Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards; CATS Leads Best Musical!

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Michael Marano
- MOMENTS
- Shawnee Playhouse
13%
Zoe Mulzet
- SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN
- The Pennsylvania Playhouse
12%
Carter Reichard
- RESILIENCE CABARET
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
9%
Angel D'Andria
- RESILIENCE CABARET
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
8%
Jenny Lee Stern
- RAZZLE DAZZLE 'EM
- Bucks County Playhouse
6%
Deanna Mogianesi
- THIS IS ME CABARET
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
6%
Chris Davis
- ONE-MAN NUTCRACKER
- Proscenium Theatre @ The Drake
5%
Jennifer Lear
- CINDERELLA
- Ritz Theatre Company
5%
Lucy Moore
- THIS IS ME CABARET
- The Pennsylvania Playhouse
5%
Malana Wilson
- THIS IS ME CABARET
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
4%
Chris Fitting
- BROADWAY SHOWSTOPPERS
- Touring
4%
Giovanni Marini
- RESILIENCE CABARET
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
4%
Cristian Rodriguez
- A NOT SO SILENT NIGHT
- Danny Murphy Productions
4%
Danny Murphy and Brendan Hamel
- A NOT SO SILENT NIGHT
- Danny Murphy Productions
4%
Isabella Box
- A NOT SO SILENT NIGHT
- Danny Murphy Productions
3%
Rick Reynolds
- DELCOBILLY
- Barnstormers Theater
3%
Laura Cilia
- HOLLIDAZZLE
- NCT (Narberth Community Theatre)
3%
Nella Hilden
- A NOT SO SILENT NIGHT
- Danny Murphy Productions
2%
Nicole Salerno
- A NOT SO SILENT NIGHT
- Danny Murphy Productions
2%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Naomi Naughton
- CATS
- Shawnee Playhouse
21%
Ali Santos
- IN THE HEIGHTS
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
9%
Morgaine Ford-Workman and Alyssa Wiltbank
- FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
6%
Ash Booth
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Ghostlight Players
6%
Matthew English
- NEWSIES
- Viviana Theatre
4%
David Arzberger
- GREASE
- Shawnee Playhouse
4%
Joseph Ambrosia
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
4%
Devon Sinclair & Jenna Williamson
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%
Jenna Eberhardt
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- In2YouArts
3%
Jessica Sturm
- SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN
- PA Playhouse
3%
Marley Madding
- CINDERELLA
- Town & Country Players
3%
Carson Long
- DISENCHANTED!
- Old Academy Players
3%
Kira Stein
- ARCADIA
- Village Players of Hatboro
3%
Stephen Casey
- SHREK
- Neshaminy valley music theater
3%
Lester Holmes
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Newtown Arts Company
2%
Joseph Fuqua
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
2%
Mackenzie Lewis
- SHREK
- Civic Theater of Allentown
2%
Joey Schubert
- HEATHERS
- cedar crest college
2%
Gustavo Wons
- EVITA
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
2%
Julianna Babb
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Relic Theatre Company
2%
Patrick Murray
- HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
2%
Jess Strum
- SIGIN IN THE RAIN
- Pennsylvania playhouse
1%
Shelli Pentimall Bookler and Tom Yenchick
- CHICAGO
- Forge Theatre
1%
Joey Schubert
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
1%
Katie VanNewkirk
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Barnstormers Theater
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Erik Simon
- CATS
- The Shawnee Playhouse
19%
Adriana Stigliano Beers
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- In2YouArts
6%
Kimberly May
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
6%
Madison Hart
- THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE
- DCP Theatre
5%
Annalise Settefrati
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Village Players of Hatboro
5%
Brian Sell
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Ghostlight Players
5%
Anne Hauck
- CINDERELLA
- Town & Country Players
4%
Barbara Beltz
- GREASE
- The Shawnee Playhouse
3%
Michelle Hediger
- FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
3%
Todd Burkel
- SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN
