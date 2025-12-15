THE LADYBOYS OF BANGKOK Will Make WA Debut at Perth Fringe

🎭 NEW! Perth Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Perth & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The internationally renowned cabaret show, The Ladyboys of Bangkok, is bringing their show - packed full of the biggest floor fillers, performed by the biggest showbiz divas in the world - plus their vibrant Thai culture to the Perth stage for the very first time next year as they make their Perth Fringe World debut in the Aurora Spiegeltent in Northbridge’s Pleasure Garden on January 21.

Following decades of performances at the iconic Edinburgh Festival Fringe, touring the UK to sell out crowds and a smash hit South Australian premiere season at Adelaide Fringe in 2025, the glamorous cast, all hailing from Thailand, will flirt, tease and tempt Perth audiences next with their dazzling performances, intricate choreography and the unique artistry of Thailand’s celebrated ladyboy - also known as kathoey - performers. Audiences can expect an outrageously funny production, with more glitz and star-spangled sassiness than you can imagine.

However, this cabaret is more than just entertainment - it’s a cultural bridge. Each show is carefully choreographed to entertain, while exploring the underlying themes of inclusivity, courage, and self-expression.

Starting out as a small show at the Edinburgh Fringe in 1998, The Lady Boys of Bangkok have taken kathoey revue shows from being a little known (and little understood) art form in the west, to transforming themselves into a bona fide cult hit which now tours the UK for nine months each year. Firmly established as a “not-to-miss” show at the world’s largest arts festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, The Lady Boys of Bangkok have toured the UK, Ireland, London’s West End and enjoyed a hit season in Australia at The Star Sydney.

From their stage, the world’s biggest showbiz divas demonstrate that identity, artistry and talent transcend societal expectations. The costumes and stage design are not just visually stunning - they carry meaning. Sparkling ensembles, elaborate headdresses, and dramatic silhouettes all highlight the transformative power of performance.

“This cabaret is a celebration of identity, diversity and modern performance culture, and we can’t wait to share it with Perth audiences,” says Hayley Gandey, the Artistic Director of Ladyboys of Bangkok. “From the traditional to the contemporary, this show features songs from your favourite divas, such as Lady Gaga and Tina Turner, and your favourite musicals, such as Dream Girls and Moulin Rouge. This is one party the Perth audiences will not want to miss.”

From dazzling costumes and electric, precise choreography, to moments of humour and heartfelt expression, every element of the show embodies empowerment and creativity.

The Ladyboys of Bangkok will not only leave you dazzled but inspired - so grab your friends, warm up your vocal chords, put your dancing shoes on and get your tickets before they sell out!

