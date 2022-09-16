YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Comes to The Athens Theatre This Month

Start your season of goblins and ghosts with a gothic variation on exploring a haunted house. Join The Revelers at DeLand's Athens Theatre where Mel Brooks' comic genius will transport you along with Dr. Frederick Frankenstein (a perfectly ordinary young scientist) on a not-quite-so-heroic quest to claim his inheritance (his deceased grandfather's castle in medieval-ish Transylvania), and find the young mad scientist ending up-spoiler alert-dead (!!!) but (sigh of relief) brought back to life by the humanity and generosity of his own creation-the monster. (Spoiler alert #2: True love may even be involved.)

So, bring your friends-and your own true love to one of Young Frankenstein's fifteen performances. Dress as spookaliciously as you please, and cackle at Dr. Frankenstein (he insists it's pronounced Fronkensteen) and his marvelously macabre servant Igor (pronounced "Eyegor") as they carry on the family tradition of reanimating dead flesh and not-so-smart brain matter, discovering "It's Alive!"-but not quite right.

You won't want to miss this ghoulishly goofy and frightfully funny adventure, so don't delay reserving seats in your favorite area for another day.

Friday, October 17 will feature a special ASL/English interpreted performance.

Not recommended for audiences under age 14.

Young Frankenstein performances are September 23 through October 16 at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays in the historic Athens Theatre located in Downtown DeLand.

Tickets and information are available online at the Athens Theatre website (www.AthensDeLand.com), or by calling the Box Office at (386) 736-1500. Box Office hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 1:00-5:00 pm and 1½ hour before live performances