- The Pennsylvania playhouse
3%
Brenda McGuire & Heather Sheldon
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Bill Muitmer Summer Theatre Series
3%
Asaki Kuruma
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Relic Theatre Company
3%
Will Morris
- HEATHERS
- cedar crest college
3%
Joseph Ambrosia
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
3%
Kai Powell
- CATS
- The Shawnee Playhouse
3%
Matthew Hogeland
- FOOTLOOSE
- Playcrafters of Skippack
3%
Olivia Domaleski
- BEAUTY & THE BEAST
- Rebel Stages
3%
Nancy Ridgeway
- TITANIC
- Town & Country Players
2%
Kelcie Cosgrove
- SHREK
- Civic Theater of Allentown
2%
Rigby Maiatico
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Civic Theatre
2%
Todd Burkel
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- PA Playhouse
2%
Brenda McGuire & Heather Sheldon
- EVITA
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
2%
Lucy Moth
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Players Club of Swarthmore
2%
Camilla Dely
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Peoples Light
2%
Cathy Zeller
- THE COTTAGE
- DCP Theatre
1%Best Dance Production CATS
- Shawnee Playhouse
29%SIGIN IN THE RAIN
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
10%FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
10%ALL SHOOK UP
- Ghostlight Players
9%ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
8%GREASE
- The Shawnee Playhouse
7%HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
7%SHREK
- Neshaminy Valley Music Theatre
6%THE WEDDING SINGER
- In2YouArts - The Sherman Theater
6%HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
6%EVITA
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%Best Direction Of A Musical
Naomi Naughton
- CATS
- Shawnee Playhouse
19%
Joseph Ambrosia
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
7%
Matthew English
- NEWSIES
- Viviana Theatre
4%
Brian Sell
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Ghostlight Players
4%
Annie Hnatko
- DISENCHANTED!
- Old Academy Players
4%
Anne Marie Scalies
- THE WIZARD OF OZ, THE MUSICAL
- PCS
4%
Christina Breeman
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Newtown Arts Company
3%
Brandon Hanks
- BEAUTY & THE BEAST
- Rebel Stages
3%
Mackenzie Maula
- GREASE
- The Shawnee Playhouse
3%
Brad Ogden
- TITANIC
- Town and Country Players
3%
Leena Devlin
- CABARET
- Playcrafters of Skippack
3%
Jonathan Shehab
- IN THE HEIGHTS
- Pennsylvania Playhouse - Bethlehem
3%
Daniel Petrovich
- OLIVER!
- Star of the Day
3%
Morgaine Ford-Workman
- FOOTLOOSE!
- Newtown Arts Company
3%
Darah Donaher
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
2%
Joseph Ambrosia
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
2%
Rachel Fisher
- FOOTLOOSE
- Playcrafters of Skippack
2%
Kallie Cooper-Damon
- CINDERELLA
- Town & Country Players
2%
Patrick Murray
- HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
2%
William Sanders
- SHREK
- Civic Theater of Allentown
2%
Megan Knowlton Balne
- ONCE
- Masquerade Theatre
2%
Stephen Casey
- SHREK
- Neshaminy valley music theater
2%
Anthony SanFilippo
- ROCK OF AGES
- Players Club of Swarthmore
1%
Rachel Lutz
- SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
1%
Bill Gilbertson
- 110 IN THE SHADE
- Footlighters Theater
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Joseph Fuqua
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
24%
Midge McClosky
- THE BLUE WHALE
- Shawnee Playhouse
8%
Adam Newborn
- FENCES
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
8%
Abby Davis
- THE TAYLOR SWIFT/UNABOMBER PLAY
- The Proscenium at The Drake
5%
Colleen Algeo/Jane Spigel
- THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE
- DCP Theatre
5%
Jack Bathke
- POCATELLO
- Langhorne Players
4%
Ashley Lora-Lee
- THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Village Players of Hatboro
3%
Emily-Grace Murray
- THE PHILADELPHIA STORY
- Playcrafters of Skippack
3%
Josh Tull
- CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME
- Old Academy Players
3%
Carter Reichard
- HAMLET
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
3%
Amina Robinson
- PRIMARY TRUST
- Philadelphia Theatre Co.
