11th Hour Theatre Company & Cardinal Stage Will Present HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH

11th Hour Theatre Company and Cardinal Stage team up to present the fourth-wall smashing musical sensation, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH. This production will be directed by 11th Hour co-founder and resident director, Megan Nicole O'Brien, and star another 11th Hour co-founder and local favorite, Steve Pacek, in the title role. This wickedly funny rock musical will first have performances in Philadelphia before crossing state lines to run at Cardinal Stage in Bloomington, Indiana. This co-production was a no-brainer for both companies, as the Cardinal Stage Artistic Director is former 11th Hour Associate Producer, and home-grown powerhouse, Kate Galvin. Tickets are $51 (including a $4 processing fee) and can be purchased online at www.11thhourtheatrecompany.org or by phone at 267-987-9865.

Rolling Stone's "Best Rock Musical Ever" endlessly praised by audiences and critics alike, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH tells the story of one of the most unique characters to ever hit the stage. Hedwig Schmidt is an "internationally ignored song stylist" who fled East Germany after a botched sex-change operation and emerged from a Kansas trailer park as a rock and roll goddess. Backed by her band, The Angry Inch, she recounts her moving journey to wholeness in this wickedly funny and heartbreaking rock-musical.

"We are so excited to be partnering with 11th Hour on this production. Steve Pacek starred in The Glass Menagerie at Cardinal last season and our audience is really looking forward to seeing him as Hedwig. For us this is a great chance to collaborate with a company that I know well and start branching out into co-producing locally and regionally," says Kate Galvin.

The show will begin previews in Philadelphia April 23rd, with press opening Monday, April 27th. Shows run until May 10th, 2020 at Christ Church Neighborhood House.

The Philadelphia production will be designed by Britton Mauk (Set), Scott McMaster (Costumes/Wigs), Lucas Fendlay (Sound), Noelle McManus (Props), and Christina Wantanabe (Lighting).

We will have a special LGBTQ+ Happy Hour from 5-7pm before the performance on April 30th. Join us for entertainment by drag star Miss Elaine and local visual artist Nyk Lifson.

11th Hour Theatre Co. & Cardinal Stage present:

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH

By John Cameron Mitchell

Music by Stephen Trask

Directed by Megan Nicole O'Brien

Music Directed by Dan Kazemi

DATES: April 23rd-May 10th

LOCATION: Christ Church Neighborhood House

PRICE: $19-$51

www.11thhourtheatrecompany.org/shows/hedwig-and-the-angry-inch/

About the Creators

John Cameron Mitchell is an actor, writer, director, and producer best known for his work on Hedwig and the Angry Inch. He grew hating himself because of his homosexuality, but all that was changing fast. Inspired by the memory of an East German woman - probably a part-time prostitute - who had babysat for his brother Colin while his father was stationed in Berlin, Mitchell conceived of the central character in what was to become the pivotal project of his life,Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Hedwig, whom Mitchell played in drag, evolved over a period of time and through many cabaret performances into a transgendered rocker who had undergone a botched sex-change operation and whose love life and career were on the rocks. The final version of the show, with the songs of Stephen Trask integral to the plot, took New York City by storm and led to the making of the movie in 2001. Besides becoming a Golden Globe®-nominated film, he has also earned three Obies and three Drama Desk Award nominations for his work off-Broadway and at Lincoln Center.

Stephen Trask is an American musician and composer who graduated from Wesleyan University. Trask composed the music and lyrics for the stage musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch (also a 2001 film) and his real-life band,Cheater, performed as Hedwig's band "The Angry Inch". He received an Obie Award for the play and a Grammy Award nomination for the movie. He has done five films with filmmaker Paul Weitz. He composed the score for 2004's In Good Company and American Dreamz, for which he also co-wrote the numerous songs the contestants sing, as well as the 2009 film Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant





