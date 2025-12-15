Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards; CATS Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Michael Marano - MOMENTS - Shawnee Playhouse 13%

SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN

12%

Zoe Mulzet -- The Pennsylvania Playhouse

RESILIENCE CABARET

9%

Carter Reichard -- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company

RESILIENCE CABARET

8%

Angel D'Andria -- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company

RAZZLE DAZZLE 'EM

6%

Jenny Lee Stern -- Bucks County Playhouse

THIS IS ME CABARET

6%

Deanna Mogianesi -- Pennsylvania Playhouse

ONE-MAN NUTCRACKER

5%

Chris Davis -- Proscenium Theatre @ The Drake

CINDERELLA

5%

Jennifer Lear -- Ritz Theatre Company

THIS IS ME CABARET

5%

Lucy Moore -- The Pennsylvania Playhouse

THIS IS ME CABARET

4%

Malana Wilson -- Pennsylvania Playhouse

BROADWAY SHOWSTOPPERS

4%

Chris Fitting -- Touring

RESILIENCE CABARET

4%

Giovanni Marini -- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company

A NOT SO SILENT NIGHT

4%

Cristian Rodriguez -- Danny Murphy Productions

A NOT SO SILENT NIGHT

4%

Danny Murphy and Brendan Hamel -- Danny Murphy Productions

A NOT SO SILENT NIGHT

3%

Isabella Box -- Danny Murphy Productions

DELCOBILLY

3%

Rick Reynolds -- Barnstormers Theater

HOLLIDAZZLE

3%

Laura Cilia -- NCT (Narberth Community Theatre)

A NOT SO SILENT NIGHT

2%

Nella Hilden -- Danny Murphy Productions

A NOT SO SILENT NIGHT

2%

Nicole Salerno -- Danny Murphy Productions

CATS

21%

Naomi Naughton -- Shawnee Playhouse

IN THE HEIGHTS

9%

Ali Santos -- Pennsylvania Playhouse

FOOTLOOSE

6%

Morgaine Ford-Workman and Alyssa Wiltbank -- Newtown Arts Company

ALL SHOOK UP

6%

Ash Booth -- Ghostlight Players

NEWSIES

4%

Matthew English -- Viviana Theatre

GREASE

4%

David Arzberger -- Shawnee Playhouse

ALL SHOOK UP

4%

Joseph Ambrosia -- The Milford Theater

HAIRSPRAY

3%

Devon Sinclair & Jenna Williamson -- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

Jenna Eberhardt -- In2YouArts

SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN

3%

Jessica Sturm -- PA Playhouse

CINDERELLA

3%

Marley Madding -- Town & Country Players

DISENCHANTED!

3%

Carson Long -- Old Academy Players

ARCADIA

3%

Kira Stein -- Village Players of Hatboro

SHREK

3%

Stephen Casey -- Neshaminy valley music theater

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

2%

Lester Holmes -- Newtown Arts Company

A FEW GOOD MEN

2%

Joseph Fuqua -- The Milford Theater

SHREK

2%

Mackenzie Lewis -- Civic Theater of Allentown

HEATHERS

2%

Joey Schubert -- cedar crest college

EVITA

2%

Gustavo Wons -- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

SPRING AWAKENING

2%

Julianna Babb -- Relic Theatre Company

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Patrick Murray -- Wilmington Drama League

