation of Beautiful will be produced by Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman, and Paul Blake.

The creative team of Beautiful also includes Derek McLane (Set Design), Alejo Vietti (Costume Design), Peter Kaczorowski (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Wig and Hair Design), Steve Sidwell (Orchestrations and Music Arrangements), Jason Howland (Music Supervision), and John Miller (Music Coordination).

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical is produced on Broadway by Paul Blake, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Jeffrey A. Sine, Richard A. Smith, Mike Bosner, Harriet N. Leve/Elaine Krauss, Terry Schnuck, Orin Wolf, Patty Baker/Good Productions, Roger Faxon, Larry Magid, Kit Seidel, Lawrence S. Toppall, Fakston Productions/Mary Solomon, William Court Cohen, John Gore, BarLor Productions, Matthew C. Blank, Tim Hogue, Joel Hyatt, Marianne Mills, Michael J. Moritz, Jr., StylesFour Productions, Brunish/Trinchero, and Jeremiah J. Harris.

For more information visit: www.beautifulonbroadway.com / www.twitter.com/beautifulonbway / www.facebook.com/BeautifulOnBway / www.youtube.com/BeautifulOnBway / www.instagram.com/beautifulonbway/

BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL is part of the Kimmel Cultural Campus' 2021-22 Broadway season, co-presented by The Shubert Organization. This season also includes, Hadestown, Pretty Woman: The Musical, The Carole King Musical, Oklahoma!, To Kill a Mockingbird and Dear Evan Hansen, with additional add-ons Anastasia, STOMP, RENT, Waitress, Hairspray! and Freestyle Love Supreme. For information on the full season lineup, dates, and venues, visit KimmelCulturalCampus.org.

Independence Blue Cross is a performance sponsor for this run of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical on the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased by calling 215-893-1999 or online ata??www.kimmelculturalcampus.org. In-person ticket sales can be conducted daily from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Academy of Music Box Office, located at 240 S. Broad Street. Seea??www.kimmelculturalcampus.org for more information.

BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL

Kimmel Cultural Campus' Academy of Music

February 22, 2022 - February 27, 2022

Safe & Clean Commitment + Flexible Ticket Policy

The Kimmel Cultural Campus is a proudly certified by the Global Biorisk Advisory Council - the gold standard for cleaning, disinfection, and infection prevention programs.

They will always put the safety of their guests, artists, and staff first, and they have worked closely with partners, producers, artists, guests and other performing arts centers around the nation to develop the most comprehensive plan to safely reopen their doors. They are committing to a healthy and clean environment with increased disinfection, enhanced ventilation, and will enforce recommended health authority guidelines, including masks and proof of vaccination.

For more information on our Safe & Clean Commitment, please visit kimmelculturalcampus.org.

# # #

Masks are required to be worn at all times when on the Kimmel Cultural Campus, except when actively consuming food or beverage in designated locations. Prolonged periods of mask removal are not permitted.

All attendees for public events must show proof of full vaccination at the time of entry, with valid photo ID and copy of vaccination card (physical or photo). Proof of negative COVID-19 tests will not be accepted, with the exception of children under the age of 12; children under 12 will be required to show a negative PCR test or negative rapid result. While rapid tests (taken within 48 hours of event) are accepted, and PCR tests are preferred (taken within 72 hours of event). Official lab results are required, and home tests will not be accepted. Our position on vaccine mandates for children under the age of 12 may change as the larger population gets vaccinated.

This policy is subject to change based upon guidance from the CDC and local health authorities.