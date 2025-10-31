A CHORUS LINE & More Lead Philadelphia's November 2025 Top Theatre Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Philadelphia is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Philadelphia for November 2025.

A Chorus Line

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre - September 26, 2025 through November 01, 2025

Follow a group of Broadway dancers on this heart-pounding, nail-biting, ensemble audition. As the competition heats up, the director asks each performer to share about themselves and what influenced their decision to become dancers. Watch as their individual lives transform them into A Chorus Line!

For tickets: click here.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

Walnut Street Theatre - September 30, 2025 through November 02, 2025

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET depicts the remarkable 1956 jam session featuring music legends Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins. This musical brings to life the legendary night in Memphis where these iconic artists came together, showcasing their hit songs such as "Blue Suede Shoes" and "Great Balls of Fire." The production explores themes of ambition, friendship, and musical history, providing an electrifying glimpse into a pivotal moment in rock ‘n’ roll. The show will take place at Walnut Street Theatre from September 30 to November 2, 2025.

For tickets: click here.

The Rocky Horror Show

Bucks County Playhouse - October 10, 2025 through November 02, 2025

The Rocky Horror Show returns to the Bucks County Playhouse in an all-new production directed by Hunter Foster. This iconic musical follows engaged couple Brad and Janet as they seek shelter in a mysterious castle and encounter the eccentric Dr. Frank ‘N’ Furter. With its infectious rock n' roll score and cult classic status, this production promises to deliver both fun and excitement. The show features choreography by Shannon Lewis, ensuring an unforgettable experience.

For tickets: click here.

JOB by Max Wolf Friedlich

Theatre Exile - October 30, 2025 through November 16, 2025

Jane, an employee at a big tech company (you know the one), has been placed on leave after becoming the subject of a viral video. She arrives in the office of Loyd, a crisis therapist, determined to be reinstated to the job that gives her life meaning. Featuring Scott Greer (most recently seen at Exile in Red by John Logan) and Arianna Gayle (the understudy from the Broadway production). What Vulture called “A slick, cleverly crafted drop-tower ride,” JOB is a psychological thriller that zooms in on two careerists of different generations, genders and political paradigms to examine what it means to be a citizen of the internet and our obligation to help the people who need it most.

For tickets: click here.

A CHRISTMAS STORY The Musical

Walnut Street Theatre - November 18, 2025 through January 04, 2026

A Christmas Story The Musical brings the beloved tale of Ralphie Parker to life as he embarks on a quest for the ultimate Christmas gift: a Red Ryder BB Gun. The musical captures the humor and heart of the classic story with memorable characters like the eccentric leg lamp, the dog who steals the show, and a cranky department store Santa. Audiences will enjoy a delightful mix of funny and heartfelt songs amid the whimsical charm of Ralphie's adventure during the holiday season. This production is a holiday treat for families and fans of the timeless story.

For tickets: click here.

Elf: The Musical

Bucks County Playhouse - November 21, 2025 through January 04, 2026

Elf: The Musical follows Buddy, a young orphan who unwittingly crawls into Santa’s bag and is raised at the North Pole. As he grows up, Buddy learns he is human due to his size and lack of elf skills, prompting him to journey to New York City in search of his biological father and his true identity. Directed by John Tartaglia, this heartwarming tale features a book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, with music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin. The show opens at Bucks County Playhouse on November 21, 2025, and runs through January 4, 2026.

For tickets: click here.