SIGIN IN THE RAIN

1%

Jess Strum -- Pennsylvania playhouse

CHICAGO

1%

Shelli Pentimall Bookler and Tom Yenchick -- Forge Theatre

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

1%

Joey Schubert -- Pennsylvania Playhouse

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

1%

Katie VanNewkirk -- Barnstormers Theater

CATS

19%

Erik Simon -- The Shawnee Playhouse

THE WEDDING SINGER

6%

Adriana Stigliano Beers -- In2YouArts

INTO THE WOODS

6%

Kimberly May -- The Milford Theater

THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE

5%

Madison Hart -- DCP Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN

5%

Annalise Settefrati -- Village Players of Hatboro

ALL SHOOK UP

5%

Brian Sell -- The Ghostlight Players

CINDERELLA

4%

Anne Hauck -- Town & Country Players

GREASE

3%

Barbara Beltz -- The Shawnee Playhouse

FOOTLOOSE

3%

Michelle Hediger -- Newtown Arts Company

SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN

3%

Todd Burkel -- The Pennsylvania playhouse

HAIRSPRAY

3%

Brenda McGuire & Heather Sheldon -- The Bill Muitmer Summer Theatre Series

SPRING AWAKENING

3%

Asaki Kuruma -- Relic Theatre Company

HEATHERS

3%

Will Morris -- cedar crest college

ALL SHOOK UP

3%

Joseph Ambrosia -- The Milford Theater

CATS

3%

Kai Powell -- The Shawnee Playhouse

FOOTLOOSE

3%

Matthew Hogeland -- Playcrafters of Skippack

BEAUTY & THE BEAST

3%

Olivia Domaleski -- Rebel Stages

TITANIC

2%

Nancy Ridgeway -- Town & Country Players

SHREK

2%

Kelcie Cosgrove -- Civic Theater of Allentown

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Rigby Maiatico -- Civic Theatre

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

2%

Todd Burkel -- PA Playhouse

EVITA

2%

Brenda McGuire & Heather Sheldon -- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

THE WIZARD OF OZ

2%

Lucy Moth -- Players Club of Swarthmore

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

2%

Camilla Dely -- Peoples Light

THE COTTAGE

1%

Cathy Zeller -- DCP Theatre

CATS

29%

- Shawnee Playhouse

SIGIN IN THE RAIN

10%

- Pennsylvania Playhouse

FOOTLOOSE

10%

- Newtown Arts Company

ALL SHOOK UP

9%

- Ghostlight Players

ALL SHOOK UP

8%

- The Milford Theater

GREASE

7%

- The Shawnee Playhouse

HAIRSPRAY

7%

- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

SHREK

6%

- Neshaminy Valley Music Theatre

THE WEDDING SINGER

6%

- In2YouArts - The Sherman Theater

HAIRSPRAY

6%

- Wilmington Drama League

EVITA

3%

- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

CATS

19%

Naomi Naughton -- Shawnee Playhouse

INTO THE WOODS

7%

Joseph Ambrosia -- The Milford Theater

NEWSIES

4%

Matthew English -- Viviana Theatre

ALL SHOOK UP

4%

Brian Sell -- Ghostlight Players

DISENCHANTED!

4%

Annie Hnatko -- Old Academy Players

THE WIZARD OF OZ, THE MUSICAL

4%

Anne Marie Scalies -- PCS

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

3%

Christina Breeman -- Newtown Arts Company

BEAUTY & THE BEAST

3%

Brandon Hanks -- Rebel Stages

GREASE

3%

Mackenzie Maula -- The Shawnee Playhouse

TITANIC

3%

Brad Ogden -- Town and Country Players

CABARET

3%

Leena Devlin -- Playcrafters of Skippack

IN THE HEIGHTS

3%

Jonathan Shehab -- Pennsylvania Playhouse - Bethlehem

OLIVER!

3%

Daniel Petrovich -- Star of the Day

FOOTLOOSE!

