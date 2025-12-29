 tracker
Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards; LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Leads Best Musical!

Voting continues through December 31, 2025.

By: Dec. 29, 2025
This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Drew Anthony - A VERY MUSICAL THEATRE CHRISTMAS - Planet Royale 49%

Tomas Clifford - TOMAS CLIFFORD GOT STOOD UP - The Court 36%

Cougar Morrison - TUCKSHOP - Tone & Cheek Productions 8%

Mama Alto - TRANSCENDENT - City of Belmont After Dark Lounge 7%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jamie and Suzi Rolton - FOOTLOOSE - Planet Royale 50%

Connie Wetherilt - GUYS & DOLLS - Koorliny Arts Centre 26%

Ebony Uetake - TUCK EVERLASTING - Darlington Theatre Players 12%

Jordan D'Arcy - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Stirling Theatre 11%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Annette Stivaletta - FOOTLOOSE - Planet Royale 53%

Tashlin Church - TUCK EVERLASTING - Marloo Theatre 14%

Sarah McCabe - LIZZIE - Milky Way Productions 13%

Madeleine Shaw - KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB - Stirling Theatre 12%

Lyn Hutcheon - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Stirling Theatre 9%

Best Direction Of A Musical
Drew Anthony - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Planet Royale 51%

RP van der Westhuizen - GUYS & DOLLS - Koorliny Arts Centre 23%

Sophie David - TUCK EVERLASTING - Darlington Theatre Players 11%

Chris Alvaro - ASSASSINS - Roleystone Theatre 7%

Kimberley Shaw - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Stirling Theatre 6%

Luke Miller and Kieran Ridgway - LIZZIE - Milky Way Productions 3%

Best Direction Of A Play
Drew Anthony - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Heath Ledger Theatre 63%

Kimberley Shaw - KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB - Stirling Theatre 13%

Chris McRae - SHRINE - Darlington Theatre Players 12%

Lewis Johnston - THE GREAT EMU WAR - Goldfields Repertory Club 4%

Barry Park - HANSARD - Garrick Theatre 4%

Vanessa Jensen - CHALKFACE - Melville Theatre 4%

Best Ensemble
FOOTLOOSE - Planet Royale 59%

ASSASSINS - Roleystone Theatre 17%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Darlington Theatre Players 15%

KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB - Stirling Theatre 5%

CHALKFACE - Melville Theatre 4%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Drew Anthony and Max Mackenzie - FOOTLOOSE - Planet Royale 50%

Caelan Morris - TOMAS CLIFFORD GOT STOOD UP - The Court 23%

Shelly Miller - TUCK EVERLASTING - Darlington Theatre Players 15%

John Woolrych - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Stirling Theatre 8%

Bailey Fellows - LIZZIE - Milky Way Productions 5%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Tara Oorjitham and Taui Pinker - GUYS & DOLLS - Koorliny Arts Centre 37%

Tomas Clifford - TOMAS CLIFFORD GOT STOOD UP - The Court 26%

Joshua Hollander - TUCK EVERLASTING - Darlington Theatre Players 16%

Isabella Bourgalt de Courduray - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Stirling Theatre 11%

Akari Komoto - LIZZIE - Milky Way Productions 10%

Best Musical
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Planet Royale 52%

GUYS & DOLLS - Koorliny Arts Centre 20%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Darlington Theatre Players 10%

ASSASSINS - Roleystone Theatre 10%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Stirling Theatre 5%

LIZZIE - Milky Way Productions 3%

Best New Play Or Musical
PLIED AND PREJUDICE - Downstairs at the Maj 45%

MAN UP! THE MUSICAL - Planet Royale 39%

KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB - Stirling Theatre 15%

Best Performer In A Musical
Blake Jenkins - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Planet Royale 23%

Emily Lambert - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Planet Royale 22%

Sienna Mackay - FOOTLOOSE - Planet Royale 17%

Ethan Churchill - FOOTLOOSE - Planet Royale 12%

Blair Price-Morgan - TUCK EVERLASTING - Marloo Theatre 4%

Jemima Lee - TUCK EVERLASTING - Marloo theatre 4%

Ben Clarke - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Stirling Theatre 3%

Danielle Batista - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Stirling Theatre 3%

Lukas Perez - LIZZIE - Milky Way Productions 3%

Matthew Walford - FIRST DATE - Koorliny Arts Centre 3%

Sarah McCabe - LIZZIE - Milky Way Productions 2%

Oliver Temby - TUCK EVERLASTING - Marloo Theatre 2%

Sonni Byrne - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Stirling Theatre 2%

Brittany Isaia - LIZZIE - Milky Way Productions 1%

Jessica Huysing - LIZZIE - Milky Way Productions 1%

Best Performer In A Play
Chloe-Jean Vincent - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Heath Ledger Theatre 31%

Morgan Halkett - CARMEN - BREC 24%

Phil Bedworth - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Heath Ledger Theatre 13%

Erin Craddock - KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB - Stirling Theatre 10%

Natalie Burbage - CHLAKFACE - Melville Theatre 6%

Gavin Crane - SHRINE - Darlington Theatre Players 4%

Ava Lyas - ARYAN - The Actors' Hub Studios 3%

Suzannah Churchman - HANSARD - Garrick Theatre 3%

Sharon Menzies - KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB - Stirling Theatre 2%

Adam Leeuwenhart - ARYAN - The Actors' Hub Studios 2%

Best Play
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Heath Ledger Theatre 56%

PLIED AND PREJUDICE - Downstairs at the Maj 24%

SHRINE - Darlington Theatre Players 7%

ARYAN - The Actors' Hub Studios 5%

KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB - Stirling Theatre 4%

CHALLFACE - Melville Theatre 2%

HANSARD - Garrick Theatre 2%

Best Production of an Opera
MADAMA BUTTERFLY - WA Opera 38%

CARMEN - BREC 35%

DEAD MAN WALKING - Freeze Frame Opera 17%

UTOPIA - Gilbert and Sullivan Society WA 10%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Drew Anthony & Aquixel Studios - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Planet Royale 70%

Aaron Lucas - TUCK EVERLASTING - Darlington Theatre Players 30%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jordan Gibbs - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Planet Royale 74%

Guy Jackson - TUCK EVERLASTING - Marloo Theatre 26%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Noah Skape - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Planet Royale 32%

Rp Van der Westhuizen - ASSASSINS - Roleystone Theatre 17%

Humphrey Bower - FOOTLOOSE - Planet Royale 17%

Rachel Monamy - MAMA MIA! - HAMA 12%

Madeleine Shaw - ASSASSINS - Roleystone Theatre 6%

Sarah McCabe - Mae Tuck - TUCK EVERLASTING - Marloo Theatre 6%

Paul Treasure - ASSASSINS - Roleystone Theatre 4%

Jason Nettle - TUCK EVERLASTING - Marloo Theatre 4%

Alan Gill - TUCK EVERLASTING - Marloo Theatre 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Holly Easterbrook - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Heath Ledger Theatre 70%

Megan Kelly - KILLING KATIE, CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB - Stirling Theatre 15%

Valerie Henry - KILLING KATIE, CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB - Stirling Theatre 9%

Susan Meikle - KILLING KATIE, CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB - Stirling Theatre 7%

Favorite Local Theatre
Planet Royale 50%

Darlington Theatre Players 18%

Roleystone Theatre 11%

Stirling Theatre 8%

Murray Music and Drama 6%

The Actors' Hub Studios 4%

Primadonna Productions 2%

Videos