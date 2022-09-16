Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Comes to The Athens Theatre This Month

Young Frankenstein performances are September 23 through October 16.

Register for Orlando News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 16, 2022  

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Comes to The Athens Theatre This Month

Start your season of goblins and ghosts with a gothic variation on exploring a haunted house. Join The Revelers at DeLand's Athens Theatre where Mel Brooks' comic genius will transport you along with Dr. Frederick Frankenstein (a perfectly ordinary young scientist) on a not-quite-so-heroic quest to claim his inheritance (his deceased grandfather's castle in medieval-ish Transylvania), and find the young mad scientist ending up-spoiler alert-dead (!!!) but (sigh of relief) brought back to life by the humanity and generosity of his own creation-the monster. (Spoiler alert #2: True love may even be involved.)

So, bring your friends-and your own true love to one of Young Frankenstein's fifteen performances. Dress as spookaliciously as you please, and cackle at Dr. Frankenstein (he insists it's pronounced Fronkensteen) and his marvelously macabre servant Igor (pronounced "Eyegor") as they carry on the family tradition of reanimating dead flesh and not-so-smart brain matter, discovering "It's Alive!"-but not quite right.

You won't want to miss this ghoulishly goofy and frightfully funny adventure, so don't delay reserving seats in your favorite area for another day.

Friday, October 17 will feature a special ASL/English interpreted performance.

Not recommended for audiences under age 14.

Young Frankenstein performances are September 23 through October 16 at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays in the historic Athens Theatre located in Downtown DeLand.

Tickets and information are available online at the Athens Theatre website (www.AthensDeLand.com), or by calling the Box Office at (386) 736-1500. Box Office hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 1:00-5:00 pm and 1½ hour before live performances


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Comes to The Athens Theatre This MonthYOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Comes to The Athens Theatre This Month
September 16, 2022

Start your season of goblins and ghosts with a gothic variation on exploring a haunted house. 
Island City Stage's Behind The Red Curtain Community Forum Series Returns For 11th Season With 'Secrets Of A Beauty Queen: No Tea, No Shade'Island City Stage's Behind The Red Curtain Community Forum Series Returns For 11th Season With 'Secrets Of A Beauty Queen: No Tea, No Shade'
September 15, 2022

Island City Stage, creating quality professional theatrical experiences focused on the LGBT+ community for a universal audience, has announced its 11th South Florida Season, and with it, the return of its popular Behind the Red Curtain community forum series.
Orlando Sings Announces New Choir Senior SingersOrlando Sings Announces New Choir Senior Singers
September 14, 2022

Orlando Sings, the arts organization that is home to the Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus and the Solaria Singers & Players, announced a brand new choir for senior adults starting rehearsals this September.
All-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour AnnouncedAll-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour Announced
September 12, 2022

TCG Entertainment, producer of one of the top Cirque-style shows in the industry, has announced the all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland -- a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season.
Comedian Kathleen Madigan Announces THE BOXED WINE & TINY BANJOS 2023 TOURComedian Kathleen Madigan Announces THE BOXED WINE & TINY BANJOS 2023 TOUR
September 12, 2022

Comedian Kathleen Madigan has announced her Boxed Wine & Tiny Banjos 2023 Tour with 23 dates that will kick-off in January 2023.