3%

Morgaine Ford-Workman -- Newtown Arts Company

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Darah Donaher -- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

Joseph Ambrosia -- The Milford Theater

FOOTLOOSE

2%

Rachel Fisher -- Playcrafters of Skippack

CINDERELLA

2%

Kallie Cooper-Damon -- Town & Country Players

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Patrick Murray -- Wilmington Drama League

SHREK

2%

William Sanders -- Civic Theater of Allentown

ONCE

2%

Megan Knowlton Balne -- Masquerade Theatre

SHREK

2%

Stephen Casey -- Neshaminy valley music theater

ROCK OF AGES

1%

Anthony SanFilippo -- Players Club of Swarthmore

SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN

1%

Rachel Lutz -- Pennsylvania Playhouse

110 IN THE SHADE

1%

Bill Gilbertson -- Footlighters Theater

A FEW GOOD MEN

24%

Joseph Fuqua -- The Milford Theater

THE BLUE WHALE

8%

Midge McClosky -- Shawnee Playhouse

FENCES

8%

Adam Newborn -- Pennsylvania Playhouse

THE TAYLOR SWIFT/UNABOMBER PLAY

5%

Abby Davis -- The Proscenium at The Drake

THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE

5%

Colleen Algeo/Jane Spigel -- DCP Theatre

POCATELLO

4%

Jack Bathke -- Langhorne Players

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE

3%

Ashley Lora-Lee -- Village Players of Hatboro

THE PHILADELPHIA STORY

3%

Emily-Grace Murray -- Playcrafters of Skippack

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

3%

Josh Tull -- Old Academy Players

HAMLET

3%

Carter Reichard -- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company

PRIMARY TRUST

2%

Amina Robinson -- Philadelphia Theatre Co.

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

2%

Sally Foster-Chang -- NCT (Narberth Community Theatre)

THE COTTAGE

2%

Thomas Rush -- DCP Theatre

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE

2%

Ashley Teneza -- Village Players of Hatboro

PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE

2%

Jessa Casner -- Town & Country Players

A RINGING OF DOORBELLS

2%

Caity Logan -- Town & Country Players

WOMEN AND THE FICTION THAT THEY WRITE

2%

Giovanni Marini -- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company

BULL IN A CHINA SHOP

2%

Cameron Kunsman & Carter Reichard -- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company

THE WORKER

1%

Paul Pride -- Town & Country Players

A ROCK SAILS BY

1%

Ray Thompson -- DCP Theatre

4000 MILES

1%

Debi Kierst -- Langhorne Players

THE WOLVES

1%

Kayla Bowe -- PCS Theatre

CROSSING DELANCEY

1%

Joel Rosenwasser -- Allens Lane Art Center

THE THREE MUSKETEERS

1%

Joshua Starczewski -- FaceTime Theatre

DANGEROUS CORNER

1%

Cat Miller -- ActorsNET

CATS

18%

- The Shawnee Playhouse

INTO THE WOODS

5%

- The Milford Theater

NEWSIES

4%

- Viviana Theatre

POCATELLO

4%

- Langhorne Players

ALL SHOOK UP

3%

- The Ghostlight players

GREASE

3%

- Shawnee Playhouse

IN THE HEIGHTS

3%

- Pennsylvania Playhouse

TITANIC

3%

- Town & Country Players

OLIVER!

3%

- Star of the Day

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

- In2YouArts-The Sherman Theater

FOOTLOOSE

2%

- Newtown Arts Company

SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN

2%

- Pennsylvania Playhouse

THE PROM

2%

- Methacton Community Theatre

A ROCK SAILS BY

2%

- DCP Theatre

SHREK

2%

- Neshaminy Valley Music Theatre

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

- The Milford Theater

HAIRSPRAY

2%

- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

RABBIT HOLE

2%

- The Stagecrafters Theater

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

- Civic Theatre

SEUSSICAL

2%

- Star of the Day

A FEW GOOD MEN

2%

- The Milford Theater

MOON OVER BUFFALO

1%

- Village Players of Hatboro

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

1%

- Peoples Light

SPRING AWAKENING

1%

- Relic Theatre Company

LITTLE WOMEN

1%

- Village Players of Hatboro

INTO THE WOODS

20%

Robert Lozada -- The Milford Theater

BEAUTY & THE BEAST

5%

Brandon Hanks -- Rebel Stages

A ROCK SAILS BY

5%

Bill Algeo -- DCP Theatre

FOOTLOOSE

4%

Holden Sysler -- Newtown Arts Company

IN THE HEIGHTS

4%

Brett Oliveira -- Pennsylvania Playhouse

DANGEROUS CORNER

4%

Andrena Wishnie -- ActorsNET

TITANIC

4%

Scott Monsees -- Town & Country Players

LA OTRA

4%

Krista Smith -- 1812 Productions

CATS

3%

Chris Hnasko -- The Shawnee Playhouse

OLIVER!

