Tickets On Sale Now for CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE 20th Anniversary at the King Center

This year marks the 20th year of Classic Albums Live at the King Center and individual show tickets to each of the upcoming six Classic Albums Live events planned for this summer are on sale today!

The 20th year of Classic Albums Live at the King Center promises to be one of the biggest and best year yet, secure your seats today for any of the six unique concert experiences by Classic Albums Live, performed live on the King Center's L3Harris Technologies Theatre stage, note for note, cut for cut just as intended by the original artists!

Upcoming Classic Albums Live events as detailed in the are:

Saturday, May 20 - Tom Petty - Damn The Torpedoes

Saturday, June 17 - The Beatles - Let it Be

Saturday, July 15 - Supertramp - Breakfast in America

Saturday, August 26 - Led Zeppelin - Physical Graffiti

Saturday, September 16 - Fleetwood Mac - Rumours

Saturday, October 21 - The Police - Synchronicity

All six events appear on 8 PM at the King Center and feature the "Party on the Patio" with 98.5 The Beach providing fun games, prizes, and music for concert goers. The party starts 90 minutes prior to each of the Classic Albums Live events and takes place on the North Patio or inside the King Center Rotunda in the event of inclement weather, Rain or Shine!

Founded in 2003 by Craig Martin, Classic Albums Live takes the greatest albums and recreates them live on stage - note for note, cut for cut, using the world's best musicians. "Think of it as a recital," says Martin, "these albums are historic and stand the test of time." Forgoing costumes and impersonations, Classic Albums Live has found success in concentrating solely on the music. "We don't dress up or wear any sort of costume. We just stand there and play. All of our energy is put into the music. We want the performance to sound exactly like the album," says Martin.

The upcoming season in 2023 marks 20 years of touring Classic Albums Live!

"We are so excited to come back to Florida this year and celebrate with both longtime fans and new ones at the King Center, one of our favorite places to perform!" With 100+ shows a year across North America, Classic Albums Live has seen massive success in performing arts centers and theatres. Fans in Texas, Las Vegas, Florida, New York and central and east coast Canada have all continued to support the series and make it a sustaining, successful show. "We grew while others withdrew," says Martin, commenting on the decline of concert ticket sales, "We created something that endures and connects. These albums are sacred to people. We deliver exactly what we promote - 'note for note, cut for cut' accuracy." It's this type of accountability that works for the series.

"We are honored to host 'Classic Albums Live' which, over the years, has become the centerpiece of our summer event programming at the King Center. We are looking forward to each of the six classic albums to be recreated live on stage for all the dedicated fans on the Space Coast." - Bob Papke, G.M. King Center, V.P. Theatres ASM Global.

Classic Albums Live single event tickets are now available for purchase at the King Center Ticket Office, online at KingCenter.com or by calling 321-242-2219 during normal Ticket Office hours Monday Through Friday Noon - 6 PM. For fans still looking for season ticket packages please contact the ticket office directly to secure seating locations.