2%
Sally Foster-Chang
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- NCT (Narberth Community Theatre)
2%
Thomas Rush
- THE COTTAGE
- DCP Theatre
2%
Ashley Teneza
- THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Village Players of Hatboro
2%
Jessa Casner
- PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE
- Town & Country Players
2%
Caity Logan
- A RINGING OF DOORBELLS
- Town & Country Players
2%
Giovanni Marini
- WOMEN AND THE FICTION THAT THEY WRITE
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
2%
Cameron Kunsman & Carter Reichard
- BULL IN A CHINA SHOP
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
2%
Paul Pride
- THE WORKER
- Town & Country Players
1%
Ray Thompson
- A ROCK SAILS BY
- DCP Theatre
1%
Debi Kierst
- 4000 MILES
- Langhorne Players
1%
Kayla Bowe
- THE WOLVES
- PCS Theatre
1%
Joel Rosenwasser
- CROSSING DELANCEY
- Allens Lane Art Center
1%
Joshua Starczewski
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- FaceTime Theatre
1%
Cat Miller
- DANGEROUS CORNER
- ActorsNET
1%Best Ensemble CATS
- The Shawnee Playhouse
18%INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
5%NEWSIES
- Viviana Theatre
4%POCATELLO
- Langhorne Players
4%ALL SHOOK UP
- The Ghostlight players
3%GREASE
- Shawnee Playhouse
3%IN THE HEIGHTS
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
3%TITANIC
- Town & Country Players
3%OLIVER!
- Star of the Day
3%THE WEDDING SINGER
- In2YouArts-The Sherman Theater
3%FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
2%SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
2%THE PROM
- Methacton Community Theatre
2%A ROCK SAILS BY
- DCP Theatre
2%SHREK
- Neshaminy Valley Music Theatre
2%ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
2%HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
2%RABBIT HOLE
- The Stagecrafters Theater
2%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Civic Theatre
2%SEUSSICAL
- Star of the Day
2%A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
2%MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Village Players of Hatboro
1%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Peoples Light
1%SPRING AWAKENING
- Relic Theatre Company
1%LITTLE WOMEN
- Village Players of Hatboro
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Robert Lozada
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
20%
Brandon Hanks
- BEAUTY & THE BEAST
- Rebel Stages
5%
Bill Algeo
- A ROCK SAILS BY
- DCP Theatre
5%
Holden Sysler
- FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
4%
Brett Oliveira
- IN THE HEIGHTS
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
4%
Andrena Wishnie
- DANGEROUS CORNER
- ActorsNET
4%
Scott Monsees
- TITANIC
- Town & Country Players
4%
Krista Smith
- LA OTRA
- 1812 Productions
4%
Chris Hnasko
- CATS
- The Shawnee Playhouse
3%
Carl Link
- OLIVER!
- Star of the Day
3%
Chris Hnasko
- GREASE
- The Shawnee Playhouse
3%
Abrham Bogale
- ETIQUETTE
- Pier Players Theatre Company
3%
Bless Rudisill
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Relic Theatre Company
3%
Brett Oliveira
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%
Bill Algeo
- THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
- DCP Theatre
3%
Brett Oliveira
- EVITA
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%
Steve Hnatko
- DISENCHANTED!