3%

Carl Link -- Star of the Day

GREASE

3%

Chris Hnasko -- The Shawnee Playhouse

ETIQUETTE

3%

Abrham Bogale -- Pier Players Theatre Company

SPRING AWAKENING

3%

Bless Rudisill -- Relic Theatre Company

HAIRSPRAY

3%

Brett Oliveira -- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE

3%

Bill Algeo -- DCP Theatre

EVITA

3%

Brett Oliveira -- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

DISENCHANTED!

2%

Steve Hnatko -- Old Academy Players

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

2%

Brett Oliveiro -- Pennsylvania playhouse

A FEW GOOD MEN

2%

Robert Lozada -- The Milford Theater

CATS

2%

Christopher Hnasko -- Shawnee Playhouse

CINDERELLA

2%

Scott Monsees -- Town & Country Players

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

2%

Ebony Burton -- Peoples Light

CHICAGO

2%

Tom Yenchick -- Forge Theatre

NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE

2%

Harley Cooper -- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

Robert Lozada -- The Milford Theater

INTO THE WOODS

16%

Alvera Sylvester -- The Milford Theater

CATS

12%

Bryan Scotton -- The Shawnee Playhouse

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

5%

Amanda Haag -- PA Playhouse

FOOTLOOSE

5%

Susan Den Outer -- Newtown Arts Company

ALL SHOOK UP

5%

Mark Urmson -- The Ghostlight Players

CINDERELLA

4%

Heidi New -- Town & Country Players

THE WEDDING SINGER

4%

Todd Deen -- In2YouArts

BEAUTY & THE BEAST

4%

Deanna Badik -- Rebel Stages

TITANIC

4%

Susan Den Outer -- Town & Country Players

NEWSIES

3%

Eileen Fields -- Viviana Theatre

SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN

3%

Amanda Haag -- Pennsylvania Playhouse

HAIRSPRAY

3%

Nicholas Conti -- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

FOOTLOOSE

3%

Olivia Ruth -- Playcrafters of Skippack

GREASE

3%

Noelle Vallario -- The Shawnee Playhouse

SHREK

2%

Nick Conti -- Civic Theater of Allentown

OLIVER!

2%

Mel Nichols -- Star of the Day

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Nick Conti -- Civic Theatre

SPRING AWAKENING

2%

Jake Collins -- Relic Theatre Company

CHICAGO

2%

Denise Wisneski -- Forge Theatre

ONCE

2%

Kristy Joe -- Masquerade Theatre

KISS ME, KATE

2%

Thomas Fosnocht & Val Zvinyatskovsky -- Quintessence Theatre

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

Sandy Stalter -- The Milford Theater

NEXT TO NORMAL

2%

Joe Perry -- FaceTime Theatre

EVITA

2%

Lucille DeMasi Kincaid -- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Raquel Garcia -- Narberth Community Theatre

CATS

17%

- Shawnee Playhouse

INTO THE WOODS

6%

- The Milford Theater

NEWSIES

4%

- Viviana Theatre

IN THE HEIGHTS

3%

- Pennsylvania Playhouse

TITANIC

3%

- Town & Country Players

GREASE

3%

- Shawnee Playhouse

OLIVER!

3%

- Star of the Day

ALL SHOOK UP

3%

- The Milford Theater

ALL SHOOK UP

3%

- Ghostlight Players

BEAUTY & THE BEAST

3%

- Rebel Stages

FOOTLOOSE!

