Applications Open For The JMF 2026 Young Songwriters Intensive

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Applications are open for the 2026 JMF Young Songwriters Intensive at Snow Pond Center for the Arts. The program's artistic director Kaitlin Hopkins announced Award-winning composer/lyricists Carmel Dean and Adam Gwon will head the faculty at the Snow Pond Center for the Arts' idyllic lakeside campus in Sidney, Maine, June 8-16, 2026. Deadline for applications is March 1, 2026.

To apply please visit: JMF Young Songwriters Intensive Applications Close March 1st, 2026

This Free 7-day songwriting intensive will provide students a unique learning experience through classes, professional mentorship and a showcase of their work that concludes the weeklong experience. Travel, housing, meals, and tuition are provided by a generous grant from the Johnny Mercer Foundation working in partnership with Snow Pond Center for the Arts.

10 songwriters (Ages 14-25) will be selected for this one-of-a-kind educational songwriting intensive to study and explore the fundamentals of contemporary songwriting (all genres) and musical theater songwriting. Writers will develop skills and tools to pursue careers as professional songwriters.

"It is inspiring to see artists with such a vast range of styles, interests, and experiences converge and collaborate," said Hopkins "This is where the expansion of the genre begins!"

"I could not be more excited about this program," Gwon added. "The Johnny Mercer Foundation helped launch my own career, and I'm honored to be paying that forward with a group of talented new voices."

"Because of the success of the last two years, JMF is excited to continue this unique program," said JMF Executive Vice President, Jonathan Brielle.

The JMF Young Songwriters Intensive curriculum will be developed to fit the specific needs and distinctive musical voice of each applicant. Tailoring the curriculum to the individual artist is one of the unique aspects that differentiates this Initiative from other programs. The songwriters will also enjoy various activities including swimming, fishing, kayaking, and canoeing which provides all the quintessential camp life experiences that Maine has to offer. To learn more about JMF other intensives and residencies visit JMF Initiatives.