- Old Academy Players
2%
Brett Oliveiro
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Pennsylvania playhouse
2%
Robert Lozada
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
2%
Christopher Hnasko
- CATS
- Shawnee Playhouse
2%
Scott Monsees
- CINDERELLA
- Town & Country Players
2%
Ebony Burton
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Peoples Light
2%
Tom Yenchick
- CHICAGO
- Forge Theatre
2%
Harley Cooper
- NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
2%
Robert Lozada
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Alvera Sylvester
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
16%
Bryan Scotton
- CATS
- The Shawnee Playhouse
12%
Amanda Haag
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- PA Playhouse
5%
Susan Den Outer
- FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
5%
Mark Urmson
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Ghostlight Players
5%
Heidi New
- CINDERELLA
- Town & Country Players
4%
Todd Deen
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- In2YouArts
4%
Deanna Badik
- BEAUTY & THE BEAST
- Rebel Stages
4%
Susan Den Outer
- TITANIC
- Town & Country Players
4%
Eileen Fields
- NEWSIES
- Viviana Theatre
3%
Amanda Haag
- SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
3%
Nicholas Conti
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%
Olivia Ruth
- FOOTLOOSE
- Playcrafters of Skippack
3%
Noelle Vallario
- GREASE
- The Shawnee Playhouse
3%
Nick Conti
- SHREK
- Civic Theater of Allentown
2%
Mel Nichols
- OLIVER!
- Star of the Day
2%
Nick Conti
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Civic Theatre
2%
Jake Collins
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Relic Theatre Company
2%
Denise Wisneski
- CHICAGO
- Forge Theatre
2%
Kristy Joe
- ONCE
- Masquerade Theatre
2%
Thomas Fosnocht & Val Zvinyatskovsky
- KISS ME, KATE
- Quintessence Theatre
2%
Sandy Stalter
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
2%
Joe Perry
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- FaceTime Theatre
2%
Lucille DeMasi Kincaid
- EVITA
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
2%
Raquel Garcia
- INTO THE WOODS
- Narberth Community Theatre
2%Best Musical CATS
- Shawnee Playhouse
17%INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
6%NEWSIES
- Viviana Theatre
4%IN THE HEIGHTS
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
3%TITANIC
- Town & Country Players
3%GREASE
- Shawnee Playhouse
3%OLIVER!
- Star of the Day
3%ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
3%ALL SHOOK UP
- Ghostlight Players
3%BEAUTY & THE BEAST
- Rebel Stages
3%FOOTLOOSE!
- Newtown Arts Company
3%ROCK OF AGES
- Players Club of Swarthmore
3%THE WEDDING SINGER
- In2YouArts
2%SHREK
- Neshaminy Valley Music Theatre
2%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Peoples Light
2%SHREK
- Civic Theatre
2%FOOTLOOSE
- Playcrafters of Skippack
2%CABARET
- Playcrafters of Skippack
2%LEADER OF THE PACK
- Bucks County Playhouse
2%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Music Mountain Theatre
2%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Newtown Arts Company
2%THE PROM
- Methacton Community Theatre
2%DISENCHANTED!
- Old Academy Players
2%NEXT TO NORMAL
- FaceTime Theatre
2%HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
2%Best New Play Or Musical THE BLUE WHALE
- Shawnee Playhouse
24%WOMEN AND THE FICTION THAT THEY WRITE
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
12%A ROCK SAILS BY
- DCP Theatre
10%THE TAYLOR SWIFT/UNABOMBER PLAY
- The Proscenium at The Drake
10%LA OTRA
- 1812 Productions
7%THE BALLAD OF KING HENRY
- PCS Theatre
6%WISHING TO GROW UP BRIGHTLY
- Theatre Horizon
5%PENELOPE
- Theatre Horizon
5%ETIQUETTE
- Pier Players Theatre Company
5%INK & PAINT
- Pier Players Theatre Company/Media Theatre
4%THE FAIRYMAN
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
4%PINKY PROMISE
- Paper Doll Ensemble
3%FELIPILLO
- Beacon Theatre
3%LIONS
- Lightning Rod Special
3%Best Performer In A Musical
Michael Guerriere
- CATS
- The Shawnee Playhouse
23%
Amanda Cutalo
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Newtown Arts Company
4%
Jovon Barnes
- GREASE
- Shawnee Playhouse
3%
Alexis Leon
- SEUSSICAL
- Star of the Day
2%
Allison Toth
- CHICAGO
- Main Street Theater
2%
Alyssa Moore
- TITANIC
- Town & Country Players
2%
Dorian Bean
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Ghostlight Players
2%
Dakota Yates
- SHREK
- Neshaminy valley music theater
2%
Serena Barone
- THE PROM
- Methacton Community Theatre
2%
Brendan Baldwin
- NEWSIES
- Viviana Theatre
2%
Jane Vitelli
- FOOTLOOSE
- Playcrafters of Skippack
2%
James Legette
- SHREK
- Neshaminy valley music theater
2%
Hailey Lara
- IN THE HEIGHTS
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
2%
Joseph Ambrosia
- CATS
- Shawnee Playhouse
2%
Emily-Grace Murray
- CABARET
- Playcrafters of Skippack
2%
David Arzberger
- CATS
- Shawnee Playhouse
2%
Courtney Bird
- ONCE
- Masquerade Theatre
1%
Carson Long
- DISENCHANTED!