3%

- Newtown Arts Company

ROCK OF AGES

3%

- Players Club of Swarthmore

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

- In2YouArts

SHREK

2%

- Neshaminy Valley Music Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

2%

- Peoples Light

SHREK

2%

- Civic Theatre

FOOTLOOSE

2%

- Playcrafters of Skippack

CABARET

2%

- Playcrafters of Skippack

LEADER OF THE PACK

2%

- Bucks County Playhouse

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

- Music Mountain Theatre

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

2%

- Newtown Arts Company

THE PROM

2%

- Methacton Community Theatre

DISENCHANTED!

2%

- Old Academy Players

NEXT TO NORMAL

2%

- FaceTime Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

2%

- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

THE BLUE WHALE

24%

- Shawnee Playhouse

WOMEN AND THE FICTION THAT THEY WRITE

12%

- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company

A ROCK SAILS BY

10%

- DCP Theatre

THE TAYLOR SWIFT/UNABOMBER PLAY

10%

- The Proscenium at The Drake

LA OTRA

7%

- 1812 Productions

THE BALLAD OF KING HENRY

6%

- PCS Theatre

WISHING TO GROW UP BRIGHTLY

5%

- Theatre Horizon

PENELOPE

5%

- Theatre Horizon

ETIQUETTE

5%

- Pier Players Theatre Company

INK & PAINT

4%

- Pier Players Theatre Company/Media Theatre

THE FAIRYMAN

4%

- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company

PINKY PROMISE

3%

- Paper Doll Ensemble

FELIPILLO

3%

- Beacon Theatre

LIONS

3%

- Lightning Rod Special

CATS

23%

Michael Guerriere -- The Shawnee Playhouse

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

4%

Amanda Cutalo -- Newtown Arts Company

GREASE

3%

Jovon Barnes -- Shawnee Playhouse

SEUSSICAL

2%

Alexis Leon -- Star of the Day

CHICAGO

2%

Allison Toth -- Main Street Theater

TITANIC

2%

Alyssa Moore -- Town & Country Players

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

Dorian Bean -- Ghostlight Players

SHREK

2%

Dakota Yates -- Neshaminy valley music theater

THE PROM

2%

Serena Barone -- Methacton Community Theatre

NEWSIES

2%

Brendan Baldwin -- Viviana Theatre

FOOTLOOSE

2%

Jane Vitelli -- Playcrafters of Skippack

SHREK

2%

James Legette -- Neshaminy valley music theater

IN THE HEIGHTS

2%

Hailey Lara -- Pennsylvania Playhouse

CATS

2%

Joseph Ambrosia -- Shawnee Playhouse

CABARET

2%

Emily-Grace Murray -- Playcrafters of Skippack

CATS

2%

David Arzberger -- Shawnee Playhouse

ONCE

1%

Courtney Bird -- Masquerade Theatre

DISENCHANTED!

1%

Carson Long -- Old Academy Players

BEAUTY & THE BEAST

1%

Malana Wilson -- Rebel Stages

HAIRSPRAY

1%

Nikki Cohen -- NCC Summer Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

1%

Elizabeth Axler -- Music Mountain Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

1%

Alicia Huppman -- NCT (Narberth Community Theatre)

