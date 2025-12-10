BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL Collaborates With Brisbane’s Nodo On A Limited-Edition Donut

Special release arrives December 14 as fans receive a chance to win tickets to the Brisbane Opening Night.
To celebrate the return of BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL to Australia ahead of its Brisbane season, the local bakery Nodo will introduce a limited-edition Beetlejuice-inspired donut available for one day only. Created exclusively for December 14 at Nodo Southbank, the treat features a baked beetroot mudcake base paired with matcha white chocolate, matcha Russian buttercream, and blueberry compote.
Alongside the special release, fans will have an opportunity to enter a prize promotion that includes two tickets to the Brisbane Opening Night of BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL on June 12, 2026, as well as $100 in Nodo products. Details, terms, and entry information will be available at instagram.com/nododonuts and nododonuts.com.au beginning at midday on December 11.
BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL will begin its Brisbane engagement at the Lyric Theatre, QPAC on June 7, 2026. Tickets are now on sale at beetlejuicethemusical.com.au. The musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a teenager fascinated by the afterlife, whose home becomes inhabited by a recently deceased couple and the irreverent demon Beetlejuice. When Lydia enlists Beetlejuice to disrupt her parents, chaos erupts across an exorcism, a panicked girl scout, and a pandemonium-filled journey through the netherworld.
The production is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, with an original score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect and a book by Scott Brown and Emmy Award nominee Anthony King. Choreography is by Connor Gallagher, and music supervision, orchestrations, and incidental music are by Kris Kukul. The design team includes scenic designer David Korins, Costume Designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Kenneth Posner, sound designer Peter Hylenski, and projection designer Peter Nigrini, with puppet design by Michael Curry, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, illusions by Michael Weber, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, make-up design by Joe Dulude II, dance arrangements by David Dabbon, and music producing by Matt Stine. The musical is based on the 1988 Geffen Company film directed by Tim Burton, with a story by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson.