- Old Academy Players
1%
Malana Wilson
- BEAUTY & THE BEAST
- Rebel Stages
1%
Nikki Cohen
- HAIRSPRAY
- NCC Summer Theatre
1%
Elizabeth Axler
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Music Mountain Theatre
1%
Alicia Huppman
- INTO THE WOODS
- NCT (Narberth Community Theatre)
1%
Tricia (Curley) Clark
- CINDERELLA
- Town & Country Players
1%
Shannon Felletter
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
1%
Gregory Kooker
- FOOTLOOSE
- Playcrafters of Skippack
1%Best Performer In A Play
Michael Guerriere
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
29%
Braden Dell'Aquila
- THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE
- DCP Theatre
15%
Yajaira Paredes
- LA OTRA
- 1812 Productions
4%
Alyssa Steiner
- HAMLET
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
3%
AnnaLee Marine Paige
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
3%
Taylor James
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
3%
Esther Vough
- THE BLUE WHALE
- Shawnee Playhouse
3%
Josie O'Connell
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Village Players of Hatboro
3%
Matt Johnston
- CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Old Academy Players
2%
Angelina Canavan
- THE WOLVES
- PCS Theatre
2%
Zachary Lentz
- HAMLET
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
2%
Emily-Grace Murray
- ROZ AND RAY
- Players Club of Swarthmore
1%
Margaret Wilson
- DIAL M FOR MURDER
- PA Playhouse
1%
Cadence Bohdal
- THE BLUE WHALE
- Shawnee Playhouse
1%
Kelly Krieger
- BOEING BOEING
- Shawnee Playhouse
1%
Darwin Zehr
- THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROVE
- DCP Theatre
1%
Angelina Meehan
- PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE
- Town & Country Players
1%
Caitlin Davies
- PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE
- Town & Country Players
1%
Barbara Scanlon
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Colonial Playhouse
1%
Caity Brown
- AFTER THE BLAST BY ZOE KAZAN
- Langhorne Players
1%
Morgan Petronis
- DANGEROUS CORNER
- ActorsNET
1%
Roseann Enwright
- THE WORKER
- Town & Country Players
1%
Jules Gindraux
- COASTIE
- Shawnee Playhouse
1%
Lucy Fletcher
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- NCT (Narberth Community Theatre)
1%
Drew Seltzer
- NOISES OFF!
- Methacton Community Theater
1%Best Play A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
29%THE COTTAGE
- DCP Theatre
16%THE BLUE WHALE
- Shawnee Playhouse
5%FENCES
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
4%LITTLE WOMEN
- Village Players of Hatboro
4%NOISES OFF!
