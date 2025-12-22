Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards; Planet Royale Leads Favorite Theatre!

Get all the top news & discounts for Perth & beyond.
We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Drew Anthony
- A VERY MUSICAL THEATRE CHRISTMAS
- Planet Royale
45%
Tomas Clifford
- TOMAS CLIFFORD GOT STOOD UP
- The Court
39%
Cougar Morrison
- TUCKSHOP
- Tone & Cheek Productions
9%
Mama Alto
- TRANSCENDENT
- City of Belmont After Dark Lounge
7%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jamie and Suzi Rolton
- FOOTLOOSE
- Planet Royale
48%
Connie Wetherilt
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Koorliny Arts Centre
26%
Ebony Uetake
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Darlington Theatre Players
14%
Jordan D'Arcy
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- Stirling Theatre
12%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Annette Stivaletta
- FOOTLOOSE
- Planet Royale
48%
Tashlin Church
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Marloo Theatre
15%
Sarah McCabe
- LIZZIE
- Milky Way Productions
14%
Madeleine Shaw
- KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB
- Stirling Theatre
14%
Lyn Hutcheon
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- Stirling Theatre
9%Best Direction Of A Musical
Drew Anthony
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Planet Royale
45%
RP van der Westhuizen
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Koorliny Arts Centre
25%
Sophie David
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Darlington Theatre Players
12%
Chris Alvaro
- ASSASSINS
- Roleystone Theatre
8%
Kimberley Shaw
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- Stirling Theatre
7%
Luke Miller and Kieran Ridgway
- LIZZIE
- Milky Way Productions
3%Best Direction Of A Play
Drew Anthony
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Heath Ledger Theatre
60%
Kimberley Shaw
- KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB
- Stirling Theatre
15%
Chris McRae
- SHRINE
- Darlington Theatre Players
13%
Lewis Johnston
- THE GREAT EMU WAR
- Goldfields Repertory Club
5%
Vanessa Jensen
- CHALKFACE
- Melville Theatre
4%
Barry Park
- HANSARD
- Garrick Theatre
4%Best Ensemble FOOTLOOSE
- Planet Royale
55%ASSASSINS
- Roleystone Theatre
19%TUCK EVERLASTING
- Darlington Theatre Players
17%KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB
- Stirling Theatre
5%CHALKFACE
- Melville Theatre
5%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Drew Anthony and Max Mackenzie
- FOOTLOOSE
- Planet Royale
46%
Caelan Morris
- TOMAS CLIFFORD GOT STOOD UP
- The Court
24%
Shelly Miller
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Darlington Theatre Players
17%
John Woolrych
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- Stirling Theatre
8%
Bailey Fellows
- LIZZIE
- Milky Way Productions
5%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Tara Oorjitham and Taui Pinker
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Koorliny Arts Centre
34%
Tomas Clifford
- TOMAS CLIFFORD GOT STOOD UP
- The Court
27%
Joshua Hollander
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Darlington Theatre Players
18%
Isabella Bourgalt de Courduray
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- Stirling Theatre
12%
Akari Komoto
- LIZZIE
- Milky Way Productions
10%Best Musical LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Planet Royale
49%GUYS & DOLLS
- Koorliny Arts Centre
21%TUCK EVERLASTING
- Darlington Theatre Players
11%ASSASSINS
- Roleystone Theatre
10%THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- Stirling Theatre
6%LIZZIE
- Milky Way Productions
3%Best New Play Or Musical PLIED AND PREJUDICE
- Downstairs at the Maj
46%MAN UP! THE MUSICAL
- Planet Royale
37%KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB
- Stirling Theatre
17%Best Performer In A Musical
Blake Jenkins
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Planet Royale
21%
Emily Lambert
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Planet Royale
20%
Sienna Mackay
- FOOTLOOSE
- Planet Royale
16%
Ethan Churchill
- FOOTLOOSE
- Planet Royale
13%
Blair Price-Morgan
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Marloo Theatre
4%
Jemima Lee
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Marloo theatre
4%
Ben Clarke
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- Stirling Theatre
3%
Danielle Batista
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- Stirling Theatre
3%
Lukas Perez
- LIZZIE
- Milky Way Productions
3%
Matthew Walford
- FIRST DATE
- Koorliny Arts Centre
3%
Sarah McCabe
- LIZZIE
- Milky Way Productions
3%
Oliver Temby
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Marloo Theatre
2%
Sonni Byrne
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- Stirling Theatre
2%
Brittany Isaia
- LIZZIE
- Milky Way Productions
1%
Jessica Huysing
- LIZZIE
- Milky Way Productions
1%Best Performer In A Play
Chloe-Jean Vincent
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Heath Ledger Theatre
29%
Morgan Halkett
- CARMEN
- BREC
26%
Phil Bedworth
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Heath Ledger Theatre
13%
Erin Craddock
- KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB
- Stirling Theatre
12%
Gavin Crane
- SHRINE
- Darlington Theatre Players
5%
Natalie Burbage
- CHLAKFACE
- Melville Theatre
4%
Ava Lyas
- ARYAN
- The Actors' Hub Studios
4%
Suzannah Churchman
- HANSARD
- Garrick Theatre
3%
Sharon Menzies
- KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB
- Stirling Theatre
3%
Adam Leeuwenhart
- ARYAN
- The Actors' Hub Studios
2%Best Play THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Heath Ledger Theatre
54%PLIED AND PREJUDICE
- Downstairs at the Maj
24%SHRINE
- Darlington Theatre Players
8%ARYAN
- The Actors' Hub Studios
5%KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB
- Stirling Theatre
5%CHALLFACE
- Melville Theatre
2%HANSARD
- Garrick Theatre
2%Best Production of an Opera MADAMA BUTTERFLY
- WA Opera
39%CARMEN
- BREC
36%DEAD MAN WALKING
- Freeze Frame Opera
17%UTOPIA
- Gilbert and Sullivan Society WA
8%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Drew Anthony & Aquixel Studios
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Planet Royale
67%
Aaron Lucas
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Darlington Theatre Players
33%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jordan Gibbs
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Planet Royale
71%
Guy Jackson
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Marloo Theatre
29%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Noah Skape
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Planet Royale
28%
Rp Van der Westhuizen
- ASSASSINS
- Roleystone Theatre
19%
Humphrey Bower
- FOOTLOOSE
- Planet Royale
15%
Rachel Monamy
- MAMA MIA!
- HAMA
13%
Madeleine Shaw
- ASSASSINS
- Roleystone Theatre
6%
Sarah McCabe - Mae Tuck
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Marloo Theatre
6%
Paul Treasure
- ASSASSINS
- Roleystone Theatre
5%
Jason Nettle
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Marloo Theatre
4%
Alan Gill
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Marloo Theatre
3%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Holly Easterbrook
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Heath Ledger Theatre
68%
Megan Kelly
- KILLING KATIE, CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB
- Stirling Theatre
17%
Valerie Henry
- KILLING KATIE, CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB
- Stirling Theatre
9%
Susan Meikle
- KILLING KATIE, CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB
- Stirling Theatre
7%Favorite Local Theatre
Planet Royale
46%
Darlington Theatre Players
20%
Roleystone Theatre
12%
Stirling Theatre
8%
Murray Music and Drama
6%
The Actors' Hub Studios
5%
Primadonna Productions
3%