XANADU to Rolls Onto The Osceola Arts Stage This Month

The Osceola Arts Main Gallery is also hosting a brand-new art exhibit.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Review: Encore Performing Arts Found Its Grail with MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT at Dr. Phillip Photo 1 Review: Encore Performing Arts Found Its Grail with MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT at Dr. Phillips Center
THE BOOK OF MORMON Tour Announces New Cast and Cities for 2023-2024 Photo 2 THE BOOK OF MORMON Tour Announces New Cast and Cities for 2023-2024
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 3 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Carbonell Awards Names Christine Dolen As Winner Of Prestigious George Abbott Award 2023 Photo 4 Carbonell Awards Names Christine Dolen As Winner Of Prestigious George Abbott Award 2023

XANADU to Rolls Onto The Osceola Arts Stage This Month

Osceola Arts will close the 2022-2023 Theatre Season with Xanadu later this month. For the very first time, the Osceola Arts Main Stage will feature this jukebox musical comedy running Friday, July 21st through Sunday, August 6th.

Based on the Universal Pictures cult classic movie of the same name, Xanadu follows struggling artist Sonny in search of inspiration when a beautiful Greek muse descends from Mount Olympus and encourages him to build the world's greatest creation…a Roller Disco! Director Katie Dumoulin brings a talented cast together with a sprinkle of glitter, a dash of neon, and some legendary pop tunes…a perfect fit for a celebration of Summer!

Tickets are only $28, with Senior, student and group rates available. Showtimes for Xanadu are 7:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 2pm on Sundays, and an additional 2pm matinee performance on Saturday, August 5th. An American Sign Language-interpreted performance will be featured during the August 5th matinee. This production will also include an Audio Description performance for blind and low-vision patrons on Saturday, July 29th at 7:30pm.

The Osceola Arts Main Gallery is also hosting a brand new art exhibit. The Florida Sculptors Guild is back with a fun summer exhibit, ARTplay. As artists know, play can be an integral part of the creative process. As the world recovers from the events of the past few years, this exhibit invites you to escape reality and enter a world of colorful excitement and contemporary Art! ARTplay emphasizes the need for play in our lives. Enjoy works created by members of the Florida Sculptors Guild now through August 6th. Osceola Arts exhibitions are always free and open to the public. 

For additional information and to purchase show tickets visit Click Here or call 407-846-6257.

The mission of Osceola Arts is to promote, cultivate and foster interest and participation in the arts by providing affordable and accessible programs and facilities that encourage artistic expression in the diverse community they serve. Osceola Arts, a non-profit organization, is located at 2411 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida 34744. For more information visit Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Orlando

1
The ReaXtion Band Turns Up the Heat at Soulful Sundays at Ali Cultural Arts Center Photo
The ReaXtion Band Turns Up the Heat at Soulful Sundays at Ali Cultural Arts Center

Pompano Beach Arts will present South Florida favorite the ReaXtion Band for another superb Soulful Sundays concert! Performing the best in classic top 40, disco, funk, old school, R&B and Motown, the band will take the stage at Ali Cultural Arts Center on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 6 p.m.

2
Carbonell Awards Names Christine Dolen As Winner Of Prestigious George Abbott Award 2023 Photo
Carbonell Awards Names Christine Dolen As Winner Of Prestigious George Abbott Award 2023

Gary Schweikhart, president of the Carbonell Awards, South Florida's Theater & Arts Honors, has announced the recipient of this year's prestigious George Abbott Award which will be presented at the Carbonell Awards Ceremony on Monday, November 13, at 7:30 p.m. at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center at 3800 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill, FL 33311.

3
Marnie Breckenridge Headlines Opera Orlandos Summer Concert Series Opener Photo
Marnie Breckenridge Headlines Opera Orlando's Summer Concert Series Opener

Soprano Marnie Breckenridge headlines Opera Orlando’s annual Summer Concert Series on August 13 at the University Club of Winter Park.

4
Creative City Project to Present THE CARNIVAL at The Historic Cheyenne Saloon and Opera Ho Photo
Creative City Project to Present THE CARNIVAL at The Historic Cheyenne Saloon and Opera House in August

Creative City Project has announced “The Carnival - Where Orchestra meets Circus” coming to Downtown Orlando at the historic Cheyenne Saloon and Opera House for one weekend only, August 25-27, 2023, with two shows per night at 6pm and 7:30pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman Video Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes Video
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway Video
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Video
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
View all Videos

Orlando SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jimmy Buffet's Escape to Margaritaville
Athens Theatre (7/14-8/06)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Misery
Athens Theatre (9/22-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Little Night Music
Alexis and Jim Pugh Theatre (8/18-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MASS APPEAL
White Elephant Cabaret Theater (7/14-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum
Athens Theatre (3/01-3/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sound of Music
Haines City Theatre (7/14-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Honky Tonk Laundry
The Winter Park Playhouse (8/04-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Cherry Orchard
Theatre UCF (2/22-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rent
Athens Theatre (4/12-5/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stars of Tomorrow
Theatre Winter Haven (7/30-7/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You