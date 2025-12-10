BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL Collaborates With Brisbane’s Nodo On A Limited-Edition Donut

🎭 NEW! Perth Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Perth & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

To celebrate the return of BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL to Australia ahead of its Brisbane season, the local bakery Nodo will introduce a limited-edition Beetlejuice-inspired donut available for one day only. Created exclusively for December 14 at Nodo Southbank, the treat features a baked beetroot mudcake base paired with matcha white chocolate, matcha Russian buttercream, and blueberry compote.

Alongside the special release, fans will have an opportunity to enter a prize promotion that includes two tickets to the Brisbane Opening Night of BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL on June 12, 2026, as well as $100 in Nodo products. Details, terms, and entry information will be available at instagram.com/nododonuts and nododonuts.com.au beginning at midday on December 11.

BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL will begin its Brisbane engagement at the Lyric Theatre, QPAC on June 7, 2026. Tickets are now on sale at beetlejuicethemusical.com.au. The musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a teenager fascinated by the afterlife, whose home becomes inhabited by a recently deceased couple and the irreverent demon Beetlejuice. When Lydia enlists Beetlejuice to disrupt her parents, chaos erupts across an exorcism, a panicked girl scout, and a pandemonium-filled journey through the netherworld.

