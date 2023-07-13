XANADU to Rolls Onto The Osceola Arts Stage This Month

Osceola Arts will close the 2022-2023 Theatre Season with Xanadu later this month. For the very first time, the Osceola Arts Main Stage will feature this jukebox musical comedy running Friday, July 21st through Sunday, August 6th.

Based on the Universal Pictures cult classic movie of the same name, Xanadu follows struggling artist Sonny in search of inspiration when a beautiful Greek muse descends from Mount Olympus and encourages him to build the world's greatest creation…a Roller Disco! Director Katie Dumoulin brings a talented cast together with a sprinkle of glitter, a dash of neon, and some legendary pop tunes…a perfect fit for a celebration of Summer!

Tickets are only $28, with Senior, student and group rates available. Showtimes for Xanadu are 7:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 2pm on Sundays, and an additional 2pm matinee performance on Saturday, August 5th. An American Sign Language-interpreted performance will be featured during the August 5th matinee. This production will also include an Audio Description performance for blind and low-vision patrons on Saturday, July 29th at 7:30pm.

The Osceola Arts Main Gallery is also hosting a brand new art exhibit. The Florida Sculptors Guild is back with a fun summer exhibit, ARTplay. As artists know, play can be an integral part of the creative process. As the world recovers from the events of the past few years, this exhibit invites you to escape reality and enter a world of colorful excitement and contemporary Art! ARTplay emphasizes the need for play in our lives. Enjoy works created by members of the Florida Sculptors Guild now through August 6th. Osceola Arts exhibitions are always free and open to the public.

For additional information and to purchase show tickets visit Click Here or call 407-846-6257.

The mission of Osceola Arts is to promote, cultivate and foster interest and participation in the arts by providing affordable and accessible programs and facilities that encourage artistic expression in the diverse community they serve. Osceola Arts, a non-profit organization, is located at 2411 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida 34744. For more information visit Click Here.