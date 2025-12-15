Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards; LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Drew Anthony - A VERY MUSICAL THEATRE CHRISTMAS - Planet Royale 47%

TOMAS CLIFFORD GOT STOOD UP

36%

Tomas Clifford -- The Court

TUCKSHOP

9%

Cougar Morrison -- Tone & Cheek Productions

TRANSCENDENT

8%

Mama Alto -- City of Belmont After Dark Lounge

FOOTLOOSE

48%

Jamie and Suzi Rolton -- Planet Royale

GUYS & DOLLS

26%

Connie Wetherilt -- Koorliny Arts Centre

TUCK EVERLASTING

14%

Ebony Uetake -- Darlington Theatre Players

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

12%

Jordan D'Arcy -- Stirling Theatre

FOOTLOOSE

48%

Annette Stivaletta -- Planet Royale

TUCK EVERLASTING

15%

Tashlin Church -- Marloo Theatre

LIZZIE

15%

Sarah McCabe -- Milky Way Productions

KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB

13%

Madeleine Shaw -- Stirling Theatre

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

9%

Lyn Hutcheon -- Stirling Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

45%

Drew Anthony -- Planet Royale

GUYS & DOLLS

25%

RP van der Westhuizen -- Koorliny Arts Centre

TUCK EVERLASTING

13%

Sophie David -- Darlington Theatre Players

ASSASSINS

7%

Chris Alvaro -- Roleystone Theatre

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

6%

Kimberley Shaw -- Stirling Theatre

LIZZIE

3%

Luke Miller and Kieran Ridgway -- Milky Way Productions

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

60%

Drew Anthony -- Heath Ledger Theatre

KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB

15%

Kimberley Shaw -- Stirling Theatre

SHRINE

13%

Chris McRae -- Darlington Theatre Players

THE GREAT EMU WAR

4%

Lewis Johnston -- Goldfields Repertory Club

CHALKFACE

4%

Vanessa Jensen -- Melville Theatre

HANSARD

4%

Barry Park -- Garrick Theatre

FOOTLOOSE

55%

- Planet Royale

ASSASSINS

18%

- Roleystone Theatre

TUCK EVERLASTING

17%

- Darlington Theatre Players

KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB

5%

- Stirling Theatre

CHALKFACE

4%

- Melville Theatre

FOOTLOOSE

47%

Drew Anthony and Max Mackenzie -- Planet Royale

TOMAS CLIFFORD GOT STOOD UP

22%

Caelan Morris -- The Court

TUCK EVERLASTING

17%

Shelly Miller -- Darlington Theatre Players

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

9%

John Woolrych -- Stirling Theatre

LIZZIE

5%

Bailey Fellows -- Milky Way Productions

GUYS & DOLLS

35%

Tara Oorjitham and Taui Pinker -- Koorliny Arts Centre

TOMAS CLIFFORD GOT STOOD UP

23%

Tomas Clifford -- The Court

TUCK EVERLASTING

18%

Joshua Hollander -- Darlington Theatre Players

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

12%

Isabella Bourgalt de Courduray -- Stirling Theatre

LIZZIE

11%

Akari Komoto -- Milky Way Productions

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

49%

- Planet Royale

GUYS & DOLLS

21%

- Koorliny Arts Centre

TUCK EVERLASTING

11%

- Darlington Theatre Players

ASSASSINS

10%

- Roleystone Theatre

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

5%

- Stirling Theatre

LIZZIE

3%

- Milky Way Productions

PLIED AND PREJUDICE

47%

- Downstairs at the Maj

MAN UP! THE MUSICAL

37%

- Planet Royale

KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB

17%

- Stirling Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

21%

Blake Jenkins -- Planet Royale

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

20%

Emily Lambert -- Planet Royale

FOOTLOOSE

17%

Sienna Mackay -- Planet Royale

FOOTLOOSE

13%

Ethan Churchill -- Planet Royale

TUCK EVERLASTING

4%

Blair Price-Morgan -- Marloo Theatre

TUCK EVERLASTING

4%

Jemima Lee -- Marloo theatre

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

3%

Ben Clarke -- Stirling Theatre

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

3%

Danielle Batista -- Stirling Theatre

LIZZIE

3%

Lukas Perez -- Milky Way Productions

FIRST DATE

3%

Matthew Walford -- Koorliny Arts Centre

LIZZIE

3%

Sarah McCabe -- Milky Way Productions

TUCK EVERLASTING

2%

Oliver Temby -- Marloo Theatre

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

1%

Sonni Byrne -- Stirling Theatre

LIZZIE

1%

Brittany Isaia -- Milky Way Productions

LIZZIE

1%

Jessica Huysing -- Milky Way Productions

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

29%

Chloe-Jean Vincent -- Heath Ledger Theatre

CARMEN

26%

Morgan Halkett -- BREC

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

13%

Phil Bedworth -- Heath Ledger Theatre

KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB

12%

Erin Craddock -- Stirling Theatre

SHRINE

5%

Gavin Crane -- Darlington Theatre Players

CHLAKFACE

4%

Natalie Burbage -- Melville Theatre

ARYAN

4%

Ava Lyas -- The Actors' Hub Studios

HANSARD

3%

Suzannah Churchman -- Garrick Theatre

KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB

3%

Sharon Menzies -- Stirling Theatre

ARYAN

2%

Adam Leeuwenhart -- The Actors' Hub Studios

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

54%

- Heath Ledger Theatre

PLIED AND PREJUDICE

24%

- Downstairs at the Maj

SHRINE

8%

- Darlington Theatre Players

ARYAN

5%

- The Actors' Hub Studios

KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB

5%

- Stirling Theatre

CHALLFACE

2%

- Melville Theatre

HANSARD

2%

- Garrick Theatre

MADAMA BUTTERFLY

39%

- WA Opera

CARMEN

36%

- BREC

DEAD MAN WALKING

16%

- Freeze Frame Opera

UTOPIA

8%

- Gilbert and Sullivan Society WA

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

67%

Drew Anthony & Aquixel Studios -- Planet Royale

TUCK EVERLASTING

33%

Aaron Lucas -- Darlington Theatre Players

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

71%

Jordan Gibbs -- Planet Royale

TUCK EVERLASTING

29%

Guy Jackson -- Marloo Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

28%

Noah Skape -- Planet Royale

ASSASSINS

19%

Rp Van der Westhuizen -- Roleystone Theatre

FOOTLOOSE

15%

Humphrey Bower -- Planet Royale

MAMA MIA!

13%

Rachel Monamy -- HAMA

TUCK EVERLASTING

6%

Sarah McCabe - Mae Tuck -- Marloo Theatre

ASSASSINS

6%

Madeleine Shaw -- Roleystone Theatre

ASSASSINS

5%

Paul Treasure -- Roleystone Theatre

TUCK EVERLASTING

4%

Jason Nettle -- Marloo Theatre

TUCK EVERLASTING

3%

Alan Gill -- Marloo Theatre

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

68%

Holly Easterbrook -- Heath Ledger Theatre

KILLING KATIE, CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB

16%

Megan Kelly -- Stirling Theatre

KILLING KATIE, CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB

9%

Valerie Henry -- Stirling Theatre

KILLING KATIE, CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB

6%

Susan Meikle -- Stirling Theatre

46%

Planet Royale

20%

Darlington Theatre Players

13%

Roleystone Theatre

8%

Stirling Theatre

6%

Murray Music and Drama

5%

The Actors' Hub Studios

2%

Primadonna Productions

