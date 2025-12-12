 tracker
Photos: Kate Hamill's LITTLE WOMEN Gets Regional Premiere at Hedgerow Theatre Company

Kate Hamill adaptation to be staged at Hedgerow Theatre Company in Rose Valley.

By: Dec. 12, 2025

Hedgerow Theatre Company will present the regional premiere of LITTLE WOMEN, playwright Kate Hamill’s stage adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel, at its 100-seat theatre in Rose Valley. The production will run through December 28 and will be staged in Hedgerow’s historic 19th-century grist mill. Check out photos of the show.

The play follows sisters Jo, Meg, Amy, and Beth March as they come of age during the American Civil War, navigating personal ambition, family responsibility, and societal expectations. Hamill’s adaptation reframes the classic novel for the stage, focusing on themes of individuality, creativity, and the evolving bonds between the sisters.

Hedgerow’s production will incorporate live music performed onstage by the cast, with actors singing and playing instruments as part of the storytelling. The approach places the performers at the center of the narrative while integrating music into the dramatic structure of the play.

Photo Credit: Sarah Mackus

Minou Pourshariati, Marissa Emerson, Max _Olive_ Gallagher, and Leo Mock

Marissa Emerson, Max _Olive_ Gallagher, Bob Weick, James Arthel Reilly, Mino Pourshariati, Jameka Monet Wilson, and Emily-Grace Murray

Leo Mock, Marissa Emerson, Minou Pourshariati, Emily-Grace Murray, Jameka Monet Wilson, and James Arthel Reilly

Max _Olive_ Gallagher and Marissa Emerson

Marissa Emerson and Jameka Monet Wilson

James Arthel Reilly and Minou Pourshariati

Marissa Emerson and Max _Olive_ Gallagher

Max _Olive_ Gallagher and Marissa Emerson

Max _Olive_ Gallagher and Marissa Emerson

Marissa Emerson and Jameka Monet Wilson

Jameka Monet Wilson

Marissa Emerson, Minou Pourshariati, and Jameka Monet Wilson