- Methacton Community Theater
4%POCATELLO
- Langhorne Players
3%THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
- DCP Theatre
3%CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Old Academy Players
3%PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE
- Town & Country Players
2%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Colonial Playhouse
2%4000 MILES
- Langhorne Players
2%BOEING BOEING
- Shawnee Playhouse
2%THE TAYLOR SWIFT/UNABOMBER PLAY
- The Proscenium at The Drake
2%NOW AND THEN
- ActorsNET
2%THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Village Players of Hatboro
2%HAMLET
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
1%MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Village Players of Hatboro
1%ONE-MAN NUTCRACKER
- Proscenium Theatre & The Drake
1%PRIMARY TRUST
- Philadelphia Theatre Company
1%WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION
- Town & Country Players
1%A ROCK SAILS BY
- DCP Theatre
1%A DOLL'S HOUSE
- ActorsNET
1%THE WOLVES
- PCS Theatre
1%THE THREE MUSKETEERS (IN SPACE)
- FaceTime Theatre
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jahn Kefa
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
27%
Bill & Colleen Algeo
- THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE
- DCP Theatre
13%
Midge McClosky
- CATS
- Shawnee Playhouse
9%
Brett Oliveira
- IN THE HEIGHTS
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
4%
Tom Weber
- NEWSIES
- Viviana Theatre
4%
Anton Volovsek
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Peoples Light
3%
Wren Workman
- FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
3%
Brett Oliveira
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%
Max Kubiak
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- In2YouArts
3%
Chris Haig
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Relic Theatre Company
2%
David Sharper
- TITANIC
- Town & Country Players
2%
Mickey Brown
- SEUSSICAL
- Star of the Day
2%
Chuck O'Neil
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
2%
David Sullivan
- POCATELLO
- Langhorne Players
2%
Chuck O'Neil Jr.
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
2%
Jamie Bradley
- CINDERELLA
- Town & Country Players
2%
Brett Oliveira
- FENCES
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
2%
Harvey Perelman
- NOISES OFF!
- Methacton Community Theater
2%
David Fischer
- HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Village Players of Hatboro
1%
Brett Oliveira
- EVITA
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
1%
Melissa Victor
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Newtown Arts Company
1%
Dino Capone
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Barnstormers Theater
1%
Cat Milone
- DANGEROUS CORNER
- ActorsNET
1%
Melissa Victor
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- Newtown Arts Company
1%
Jon Knapp
- PICASSO AT LAPIN AGILE
- Town & Country Players
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chris Dombrow
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
16%
David Krupski
- CATS
- The Shawnee Playhouse
13%
Seth Epstein
- FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
7%
Brett Oliveira
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
7%
Bill Algeo
- A ROCK SAILS BY
- DCP Theatre
5%
Liz Atkinson
- LA OTRA
- 1812 Productions
5%
Adriano Shaplin
- ONE-MAN NUTCRACKER
- Proscenium Theatre @ The Drake
5%
Brett Oliveira
- EVITA
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
4%
Steve Niles and Kira Stein
- ARCADIA
- Village Players of Hatboro
4%
Midge McClosky
- THE BLUE WHALE
- Shawnee Playhouse
4%
Chris Dombrow
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
4%
Larry Fowler
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Relic Theatre Company
3%
Abrham Bogale
- ETIQUETTE
- Pier Players Theatre Company
3%
Ryan Kadwill
- ROZ AND RAY
- Players Club of Swarthmore
3%
Paul Miletti
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
3%
Ryan Kadwill
- NOISES OFF!
- Methacton Community Theater
2%
Don Otto
- INTO THE WOODS
- NCT (Narberth Community Theatre)
2%
Caleb Flannery
- HAMLET
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
2%
Dirk Marks
- BOEING BOEING
- Shawnee Playhouse
2%
Marcus Dominguez
- BOLEROS FOR THE DISENCHANTED
- PCS Theatre
2%
Caleb Flannery
- THE FAIRYMAN
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
2%
Dan Black
- THE FAIRYMAN
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Michael Guerriere
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
23%
Liam Griffith
- OLIVER!
- Star of the Day
3%
Hayden Brown
- SEUSSICAL
- Center Stage Productions
3%
Lauren Ralston
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Ghostlight Players
3%
Olivia Stettler
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Ghostlight Players
3%
Alexis Goode
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
2%
Joseph Cutalo
- FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
2%
Alyssa Moore
- CINDERELLA
- Town & Country Players
2%
Johanna Gelbs
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
2%
Anthony Gaglione
- GREASE
- Shawnee Playhouse
2%
Alyssia Sims
- DISENCHANTED!