CINDERELLA

1%

Tricia (Curley) Clark -- Town & Country Players

INTO THE WOODS

1%

Shannon Felletter -- The Milford Theater

FOOTLOOSE

1%

Gregory Kooker -- Playcrafters of Skippack

A FEW GOOD MEN

29%

Michael Guerriere -- The Milford Theater

THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE

15%

Braden Dell'Aquila -- DCP Theatre

LA OTRA

4%

Yajaira Paredes -- 1812 Productions

HAMLET

3%

Alyssa Steiner -- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company

A FEW GOOD MEN

3%

AnnaLee Marine Paige -- The Milford Theater

A FEW GOOD MEN

3%

Taylor James -- The Milford Theater

THE BLUE WHALE

3%

Esther Vough -- Shawnee Playhouse

LITTLE WOMEN

3%

Josie O'Connell -- Village Players of Hatboro

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME

2%

Matt Johnston -- Old Academy Players

THE WOLVES

2%

Angelina Canavan -- PCS Theatre

HAMLET

2%

Zachary Lentz -- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company

ROZ AND RAY

1%

Emily-Grace Murray -- Players Club of Swarthmore

DIAL M FOR MURDER

1%

Margaret Wilson -- PA Playhouse

THE BLUE WHALE

1%

Cadence Bohdal -- Shawnee Playhouse

BOEING BOEING

1%

Kelly Krieger -- Shawnee Playhouse

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROVE

1%

Darwin Zehr -- DCP Theatre

PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE

1%

Angelina Meehan -- Town & Country Players

PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE

1%

Caitlin Davies -- Town & Country Players

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

1%

Barbara Scanlon -- Colonial Playhouse

AFTER THE BLAST BY ZOE KAZAN

1%

Caity Brown -- Langhorne Players

DANGEROUS CORNER

1%

Morgan Petronis -- ActorsNET

THE WORKER

1%

Roseann Enwright -- Town & Country Players

COASTIE

1%

Jules Gindraux -- Shawnee Playhouse

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

1%

Lucy Fletcher -- NCT (Narberth Community Theatre)

NOISES OFF!

1%

Drew Seltzer -- Methacton Community Theater

A FEW GOOD MEN

29%

- The Milford Theater

THE COTTAGE

16%

- DCP Theatre

THE BLUE WHALE

5%

- Shawnee Playhouse

FENCES

4%

- Pennsylvania Playhouse

LITTLE WOMEN

4%

- Village Players of Hatboro

NOISES OFF!

4%

- Methacton Community Theater

POCATELLO

3%

- Langhorne Players

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE

3%

- DCP Theatre

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME

3%

- Old Academy Players

PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE

2%

- Town & Country Players

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

- Colonial Playhouse

4000 MILES

2%

- Langhorne Players

BOEING BOEING

2%

- Shawnee Playhouse

THE TAYLOR SWIFT/UNABOMBER PLAY

2%

- The Proscenium at The Drake

NOW AND THEN

2%

- ActorsNET

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE

2%

- Village Players of Hatboro

HAMLET

1%

- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company

MOON OVER BUFFALO

1%

- Village Players of Hatboro

ONE-MAN NUTCRACKER

1%

- Proscenium Theatre & The Drake

PRIMARY TRUST

1%

- Philadelphia Theatre Company

WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION

1%

- Town & Country Players

A ROCK SAILS BY

1%

- DCP Theatre

A DOLL'S HOUSE

1%

- ActorsNET

THE WOLVES

1%

- PCS Theatre

THE THREE MUSKETEERS (IN SPACE)

1%

- FaceTime Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

27%

Jahn Kefa -- The Milford Theater

THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE

13%

Bill & Colleen Algeo -- DCP Theatre

CATS

9%

Midge McClosky -- Shawnee Playhouse

IN THE HEIGHTS

4%

Brett Oliveira -- Pennsylvania Playhouse

NEWSIES

4%

Tom Weber -- Viviana Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

3%

Anton Volovsek -- Peoples Light

FOOTLOOSE

3%

Wren Workman -- Newtown Arts Company

HAIRSPRAY

3%

Brett Oliveira -- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

Max Kubiak -- In2YouArts

SPRING AWAKENING

2%

Chris Haig -- Relic Theatre Company

TITANIC

2%

David Sharper -- Town & Country Players

SEUSSICAL

2%

Mickey Brown -- Star of the Day

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

Chuck O'Neil -- The Milford Theater

POCATELLO

2%

David Sullivan -- Langhorne Players

A FEW GOOD MEN

2%

Chuck O'Neil Jr. -- The Milford Theater

CINDERELLA

2%

Jamie Bradley -- Town & Country Players

FENCES

2%

Brett Oliveira -- Pennsylvania Playhouse

NOISES OFF!

