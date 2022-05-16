Arden Theatre Company Announces New Production of Sondheim's INTO THE WOODS

The Arden Theatre Company's long-time affiliation with the works of Stephen Sondheim continues this summer as the company prepares a new production of his well-known musical INTO THE WOODS. Featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Lapine, the show - which explores the journey to the fairy tales' happy ending and the responsibilities that come with happily ever after-will play the F. Otto Haas Stage from June 2 through July 3, 2022.

"When we chose to do INTO THE WOODS, we were thinking about the collective trauma of these past two years and how this beloved musical speaks so powerfully to the moment in which we find ourselves along with our potential for renewal and connection. And that notion still inspires this production," said Terrence J. Nolen, the Arden's Producing Artistic Director and Director of this production. "But, with Stephen Sondheim's passing, we also have the opportunity to come together to celebrate this extraordinary artist's legacy, his profound impact on the musical theatre art form, and the simple fact that so many of us have been shaped and inspired by his work. INTO THE WOODS is the Arden's 15th production of a Stephen Sondheim musical. We are so grateful to be able to share one of his most joyful and moving works and to honor this great artist for all that he gave us."

Featuring a Tony Award-winning book and score, INTO THE WOODS follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

The Arden's production features Scott Greer as the Narrator, Alia Munsch as Cinderella, Ellis Gage as Jack, MB Scallen as Jack's Mother, Ben Dibble as the Baker, Katherine Fried as the Baker's Wife, Kim Carson as the Witch, Grace Ellis Solomon as Little Red Ridinghood, Jessy Gruver as Cinderella's Stepmother, Vanessa Sterling as Florinda/Rapunzel's Prince/Harp, Garrick Vaughan as Lucinda/Cinderella's Price/Wolf, Anna Faye Lieberman as Cinderella's Mother/Rapenzel, and Brenson Thomas as Steward/Granny. Ryan Touhey serves as the production's Music Director, with Billy Bustamante as Choreographer and Melanie Cotton as Assistant Director.

INTO THE WOODS marks the 15th Sondheim production to be produced by the Arden, and in 2015, the company awarded the late composer with the Arden's first Master Storyteller Award. For more information on the Arden's long-standing relationship with Stephen Sondheim, media are invited to read this recent Philadelphia Inquirer interview that highlights Nolen's time together with the composer.

Tickets to INTO THE WOODS are available by visiting ardentheatre.org.