- Old Academy Players
2%
Ben Fried
- CABARET
- Playcrafters of Skippack
2%
Dawn Sheppard
- NEWSIES
- Viviana Theatre
2%
Samantha Lipperini
- GREASE
- Shawnee Playhouse
1%
Maria Pfender Seifert
- TITANIC
- Town & Country Players
1%
Bri Rosa
- CATS
- Shawnee Playhouse
1%
Liam McKernan
- FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
1%
Brooke Harrsch
- SHREK
- Civic Theater of Allentown
1%
Alyssa Wiltbank
- SHREK
- Neshaminy Valley Music Theatre
1%
Cassidy Butler
- FOOTLOOSE
- Playcrafters of Skippack
1%
alyssa weber
- HEATHERS
- cedar crest college
1%
Nikki Cohen
- HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
1%
Vanessa Ramos
- GREASE
- Shawnee Playhouse
1%
Lydia Walker
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
1%
Adam Chandler-Berrat
- SMALL BALL
- Philadelphia Theatre Company
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Darren Fouse
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Milford theater
26%
Marianne Dell'Aquila
- THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE
- DCP Theatre
16%
Alex Miller
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Milford theater
6%
Kris Tjornhom
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
4%
Ben Fried
- THE PHILADELPHIA STORY
- Playcrafters of Skippack
3%
Kyle Hulehan
- POCATELLO
- Langhorne Players
2%
Akeem Davis
- PRIMARY TRUST
- Philadelphia Theatre Company
2%
Isabelle Law
- THE BLUE WHALE
- Shawnee Playhouse
2%
Tom Stone
- CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Old Academy Players
2%
Bobby Riser
- PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE
- Town & Country Players
2%
Thomas Rush
- THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE
- DCP Theatre
2%
Skipper DeBlasio
- THE BLUE WHALE
- Shawnee Playhouse
2%
Meg Waldowski
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Village Players of Hatboro
1%
Emily Ewig
- POCATELLO
- Langhorne Players
1%
Kyra Lavine-Ertle
- THE BLUE WHALE
- Shawnee Playhouse
1%
Chris DeWitt
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Village Players of Hatboro
1%
Juliet Dunham
- BOEING BOEING
- Shawnee Playhouse
1%
Tiffany Peoples
- A ROCK SAILS BY
- DCP Theatre
1%
Christie Fischer
- CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Old Academy Players
1%
Cheyenne Malfaro
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS (IN SPACE)
- FaceTime theatre
1%
Esh Ryans
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- ActorsNET
1%
Dan Black
- HAMLET
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
1%
Chuck O'Neil III
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
1%
Sophia Senderov
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Village Players of Hatboro
1%
Danny Gleason
- POCATELLO
- Langhorne Players
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE
- DCP Theatre
27%SHREK
- Civic Theater of Allentown
12%A CHRISTMAS WIZARD OF OZ
- Shawnee Playhouse
11%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Players Club of Swarthmore
8%THE JUNGLE BOOK
- Shawnee Playhouse
8%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stars of Tomorrow- Newtown Arts Company
7%THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG PRINCE
- Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival
7%CAFE MURDER
- Classics for Kids- Newtown Arts Company
6%NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
6%DARE TO DREAM
- Star of the Day
4%RAINBOW FISH
- Star of the Day
4%Favorite Local Theatre
The Milford Theater
20%
Shawnee Playhouse
17%
DCP Theatre
12%
Pennsylvania Playhouse
3%
Langhorne Players
3%
Newtown Arts Company
3%
Town & Country Players
3%
Viviana Theatre
3%
The Ghostlight Players
3%
Players Club of Swarthmore
2%
Rebel Stages
2%
Star of the Day
2%
Civic Theatre
2%
In2YouArts
2%
Old Academy Players
2%
Bucks County Playhouse
1%
Playcrafters of Skippack
1%
The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
1%
Music Mountain Theatre
1%
SALT
1%
Neshaminy Valley Music Theatre
1%
The Pennsylvania Playhouse
1%
Milford Theater
1%
Peoples Light
1%
Relic Theatre Co.
1%