2%

Harvey Perelman -- Methacton Community Theater

HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE

1%

David Fischer -- Village Players of Hatboro

EVITA

1%

Brett Oliveira -- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

THE CRUCIBLE

1%

Melissa Victor -- Newtown Arts Company

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

1%

Dino Capone -- Barnstormers Theater

DANGEROUS CORNER

1%

Cat Milone -- ActorsNET

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

1%

Melissa Victor -- Newtown Arts Company

PICASSO AT LAPIN AGILE

1%

Jon Knapp -- Town & Country Players

INTO THE WOODS

16%

Chris Dombrow -- The Milford Theater

CATS

13%

David Krupski -- The Shawnee Playhouse

FOOTLOOSE

7%

Seth Epstein -- Newtown Arts Company

HAIRSPRAY

7%

Brett Oliveira -- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

A ROCK SAILS BY

5%

Bill Algeo -- DCP Theatre

LA OTRA

5%

Liz Atkinson -- 1812 Productions

ONE-MAN NUTCRACKER

5%

Adriano Shaplin -- Proscenium Theatre @ The Drake

EVITA

4%

Brett Oliveira -- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

ARCADIA

4%

Steve Niles and Kira Stein -- Village Players of Hatboro

THE BLUE WHALE

4%

Midge McClosky -- Shawnee Playhouse

A FEW GOOD MEN

4%

Chris Dombrow -- The Milford Theater

SPRING AWAKENING

3%

Larry Fowler -- Relic Theatre Company

ETIQUETTE

3%

Abrham Bogale -- Pier Players Theatre Company

ROZ AND RAY

3%

Ryan Kadwill -- Players Club of Swarthmore

ALL SHOOK UP

3%

Paul Miletti -- The Milford Theater

NOISES OFF!

2%

Ryan Kadwill -- Methacton Community Theater

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Don Otto -- NCT (Narberth Community Theatre)

HAMLET

2%

Caleb Flannery -- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company

BOEING BOEING

2%

Dirk Marks -- Shawnee Playhouse

BOLEROS FOR THE DISENCHANTED

2%

Marcus Dominguez -- PCS Theatre

THE FAIRYMAN

2%

Caleb Flannery -- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company

THE FAIRYMAN

1%

Dan Black -- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company

INTO THE WOODS

23%

Michael Guerriere -- The Milford Theater

OLIVER!

3%

Liam Griffith -- Star of the Day

SEUSSICAL

3%

Hayden Brown -- Center Stage Productions

ALL SHOOK UP

3%

Lauren Ralston -- The Ghostlight Players

ALL SHOOK UP

3%

Olivia Stettler -- Ghostlight Players

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

Alexis Goode -- The Milford Theater

FOOTLOOSE

2%

Joseph Cutalo -- Newtown Arts Company

CINDERELLA

2%

Alyssa Moore -- Town & Country Players

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Johanna Gelbs -- The Milford Theater

GREASE

2%

Anthony Gaglione -- Shawnee Playhouse

DISENCHANTED!

