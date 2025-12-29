Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards; LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Perth & beyond.
This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Drew Anthony
- A VERY MUSICAL THEATRE CHRISTMAS
- Planet Royale
49%
Tomas Clifford
- TOMAS CLIFFORD GOT STOOD UP
- The Court
36%
Cougar Morrison
- TUCKSHOP
- Tone & Cheek Productions
8%
Mama Alto
- TRANSCENDENT
- City of Belmont After Dark Lounge
7%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jamie and Suzi Rolton
- FOOTLOOSE
- Planet Royale
50%
Connie Wetherilt
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Koorliny Arts Centre
26%
Ebony Uetake
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Darlington Theatre Players
12%
Jordan D'Arcy
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- Stirling Theatre
11%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Annette Stivaletta
- FOOTLOOSE
- Planet Royale
53%
Tashlin Church
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Marloo Theatre
14%
Sarah McCabe
- LIZZIE
- Milky Way Productions
13%
Madeleine Shaw
- KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB
- Stirling Theatre
12%
Lyn Hutcheon
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- Stirling Theatre
9%Best Direction Of A Musical
Drew Anthony
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Planet Royale
51%
RP van der Westhuizen
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Koorliny Arts Centre
23%
Sophie David
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Darlington Theatre Players
11%
Chris Alvaro
- ASSASSINS
- Roleystone Theatre
7%
Kimberley Shaw
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- Stirling Theatre
6%
Luke Miller and Kieran Ridgway
- LIZZIE
- Milky Way Productions
3%Best Direction Of A Play
Drew Anthony
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Heath Ledger Theatre
63%
Kimberley Shaw
- KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB
- Stirling Theatre
13%
Chris McRae
- SHRINE
- Darlington Theatre Players
12%
Lewis Johnston
- THE GREAT EMU WAR
- Goldfields Repertory Club
4%
Barry Park
- HANSARD
- Garrick Theatre
4%
Vanessa Jensen
- CHALKFACE
- Melville Theatre
4%Best Ensemble FOOTLOOSE
- Planet Royale
59%ASSASSINS
- Roleystone Theatre
17%TUCK EVERLASTING
- Darlington Theatre Players
15%KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB
- Stirling Theatre
5%CHALKFACE
- Melville Theatre
4%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Drew Anthony and Max Mackenzie
- FOOTLOOSE
- Planet Royale
50%
Caelan Morris
- TOMAS CLIFFORD GOT STOOD UP
- The Court
23%
Shelly Miller
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Darlington Theatre Players
15%
John Woolrych
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- Stirling Theatre
8%
Bailey Fellows
- LIZZIE
- Milky Way Productions
5%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Tara Oorjitham and Taui Pinker
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Koorliny Arts Centre
37%
Tomas Clifford
- TOMAS CLIFFORD GOT STOOD UP
- The Court
26%
Joshua Hollander
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Darlington Theatre Players
16%
Isabella Bourgalt de Courduray
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- Stirling Theatre
11%
Akari Komoto
- LIZZIE
- Milky Way Productions
10%Best Musical LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Planet Royale
52%GUYS & DOLLS
- Koorliny Arts Centre
20%TUCK EVERLASTING
- Darlington Theatre Players
10%ASSASSINS
- Roleystone Theatre
10%THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- Stirling Theatre
5%LIZZIE
- Milky Way Productions
3%Best New Play Or Musical PLIED AND PREJUDICE
- Downstairs at the Maj
45%MAN UP! THE MUSICAL
- Planet Royale
39%KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB
- Stirling Theatre
15%Best Performer In A Musical
Blake Jenkins
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Planet Royale
23%
Emily Lambert
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Planet Royale
22%
Sienna Mackay
- FOOTLOOSE
- Planet Royale
17%
Ethan Churchill
- FOOTLOOSE
- Planet Royale
12%
Blair Price-Morgan
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Marloo Theatre
4%
Jemima Lee
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Marloo theatre
4%
Ben Clarke
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- Stirling Theatre
3%
Danielle Batista
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- Stirling Theatre
3%
Lukas Perez
- LIZZIE
- Milky Way Productions
3%
Matthew Walford
- FIRST DATE
- Koorliny Arts Centre
3%
Sarah McCabe
- LIZZIE
- Milky Way Productions
2%
Oliver Temby
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Marloo Theatre
2%
Sonni Byrne
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- Stirling Theatre
2%
Brittany Isaia
- LIZZIE
- Milky Way Productions
1%
Jessica Huysing
- LIZZIE
- Milky Way Productions
1%Best Performer In A Play
Chloe-Jean Vincent
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Heath Ledger Theatre
31%
Morgan Halkett
- CARMEN
- BREC
24%
Phil Bedworth
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Heath Ledger Theatre
13%
Erin Craddock
- KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB
- Stirling Theatre
10%
Natalie Burbage
- CHLAKFACE
- Melville Theatre
6%
Gavin Crane
- SHRINE
- Darlington Theatre Players
4%
Ava Lyas
- ARYAN
- The Actors' Hub Studios
3%
Suzannah Churchman
- HANSARD
- Garrick Theatre
3%
Sharon Menzies
- KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB
- Stirling Theatre
2%
Adam Leeuwenhart
- ARYAN
- The Actors' Hub Studios
2%Best Play THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Heath Ledger Theatre
56%PLIED AND PREJUDICE
- Downstairs at the Maj
24%SHRINE
- Darlington Theatre Players
7%ARYAN
- The Actors' Hub Studios
5%KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB
- Stirling Theatre
4%CHALLFACE
- Melville Theatre
2%HANSARD
- Garrick Theatre
2%Best Production of an Opera MADAMA BUTTERFLY
- WA Opera
38%CARMEN
- BREC
35%DEAD MAN WALKING
- Freeze Frame Opera
17%UTOPIA
- Gilbert and Sullivan Society WA
10%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Drew Anthony & Aquixel Studios
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Planet Royale
70%
Aaron Lucas
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Darlington Theatre Players
30%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jordan Gibbs
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Planet Royale
74%
Guy Jackson
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Marloo Theatre
26%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Noah Skape
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Planet Royale
32%
Rp Van der Westhuizen
- ASSASSINS
- Roleystone Theatre
17%
Humphrey Bower
- FOOTLOOSE
- Planet Royale
17%
Rachel Monamy
- MAMA MIA!
- HAMA
12%
Madeleine Shaw
- ASSASSINS
- Roleystone Theatre
6%
Sarah McCabe - Mae Tuck
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Marloo Theatre
6%
Paul Treasure
- ASSASSINS
- Roleystone Theatre
4%
Jason Nettle
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Marloo Theatre
4%
Alan Gill
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Marloo Theatre
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Holly Easterbrook
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Heath Ledger Theatre
70%
Megan Kelly
- KILLING KATIE, CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB
- Stirling Theatre
15%
Valerie Henry
- KILLING KATIE, CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB
- Stirling Theatre
9%
Susan Meikle
- KILLING KATIE, CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB
- Stirling Theatre
7%Favorite Local Theatre
Planet Royale
50%
Darlington Theatre Players
18%
Roleystone Theatre
11%
Stirling Theatre
8%
Murray Music and Drama
6%
The Actors' Hub Studios
4%
Primadonna Productions
2%