2%

Alyssia Sims -- Old Academy Players

CABARET

2%

Ben Fried -- Playcrafters of Skippack

NEWSIES

2%

Dawn Sheppard -- Viviana Theatre

GREASE

1%

Samantha Lipperini -- Shawnee Playhouse

TITANIC

1%

Maria Pfender Seifert -- Town & Country Players

CATS

1%

Bri Rosa -- Shawnee Playhouse

FOOTLOOSE

1%

Liam McKernan -- Newtown Arts Company

SHREK

1%

Brooke Harrsch -- Civic Theater of Allentown

SHREK

1%

Alyssa Wiltbank -- Neshaminy Valley Music Theatre

FOOTLOOSE

1%

Cassidy Butler -- Playcrafters of Skippack

HEATHERS

1%

alyssa weber -- cedar crest college

HAIRSPRAY

1%

Nikki Cohen -- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

GREASE

1%

Vanessa Ramos -- Shawnee Playhouse

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

1%

Lydia Walker -- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

SMALL BALL

1%

Adam Chandler-Berrat -- Philadelphia Theatre Company

A FEW GOOD MEN

26%

Darren Fouse -- Milford theater

THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE

16%

Marianne Dell'Aquila -- DCP Theatre

A FEW GOOD MEN

6%

Alex Miller -- Milford theater

A FEW GOOD MEN

4%

Kris Tjornhom -- The Milford Theater

THE PHILADELPHIA STORY

3%

Ben Fried -- Playcrafters of Skippack

POCATELLO

2%

Kyle Hulehan -- Langhorne Players

PRIMARY TRUST

2%

Akeem Davis -- Philadelphia Theatre Company

THE BLUE WHALE

2%

Isabelle Law -- Shawnee Playhouse

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME

2%

Tom Stone -- Old Academy Players

PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE

2%

Bobby Riser -- Town & Country Players

THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

2%

Thomas Rush -- DCP Theatre

THE BLUE WHALE

2%

Skipper DeBlasio -- Shawnee Playhouse

LITTLE WOMEN

1%

Meg Waldowski -- Village Players of Hatboro

POCATELLO

1%

Emily Ewig -- Langhorne Players

THE BLUE WHALE

1%

Kyra Lavine-Ertle -- Shawnee Playhouse

LITTLE WOMEN

1%

Chris DeWitt -- Village Players of Hatboro

BOEING BOEING

1%

Juliet Dunham -- Shawnee Playhouse

A ROCK SAILS BY

1%

Tiffany Peoples -- DCP Theatre

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME

1%

Christie Fischer -- Old Academy Players

THE THREE MUSKETEERS (IN SPACE)

1%

Cheyenne Malfaro -- FaceTime theatre

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

1%

Esh Ryans -- ActorsNET

HAMLET

1%

Dan Black -- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company

A FEW GOOD MEN

1%

Chuck O'Neil III -- The Milford Theater

LITTLE WOMEN

1%

Sophia Senderov -- Village Players of Hatboro

POCATELLO

1%

Danny Gleason -- Langhorne Players

THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE

27%

- DCP Theatre

SHREK

12%

- Civic Theater of Allentown

A CHRISTMAS WIZARD OF OZ

11%

- Shawnee Playhouse

THE WIZARD OF OZ

8%

- Players Club of Swarthmore

THE JUNGLE BOOK

8%

- Shawnee Playhouse

THE WIZARD OF OZ

7%

- Stars of Tomorrow- Newtown Arts Company

THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG PRINCE

7%

- Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival

CAFE MURDER

6%

- Classics for Kids- Newtown Arts Company

NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE

6%

- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

DARE TO DREAM

4%

- Star of the Day

RAINBOW FISH

4%

- Star of the Day

20%

The Milford Theater

17%

Shawnee Playhouse

12%

DCP Theatre

3%

Pennsylvania Playhouse

3%

Langhorne Players

3%

Newtown Arts Company

3%

Town & Country Players

3%

Viviana Theatre

3%

The Ghostlight Players

2%

Players Club of Swarthmore

2%

Rebel Stages

2%

Star of the Day

2%

Civic Theatre

2%

In2YouArts

2%

Old Academy Players

1%

Bucks County Playhouse

1%

Playcrafters of Skippack

1%

The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

1%

Music Mountain Theatre

1%

SALT

1%

Neshaminy Valley Music Theatre

1%

The Pennsylvania Playhouse

1%

Milford Theater

1%

Peoples Light

1%

Relic Theatre Co.

